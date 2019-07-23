Grupo Elektra Reports EBITDA of Ps.4,014 Million and Operating Profit of Ps.2,255 Million in 2Q19

—Consolidated revenues increase 14%, to Ps.28,899 million as a result of strong dynamism in both financial and commercial income—

—16% growth in consolidated deposits, up to Ps.140,603 million, creates strong prospects for the financial business—

—The consolidated gross portfolio increases 13%, to Ps.106,956 million—

—Consolidated delinquency rate is reduced from 4.6% to 3.6%—

MEXICO CITY, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America’s leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2019 financial results.

Consolidated second quarter results

Consolidated revenue was Ps.28,899 million in the period, 14% above the Ps.25,344 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses were Ps.24,885 million, compared to Ps.20,746 million for the same period of 2018.

As a result, Grupo Elektra reported EBITDA of Ps.4,014 million, in comparison with Ps.4,599 million of the previous year’s quarter, with an EBITDA margin of 14% for the period.

Operating profit was of Ps.2,255 million this quarter, up from Ps.3,895 million in the same period of 2018.

On a pro forma basis— without considering the application of IFRS 16 standard, which was adopted as of 2019, as previously detailed— in the second quarter of 2019 EBITDA for the period was Ps.3,152 million and operating profit was Ps.2,127 million.

The company reported net income of Ps.5,697 million, compared to net income of Ps.3,678 million a year ago.

2Q 2018 2Q 2019 Change Ps. % Consolidated revenue $25,344 $28,899 $3,554 14% EBITDA $4,599 $4,014 $(585) -13% Operating profit $3,895 $2,255 $(1,640) -42% Net result $3,678 $5,697 $2,019 55% Net result per share $16.20 $24.94 $8.74 54%

Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of June 30, 2018, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.1 million and as of June 30, 2019, were 228.4 million.

Revenues

Consolidated revenue increased 14%, as a result of 14% growth in financial revenues and 15% growth in commercial sales.

The increase in financial revenue —to Ps.17,955 million, from Ps.15,798 million the previous year— mainly reflects revenue growth of 20% at Banco Azteca Mexico, in the context of strong growth in the gross portfolio and a notable dynamism in deposits.

The increase in commercial division sales —to Ps.10,944 million, up from Ps.9,547 million last year— largely results from a solid increase in sales of Italika motorcycles, which provide safe transportation alternatives and reduce the travel time for thousands of families and small-businesses. This growth also results from exceptional dynamism in the telephone and electronic lines, which are marketed in the most competitive market conditions.

Elektra’s commercial business sales have added additional momentum with the launch of a new store format with a larger exhibition space that includes an extensive merchandise and services selection to satisfy an increasing number of customers. Similarly, Omnichannel operations— with the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which sells thousands of products at unparalleled prices from any device and at any time— further strengthens the performance of the division.

Costs and Expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.12,163 million, from Ps.9,819 million in the previous year, as a result of a 26% increase in financial costs, which mainly reflects higher interest paid —in the context of strong growth in deposits— and a 23% increase in commercial costs that results from the promotion of product lines that will generate superior positions in various markets of remarkable dynamism.

Sales, administration, and marketing expenses increased 16% to Ps.12,722 million as a result of increases in both personnel and operating expenses. The growth of expenses is related to the implementation of both marketing and customer service structures— which have added specialized personnel that focus on substantially boosting bank deposits, as well as the credit portfolio, with strong quality standards.

Likewise, staff have an impact on expenses, Omnichannel sales efforts, maintenance of distribution infrastructure costs —which include the new Elektra stores— and the development of new technology to further strengthen high standards of digital banking efficiency —which currently has more than five million users and is growing rapidly.

The company anticipates that the development of these initiatives, will further boost the firm performance of the financial and commercial businesses in the future, with solid profitability.

EBITDA and net result

The EBITDA of the company decreased 13% to Ps.4,014 million this quarter. Operating income declined 42% to Ps.2,255 million, from Ps.3,895 million for the same quarter of 2018.

The most significant change below EBITDA was a positive variation of Ps.5,803 million in other financial results, which reflects a 20% appreciation this quarter— compared to a 6% increase a year ago— in the market value of underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company, and does not imply cash flow.

