GRUPO ELEKTRA PRESS RELEASE

MEXICO CITY, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America’s leading specialty retailer and financial services company and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced that a major creditor of Banco Azteca filed a Chapter 11 petition in the United States.



Despite the client's solid business plan, the current instability in the financial markets prevented it from accessing previously committed financing.

As a result of this situation, Banco Azteca, as a precautionary measure decided to reserve 100% of the credit, which will imply a charge of approximately $5.488 billion pesos in Grupo Elektra’s first quarter 2020 financial results. The company will not have future charges derived from this operation.

By the same token, Grupo Elektra will capitalize Banco Azteca with approximately $7 billion pesos. This measure preserves the solid financial situation of Banco Azteca, which will seek to assert its rights through legal procedures in a timely manner.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

