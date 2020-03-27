GRUPO ELEKTRA PRESS RELEASE

Log in
03/27/2020 | 09:57pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America’s leading specialty retailer and financial services company and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced that a major creditor of Banco Azteca filed a Chapter 11 petition in the United States.

Despite the client's solid business plan, the current instability in the financial markets prevented it from accessing previously committed financing.

As a result of this situation, Banco Azteca, as a precautionary measure decided to reserve 100% of the credit, which will imply a charge of approximately $5.488 billion pesos in Grupo Elektra’s first quarter 2020 financial results. The company will not have future charges derived from this operation.

By the same token, Grupo Elektra will capitalize Banco Azteca with approximately $7 billion pesos. This measure preserves the solid financial situation of Banco Azteca, which will seek to assert its rights through legal procedures in a timely manner.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America’s leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 7,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain’s' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx 
 Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
rvillarreal@gruposalinas.com.mx

Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

 

Primary Logo


Managers
NameTitle
Ricardo Benjamín Salinas Pliego Chairman & Chairman-Management Board
Mauro Aguirre Regis Chief Financial Officer & Administration Director
Manuel González Palomo Director-Information Technology
Pedro Padilla Longoria Director
Hugo Salinas Price Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.15%13 532
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%163 905
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.38%62 369
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.12%44 654
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-17.30%42 448
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.12%40 688