Congruent with the positive variation of other financial results, an increase of Ps.1,050 million in the provision of taxes line registered during the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.5,697 million, compared to a net income of Ps.3,678 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation— excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azrteca’s immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This proforma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Corresponding with this, debt with cost was Ps.25,384 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to Ps.21,930 million in the previous year.

The growth in the debt balance is derived mainly from the issuance of Certificados Bursátiles for Ps.2,500 million in the quarter, which were issued in order to continue with stimulus to capital investments related to improvement and growth of the distribution infrastructure and operations of the company.

During the last twelve months, 88 new Elektra stores were opened, 67 existing stores were remodeled, a new Italika motorcycle distribution centre was opened, and investments were made in systems development to optimize Banco Azteca and Tiendas Elektra operations.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.29,117 million, from Ps.24,917 million from previous year. As a result, the net cash balance —excluding the amount of debt with cost as of June 30, 2019— was favorable at Ps.3,733 million, compared to a positive figure of Ps.2,987 million a year ago.

The company's equity increased 31% to Ps.92,182 million, while the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.5 times at the close of the quarter.

As of June

30, 2018 As of June

30, 2019 Change Ps.

%

Cash & marketable fin. instr. $24,917 $29,117 $4,200 17% Inventories $10,462 $9,914 ($549) -5% Other current assets $2,084 $2,868 $784 38% Financial instruments $17,841 $16,529 ($1,312) -7% Accounts receivables $20,159 $44,283 $24,124 --- Investments in shares $31,847 $34,601 $2,754 9% Fixed assets $5,833 $7,846 $2,014 35% Right of use asset --- $8,252 $8,252 Other assets $1,471 $2,029 $558 38% Total assets $114,615

$155,439

$40,825 36% Short-term debt $8,908 $4,058 ($4,850) -54% Leasing --- $736 $736 --- Other short-term liabilities $17,057 $17,355 $298 2% Long-term debt $13,022 $21,326 $8,304 64% Leasing --- $7,601 $7,601 --- Other long-term debt $5,131 $12,180 $7,049 --- Total liabilities $44,119

$63,257

$19,138 43% Stakeholder´s equity $70,496

$92,182

$21,686

31% Liabilities and equity $114,615

$155,439

$40,824

36%

Figures in millions of pesos.



Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Advance America, and Banco Azteca Latin America’s consolidated gross portfolio as of June 30, 2019 grew 13% to Ps.106,956 million, from Ps.94,503 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 3.6% at the end of the period, compared to 4.6% in the previous year.

The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 17% to Ps.90,860 million, from Ps.77,931 million a year ago.

The delinquency rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 3%, in comparison with 4.2% for the previous year. Despite the solid increase of the gross loan portfolio, the balance of the past due loans decreased to Ps.2,761 million, from Ps.3,296 million a year ago, as a result of robust strategies to further strengthen asset quality.

The past-due loan portfolio is reserved 2.6 times, which reflects a past-due portfolio of Ps.2,761 million, in comparison to allowance for credit risks of Ps.7,288 million in the balance sheet as of June 30, 2019.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines —consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca— was 63 weeks at the end of the second quarter.

Grupo Elektra consolidated deposits were Ps.140,603 million, 16% higher than the Ps.121,090 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.137,891 million, 16% higher than the Ps.118,489 million a year ago.

As of June 30, 2019, the capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 16.53%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 7,145 storefronts, compared to 7,317 units a year ago. The reduction is mainly due to a decrease in the number of branches of financial services, made in order to optimize the profitability of the financial business infrastructure.

Meanwhile, during the last twelve months, 88 new Elektra stores were opened at strategic locations throughout Mexico, with larger exhibition areas, which increase the offering of products and services and maximize customer shopping experiences.

The company has 4,640 storefronts in Mexico, 1,916 in the United States, and 589 in Central and South America. The extensive distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers, granting superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Sale of Banco Azteca El Salvador

During the quarter, the company announced the sale of all of Banco Azteca El Salvador's shares to Grupo Perinversiones, S.A. de C.V.

For 10 years, Banco Azteca El Salvador offered financial services to sectors of society that were ignored by traditional banking, providing enhanced access to banking and credit to large segments of the population that, in turn, helped to boost the development of the country.

Currently, Grupo Elektra focusses its efforts on markets that strengthen its solid business model —with exceptional financial and commercial operations— which allows to advance the well-being and progress of the communities where it has a presence.

