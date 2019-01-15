Log in
Grupo Empresarial San Jose : SANJOSE will build the Residential Park & Palace in Madrid

01/15/2019 | 05:39am EST

SANJOSE will build the Residential Park & Palace in Madrid
15/01/2019

Global Incahuasi has awarded the UTE formed by SANJOSE Constructora and Fatecsa the construction works of the Park & Palace Residencial at 15, Irún St. in Madrid. A privileged environment between the Parque del Oeste and the Palacio Real

The new development, with a built surface amounting to more than 14,000 square metres, will house 110 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, garage, swimming pool and solarium on the roof, garden and a pond on the ground floor, a gym, etc.

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 10:38:06 UTC
