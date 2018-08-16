Log in
Grupo Empresarial San Jose : SANJOSE will rehabilitate the Mergelina Headquarters of the School of Industrial Engineering of the University of Valladolid

08/16/2018 | 10:16am CEST

SANJOSE will rehabilitate the Mergelina Headquarters of the School of Industrial Engineering of the University of Valladolid
16/08/2018

The University of Valladolid has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the integral rehabilitation of the Mergelina Headquarters of the School of Industrial Engineering. This headquarters has about 25,000 square meters of constructed area distributed in two buildings:

- Main building in the shape of a 'U', which will be attached to the Torreleria Aulario Mergelina that SANJOSE has also recently made and will house a basement and 5 top-level floors devoted to offices, laboratories, workshops, etc.

- Building annexed to the main one with an 'O' shape consisting of two top-level floors devoted to house a main hall, cafeteria, library, and more teaching areas, such as classrooms, workshops and common rooms.

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 08:15:03 UTC
