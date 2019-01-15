Grupo Empresarial San Jose : SANJOSE will build the Residential Park & Palace in Madrid

SANJOSE will build the Residential Park & Palace in Madrid
15/01/2019
Global Incahuasi has awarded the UTE formed by SANJOSE Constructora and Fatecsa the construction works of the Park & Palace Residencial at 15, Irún St. in Madrid. A privileged environment between the Parque del Oeste and the Palacio Real
The new development, with a built surface amounting to more than 14,000 square metres, will house 110 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, garage, swimming pool and solarium on the roof, garden and a pond on the ground floor, a gym, etc.