Six months consolidated results

Total consolidated revenue in the first six months of the year grew 13% to Ps.55,800 million, from Ps.49,204 million for the same period of 2018, boosted by 13% and 14% growth in both financial and commercial businesses, respectively.

EBITDA was Ps.9,571million, up 7% compared to Ps.8,983 million last year; EBTIDA margin of the first six months of 2019 was 17%. Operating profit decreased 19% to Ps.6,192 million in the period.

The company reported net income of Ps.10,360 million, compared to net income of Ps.2,386 million a year ago, mainly due an appreciation this period in the market value of underlying financial instruments that the company holds, which do not imply cash flow, compared to depreciation the prior year.

6M 2018 6M 2019 Change Ps. % Consolidated revenue $49,204 $55,800 $6,596 13% EBITDA $8,983 $9,571 $588 7% Operating profit $7,629 $6,162 ($1,466) -19% Net result $2,386 $10,360 $7,973 --- Net result per share $10.51 $45.36 $34.85 ---

Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of June 30, 2018, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.1 million and as of June 30, 2019, were 228.4 million.

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS 2Q18 2Q19 Change Financial income 15,798 62 % 17,955 62 % 2,157 14 % Commercial income 9,547 38 % 10,944 38 % 1,398 15 % Income 25,344 100 % 28,899 100 % 3,554 14 % Financial cost 3,806 15 % 4,784 17 % 978 26 % Commercial cost 6,013 24 % 7,379 26 % 1,366 23 % Costs 9,819 39 % 12,163 42 % 2,344 24 % Gross income 15,526 61 % 16,736 58 % 1,210 8 % Sales, administration and promotion expenses 10,927 43 % 12,722 44 % 1,795 16 % EBITDA 4,599 18 % 4,014 14 % (585 ) -13 % Depreciation and amortization 707 3 % 1,031 4 % 324 46 % Depreciation right of use asset - 0 % 734 3 % 734 ---- Other income, net (3 ) 0 % (6 ) 0 % (3 ) -84 % Operating income 3,895 15 % 2,255 8 % (1,640 ) -42 % Comprehensive financial result: Interest income 188 1 % 324 1 % 136 72 % Interest expense (491 ) -2 % (922 ) -3 % (431 ) -88 % Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 982 4 % (88 ) 0 % (1,071 ) -109 % Other financial results, net 614 2 % 6,417 22 % 5,803 ---- 1,294 5 % 5,730 20 % 4,437 ---- Participation in the net income of CASA and other associated companies (218 ) -1 % (84 ) 0 % 134 61 % Income before income tax 4,970 20 % 7,901 27 % 2,930 59 % Income tax (1,317 ) -5 % (2,367 ) -8 % (1,050 ) -80 % Income before discontinued operations 3,653 14 % 5,534 19 % 1,881 51 % Result from discontinued operations 25 0 % 163 1 % 138 ---- Impairment of intangible assets - 0 % - 0 % - ---- Consolidated net income 3,678 15 % 5,697 20 % 2,019 55 %

