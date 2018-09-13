Grupo Empresarial San Jose : SANJOSE will build the 106 housing units of the residential Habitat Zahira in Córdoba

SANJOSE will build the 106 housing units of the residential Habitat Zahira in Córdoba
13/09/2018
Promotions Habitat has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works for the Habitat Zahira residential complex of 106 homes in the Poniente Sur district of Córdoba.
The exclusive project located in the Partial Plan PP-007 Nuevo Zoco, has 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom homes with terrace, storage room and parking spaces. It also has spacious common areas with swimming pool, paddle tennis, bike area, social area, etc.
Disclaimer
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 09:12:07 UTC