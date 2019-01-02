Log in
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE SA    GSJ   ES0180918015

12/31
Grupo Empresarial San Jose : Cartuja will build a hostel in the centre of Seville

01/02/2019 | 12:14pm CET

Cartuja will build a hostel in the centre of Seville
02/01/2019

Eurhostels Hostelier has awarded Cartuja the execution works of a tourist hostel with 31 rooms and about 148 spaces with entrances through Buiza and Mesaque street and Goyeneta street in Seville. In both entrances it has elements that should be preserved, since it is catalogued as level C of protection, which involves respecting good part of its physiognomy and original distribution, that is developed around a central yard with galleries and stairs of access to the first floor.

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 11:13:04 UTC