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS 6M18 6M19 Change Financial income 31,348 64 % 35,506 64 % 4,157 13 % Commercial income 17,856 36 % 20,294 36 % 2,438 14 % Income 49,204 100 % 55,800 100 % 6,596 13 % Financial cost 7,246 15 % 8,757 16 % 1,511 21 % Commercial cost 11,476 23 % 13,341 24 % 1,865 16 % Costs 18,722 38 % 22,097 40 % 3,376 18 % Gross income 30,482 62 % 33,702 60 % 3,220 11 % Sales, administration and promotion expenses 21,499 44 % 24,131 43 % 2,632 12 % EBITDA 8,983 18 % 9,571 17 % 588 7 % Depreciation and amortization 1,368 3 % 1,986 4 % 617 45 % Depreciation right of use asset - 0 % 1,425 3 % 1,425 ---- Other income, net (14 ) 0 % (2 ) 0 % 12 84 % Operating Income 7,629 16 % 6,162 11 % (1,466 ) -19 % Comprehensive financial result: Interest income 316 1 % 631 1 % 315 100 % Interest expense (837 ) -2 % (1,760 ) -3 % (923 ) -110 % Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 148 0 % (196 ) 0 % (344 ) ---- Other financial results, net (3,743 ) -8 % 9,406 17 % 13,149 ---- (4,115 ) -8 % 8,082 14 % 12,197 ---- Participation in the net income of CASA and other associated companies (245 ) 0 % (58 ) 0 % 186 76 % Income before income tax 3,269 7 % 14,186 25 % 10,917 ---- Income tax (886 ) -2 % (3,990 ) -7 % (3,104 ) ---- Income before discontinued operations 2,383 5 % 10,196 18 % 7,813 ---- Result from discontinued operations 3 0 % 164 0 % 161 ---- Impairment of intangible assets - 0 % - 0 % - ---- Consolidated net income 2,386 5 % 10,360 19 % 7,973 ----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra Change At June 30, 2018 At June 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 6,268 19,745 26,013 5,420 21,599 27,019 1,006 4 % Marketable financial instruments 18,649 56,585 75,235 23,697 74,100 97,797 22,563 30 % Performing loan portfolio - 61,210 61,210 - 76,616 76,616 15,407 25 % Total past-due loans - 4,051 4,051 - 3,682 3,682 (370 ) -9 % Gross loan portfolio - 65,261 65,261 - 80,298 80,298 15,037 23 % Allowance for credit risks - 8,321 8,321 - 8,481 8,481 159 2 % Loan portfolio, net - 56,940 56,940 - 71,818 71,818 14,878 26 % Inventories 10,513 - 10,513 9,914 - 9,914 (600 ) -6 % Other current assets 7,903 9,607 17,511 28,840 12,617 41,458 23,947 137 % Total current assets 43,334 142,877 186,211 67,872 180,133 248,005 61,794 33 % Financial instruments 17,841 316 18,157 16,529 271 16,800 (1,357 ) -7 % Performing loan portfolio - 28,990 28,990 - 26,506 26,506 (2,484 ) -9 % Total past-due loans - 253 253 - 153 153 (100 ) -40 % Gross loan portfolio - 29,242 29,242 - 26,659 26,659 (2,583 ) -9 % Allowance for credit risks - 746 746 - 677 677 (69 ) -9 % Loan portfolio - 28,496 28,496 - 25,982 25,982 (2,515 ) -9 % Other non-current assets 1,693 648 2,342 6,026 440 6,466 4,124 176 % Investment in shares 1,881 - 1,881 1,772 - 1,772 (109 ) -6 % Property, furniture, equipment and investment in stores, net 5,833 3,675 9,508 7,846 5,360 13,207 3,699 39 % Intangible assets 662 6,673 7,336 678 6,677 7,355 19 0 % Right of use asset - - - 8,252 2,012 10,263 10,263 ---- Other assets 809 331 1,141 1,351 505 1,856 715 63 % TOTAL ASSETS 72,054 183,018 255,072 110,326 221,380 331,706 76,634 30 % Demand and term deposits - 121,090 121,090 - 140,603 140,603 19,512 16 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 4,609 4,609 - 13,904 13,904 9,295 202 % Short-term debt 8,908 528 9,436 3,943 62 4,004 (5,432 ) -58 % Leasing - - - 736 851 1,587 1,587 ---- Short-term liabilities with cost 8,908 126,227 135,136 4,679 155,419 160,098 24,963 18 % Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 15,950 11,112 27,062 15,821 18,945 34,766 7,703 28 % Short-term liabilities without cost 15,950 11,112 27,062 15,821 18,945 34,766 7,703 28 % Total short-term liabilities 24,858 137,339 162,198 20,500 174,364 194,864 32,666 20 % Long-term debt 12,434 1,865 14,299 19,303 2,336 21,639 7,340 51 % Leasing - - - 7,601 1,122 8,723 8,723 ---- Long-term liabilities with cost 12,434 1,865 14,299 26,904 3,458 30,362 16,063 112 % Long-term liabilities without cost 5,132 2,948 8,079 12,180 2,118 14,298 6,219 77 % Total long-term liabilities 17,566 4,812 22,378 39,084 5,576 44,660 22,282 100 % TOTAL LIABILITIES 42,425 142,152 184,576 59,584 179,940 239,524 54,948 30 % TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 29,629 40,866 70,496 50,742 41,440 92,182 21,686 31 % LIABILITIES + EQUITY 72,054 183,018 255,072 110,326 221,380 331,706 76,634 30 %