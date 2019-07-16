Grupo Empresarial San Jose : SANJOSE Portugal will execute stage I of the refurbishment works of the built-up area around the Convent of Beato, Lisbon

SANJOSE Portugal will execute stage I of the refurbishment works of the built-up area around the Convent of Beato, Lisbon

Beato Lux, Lda has awarded SANJOSE Constructora Portugal stage I of the refurbishment works of the surroundings of the Convent of Beato in Alameda do Beato, Lisbon.

This stage of the project involves the partial demolition of a set of 10 buildings at the same time a parking lot will be built, which will be the first construction of the overall refurbishment project. This parking will serve the users of the Convention Centre of the Beato Convent and will allow works in the area that is currently devoted to parking purposes.