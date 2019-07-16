Log in
Grupo Empresarial San Jose : SANJOSE Portugal will execute stage I of the refurbishment works of the built-up area around the Convent of Beato, Lisbon

07/16/2019

SANJOSE Portugal will execute stage I of the refurbishment works of the built-up area around the Convent of Beato, Lisbon
16/07/2019

Beato Lux, Lda has awarded SANJOSE Constructora Portugal stage I of the refurbishment works of the surroundings of the Convent of Beato in Alameda do Beato, Lisbon.

This stage of the project involves the partial demolition of a set of 10 buildings at the same time a parking lot will be built, which will be the first construction of the overall refurbishment project. This parking will serve the users of the Convention Centre of the Beato Convent and will allow works in the area that is currently devoted to parking purposes.

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 16 July 2019
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jacinto Rey Laredo Executive Vice Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Roberto Álvarez Álvarez Independent Director
Javier Rey Laredo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE SA93.70%597
VINCI27.46%55 967
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION2.63%35 321
LARSEN & TOUBRO2.04%30 656
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-9.09%22 357
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-8.01%20 515
