Grupo Ezentis S A : 2020 January - June

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FIRST HALF 2020 RESULTS PRESENTATION July 2020 CONTENTS Sector/Markets 01 Resilient Business Model 11 Results 18 Visibility and Outlook 26 Sustainability 29 Conclusions 32 Annexes 34 01 SECTOR / MARKETS 02 SECTOR / MARKETS DIVERSIFIED GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT MEXICO GERMANY COLOMBIA TARGET Q1 2021 PERU BRAZIL the for Working CHILE ARGENTINA ARGENTINA SPAIN & PORTUGAL Future Asset for Sale 03 SECTOR / MARKETS REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION AND SECTOR: GREATER PRESENCE IN EUROPE Generation of Revenue Generation of Revenue by Geographic Region by Sector 1H 2020 (1) Future the for Working Pacific country percentages: Chile: 16.3% FH 2020 / 20.1% FH 2019; Peru: 5.3% FH 2020 / 8.5% FH 2019; Argentina 0.0% FH 2020 / 3.9% FH 2019; Mexico: 1.6% FH 2020 / 1.7% FH 2019; Colombia: 1.9% FH 2020 / 2.0% FH 2019 04 SECTOR / MARKETS EZENTIS: LEVERS FOR GROWTH IN MARKETS GERMANY Working Context Opportunity for Ezentis Nationwide development of infrastructures with gigabyte networks to cover 100% of homes by 2025 Potential FTTH market: general fibre-opticroll-out plan to connect 24 million additional homes in the period (5 million homes are currently connected) The government is promoting a favourable regulatory framework for investment. Financing with public and private funds Competitive edge: experience in the development of FTTH infrastructures in Spain, one of the main global markets for the development thereof, as well as in Brazil and the Pacific Future the for 05 SECTOR / MARKETS RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL VALUE CHAIN CONTINUITY Planning Design Logistics Deployment Operation Maintenance Presence of Ezentis in the value chain for Working Design, Logistics and Deployment Operation and Maintenance Clients focus on their Core Business implies increased outsourcing for the stages of design, logistics and roll-out Logistics as added value for Deployment and O&M Market: infrastructure stock O&M tied to operating costs (OPEX) Medium-term contracts: 3-5years Stable margins with incentives for quality and adjusted for inflation Future the 06 SECTOR / MARKETS TRENDS AND KEYS FOR THE TELECOMS MARKET The health crisis has helped to emphasize the value of using communication and digitalization infrastructures to cope with the increased use of teleworking, e-commerce, and online education and leisure Working Modernization of existing telecoms networks and deployment of new infrastructures to extend them to rural areas. Deployment of 4G and 5G mobile networks Digitalization of processes in companies and public authorities as a competitive lever: remote working, e-commerce, health and training Security in transactions and data privacy Reduction of the digital gap MARKET KEYS Deployment and O&M for fiber optic. <15% FTTH penetration rate in Europe Deployment and O&M of 4G and 5G (1 per 60 antennas, respectively) Removal of obsolete infrastructures Digital services Future the for 07 SECTOR / MARKETS EZENTIS: LEVERS FOR GROWTH IN TELECOMMUNICATIONS FIBRE-OPTIC AND 5G NETWORKS EZENTIS: CURRENT BUSINESS FTTH Roll-out, operation and maintenance of fibre-optics Dismantling of obsolete infrastructures Roll-out of equipment for 4G technology Alarms: roll-out and maintenance EZENTIS: ADDITIONAL BUSINESS FTTT Network roll-out Installation of towers/cells Fibre to the tower roll-out Roll-out of equipment for 5G technology Operation and maintenance of the 5G network Towers and fiber-optic network Telecommunications equipment Greater density: economies of scale, efficiency and margin Future the for Working 08 SECTOR / MARKETS TRENDS AND KEYS FOR THE ENERGY MARKET Energy transition to contain climate change, reduce energy poverty and as a competitive lever for industrial activities and services Working Need for decarbonization to stop the planet's temperature increase Increase in the weight of electricity in the total energy demand in Europe to reach the energy and climate targets set by the EU PNIEC (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan) in Spain Reduction of energy costs for industrial processes to enable companies to improve their competitiveness MARKET KEYS Target: 59% electrification to meet the demands of the Paris Agreement by 2050 PNIEC: increase of 42% in the consumption of renewable energy and reduction of emissions by 23% Public and private funding in a 10 years period in Spain in electricity grids, renewable generation and energy savings and efficiency Future the for 09 SECTOR / MARKETS Effect of the pandemic on transition plans Ezentis is maintaining its growth strategy in the energy sector EZENTIS: LEVERS FOR GROWTH IN ENERGY The government plans to anticipate and bring forward the PNIEC to 2030 in order to support the reconstruction process Energy companies have offered to maintain or even increase investments in the energy transition as a driving force for economic recovery (80% of planned investment from a total 240 billion euros is private) Calls are being made for the government's renewables plan to be brought forward to 2025 in order to accelerate investments Collaboration on the execution of the