Grupo Empresarial San Jose : SANJOSE will build the 106 housing units of the residential Habitat Zahira in Córdoba

SANJOSE will build the 106 housing units of the residential Habitat Zahira in Córdoba

13/09/2018

Promotions Habitat has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works for the Habitat Zahira residential complex of 106 homes in the Poniente Sur district of Córdoba.

The exclusive project located in the Partial Plan PP-007 Nuevo Zoco, has 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom homes with terrace, storage room and parking spaces. It also has spacious common areas with swimming pool, paddle tennis, bike area, social area, etc.