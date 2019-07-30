Grupo Empresarial San Jose : SANJOSE will build the Évora Norte - Freixo stretch of the International South Corridor (Portugal)

SANJOSE will build the Évora Norte - Freixo stretch of the International South Corridor (Portugal)

Infraestruturas de Portugal has awarded the JV formed by SANJOSE Constructora, Comsa and Fergrupo the execution works of the Évora Norte - Freixo stretch of the International South Corridor in Portugal.

The project involves the execution of a 20.5-kilometre rail line between Évora Norte and Freixo, between kilometre points 126 + 000 and 146 + 500 to reinforce the rail connection with the port of Sines as the gateway to Europe, in order to increase its attractiveness, especially in the Iberian Peninsula, creating new links to other connections with the ports of Lisbon and Setúbal.

Works consist of the extension and construction of roads, respecting the parallel access and emergency roads, including embankments, longitudinal and transversal drainage, the elimination of level crossings, the construction of a technical building and sundry structures among which stand out 6 viaducts that involve a length of 1,736 metres, 8 flyovers, 7 underpasses.

This project, which receives financial support from the European Union through the 'Connecting Europe Facility' (CEF) programme, marks the beginning of the construction of the new connection between Évora Norte and Elvas, which will have an approximate length of 80 kilometres and will be divided into three stretches: Évora Norte - Freixo, Freixo - Alandroal and Alandroal - Eastern Line.