necessary investments in power grids - both electricity and gas - with action in the fields of installation assembly, operation and maintenance In the field of distributed generation, participation in the strong roll-outof two-wayself- consumption photovoltaic electricity systems for domestic and industrial clients through supply, installation and maintenance activities Facilitating the roll-out of electric vehicle charging stations across the national network, engaging in the installation and maintenance of these stations Ezentis will contribute towards development in this field in every country where it operates Future the for Working 10 SECTOR / MARKETS ATTRACTIVE STRATEGIC POSITIONING 60 years of experience and as benchmark in the market Maximization of volume and recurrence through long-termcontracts in diversified markets Robust resilience in the Europe, Brazil and Pacfic markets, and in the Telecoms and Energy sectors Optimization of density in geographical areas to reach the critical size which allows profitability improvement and maximizes economies of scale Ready to lead the consolidation of the market due to its history, experience and proven quality Future the for Working 11 RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL 12 RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL Revenue Evolution €M Backlog Evolution €M TACC8% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 LTM Backlog/ 1,6x 1,8x 2,6x 1,9x 1,7x 2,1x 1,8x Revenue LTM Operating Cash Flow €M Final Cash Position €M 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 LTM Future the for Working 13 RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL KEY ASPECTS OF THE BUSINESS MODEL ONGOING TRANSFORMATION FOR IMPROVING COMPETITIVENESS UNIQUE MARKET SITUATION Market concentration Opportunities: Teleco/Energy and geographic areas Greater presence in the value chain Quality, efficiency and safety as criteria for supplier selection ONGOING TRANSFORMATION: KEY ISSUES Density Operational Synergies Innovation SUSTAINABLE GROWTH IMPROVED COMPETITIVENESS STRATEGIC for Working OBJECTIVES Future the 14 RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL KEY ASPECTS OF THE BUSINESS MODEL ONGOING TRANSFORMATION: CORE ISSUES DENSITY OPERATIONAL SYNERGIES ONGOING TRANSFORMATION Future the for Working INNOVATION 15 RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL KEY ASPECTS OF THE BUSINESS MODEL ONGOING TRANSFORMATION: DENSITY DENSITY ONGOING TRANSFORMATION Achieving the most profitable critical size to enable profitability improvement and economies of scale to be maximised Market consolidation Ezentis is involved in the market consolidation process due to its proven history, experience and quality Focus on large business volumes Maximisation of volume and recurring business through long-term contracts in diversified markets Future the for Working 16 RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL KEY ASPECTS OF THE BUSINESS MODEL ONGOING TRANSFORMATION: OPERATIONAL SYNERGIES OPERATIONAL SYNERGIES ONGOING TRANSFORMATION Operation of the business Promoting better practices in all countries Integration of companies and structures into Shared Services and Logistics Centres by territory Development of centres of excellence for the roll-outof fibre- optics: FTTH Excellence Centre Consolidation of the Control Tower model for managing operation and maintenance Centralisation of Dispatching the for Working Efficiency in resource management (people and fleet) Increased flexibility for the structure, greater efficiency in resources Adaptation of expenditures to revenues In coordination with social stakeholders / governments / clients Reduction of 2,279 people Restructuring of the organisational structure: € 7,5 M Future 17 RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL ONGOING TRANSFORMATION INNOVATION Main Projects KEY ASPECTS OF THE BUSINES MODEL ONGOING TRANSFORMATION: INNOVATION Digital technology Process automation Ongoing improvement in the level of service and costs PRAXIS Project ORACLE Tool More exhaustive control of resources, quality and safety audits, and reporting incidents in real time FLEET Project PULPOMATIC Tool Monitoring the use and refuelling of fuel, GPS vehicle positioning, speed control and verification of programmed routes FINANCIAL Project SAP Tool Future the for Working Digital tools that improve quoting, treasury management, asset accounting, purchase and logistics records, billing and reporting 18 RESULTS 19 RESULTS GROUP BUSINESS FIRST HALF 2020 TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND ENERGY BUSINESS Normal development of activity while adapting to the needs of demand Telecommunications: for Working BUSINESS IMPACTED BY COVID-19 Governmental restrictions imposed in certain countries Domestic installation and maintenance Telephony service portability limitation Energy: Energy disconnection and reconnection business Economic impact: revenue decrease of 13.6% at constant exchange rate and of 23.3% at current exchange rate Future the 20 RESULTS MAIN FIGURES 1H 2020 REVENUE € 182.6 M -23.3% o/1H2019 EBITDA € 17.8 M -39.5% o/1H2019 FINAL CASH € 26.2 M POSITION BACKLOG multi-annual contracts EBITDA MARGIN NET DEBT € 719.5 M 1.8x o/revenue last 12 months (LTM) 9.8% vs 12.4% in 1H2019 3.3x vs 2.4x in 2019 Future the for Working 21 RESULTS TRENDS IN LATIN AMERICAN CURRENCIES 2020 Exchange Rate Trends - Base 100 Depreciation of Latin American currencies against COVID 19 the Euro since the start of the pandemic Greater impact on revenues in Brazil and Chile. Other currencies have a lesser weight on revenue (Peru 5.3% Colombia 1.9% and Argentina 0.0%) Our business model: 01/01/20 29/02/20 30/04/20 30/06/20 Natural coverage of income and expenditure in local currencies Increased generation of revenues in Euros (Europe = 46% o/1H 2020) Inflation and interest rate trends in Brazil and the Pacific allow for cost control Most contracts are tied to inflation PEN -7,47% CLP -9,97%COP -12,79% ARS -15,06% BRL -26,14% Future the for Working 22 RESULTS Revenue €M Constant currency var. -13.6% -23.3% 1H19 R Business Currency Reclas. 1H20R Variation Variation Argentina REVENUE AND EBITDA TRENDS Less domestic installation and maintenance business, telephony portability limitation and energy "disconnection and re-connection" restrictions due to the health emergency situation The revenue reduction when disregarding the currency effect stands at 13.6% EBITDA €M Constant currency var. -30.5% -39.4% Future the for Working Gradual cost adaptation The EBITDA reduction when disregarding the currency effect stands at 30.5% 1H19 R Business Currency Reclas. 1H20R variation variation Argentina 23 RESULTS NET FINANCIAL DEBT: MAIN MATURITY IN 2025 1H20 2019 FY 65% debt with maturity from 2023 Net Financial Debt (NFD) 160.2 147.4 Gross financial debt 186.4 170.9 Cash and other equivalent assets 26.2 23.5 Average debt cost 5.4% vs 5.9% in 2019 NFD/EBITDA Ratio 3.3x 2.4x Maturities Calendar as from 1H20Debt Composition 1H20 for Working Leases Other Debt 1,0 2,6 78,3 Future the 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Syndicated Leases Bank Interest rate Others Total Financial Loan (1) Loans coverage Debt (1) Syndicated loan with Banco Santander, BBVA, Bankia, Banco Pichincha, EBN, and the Muzinich and Arcano funds 24 RESULTS PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT 1H2020 1H20 1H19 Revenue 182,6 238,0 EBITDA 17.8 29.4 EBITDA Margin 9.8% 12.4% Depreciation and amortization charges (19.3) (16.6) EBIT (1.5) 12.8 Revenue and financial expenses (8.2) (8.5) Currency exchanges 0.2 0.3 Non-recurring results (7.5) (2.0) Non-Controlling Interests, discontinued 1.1 (1.2) operations and non-strategic investments Taxes 2.0 0.1 Future the for Working Net Result (13.9) 1.5 25 RESULTS SOLID GENERATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW CASH FLOW LAST 12 MONTHS / 1H20 CF LTM CF Q3 19-Q2 20 1H20 EBITDA 46.5 17.8 Changes in working capital and other movements (17.1) (3.6) Recurring Operating Cash Flow 29.3 14.3 Movements for non-recurring results (9.5) (6.7) Operating Cash Flow 19.8 7.6 Inorganic growth payments (27.5) - Acquisition of property, plant & equipment, and intangible assets (CAPEX) (6.7) (2.3) EBITDA conversion rate in recurring business Cash Flow: 63% in LTM and 80% in 1H20 Variation in average periods vs December 2019 Reduction of the average payment period by 6.7% Reduction of the average cash transformation period by 7.1% for Working Cash flow from investing (34.2) (2.3) Financing inorganic growth 30.0 - Changes in financial debts, net (2.5) 9.4 Collection and payment of interests, net (17.8) (8.7) Cash flow from financing 9.7 0.7 Total net cash flow (4.6) 6.0 Initial net financial position 35.1 23.5 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4.6) 6.0 Exchange differences (4.3) (3.3) Non-recurring operating cash flow due to transformation of the productive model CAPEX 1.0%-1.5% o/sales Significant reduction to the financial cost Final net financial position of € 26.2 M Future the Final net financial position 26.2 26.2 26 VISIBILITY AND OUTLOOK 27 VISIBILITY AND OUTLOOK VISIBILITY AT 2020 PRE-COVID19 COVID19 IMPACT EXPECTATION Revenue and backlog will develop with an expected increase in business in 2H20 Ongoing transformation: increased productivity and cost efficiency. Adaptation of expenditure to revenue trends GRADUAL RECOVERY OF THE MARGIN IN 2H20 First half: Revenue (€M) EBITDA Margin(€M) Moderate impact from the emergency situation in the first quarter that has increased in the second quarter, the greatest impact of which took place in April and May (IM and energy segments), recovery in June Second half: Gradual recovery of business in all business segments. Geographically, this is being reflected in Europe by an increase in revenue and in all business indicators from June. The Brazil and Pacific markets are expected to develop along the same lines but at a later date Future the for Working The information on this slide is not a profit forecast or estimate by Ezentis but rather its expectations on future trends of a merely aspirational and programmatic nature that reflect current expectations, current and past trends and the expected development of business in the market where the Company operates and that, at any event, may not take place or may be subject to variation and/or alteration as a result of possible future events 28 VISIBILITY AND OUTLOOK OUTLOOK FOR 2022-2023 DIVERSIFICATION GROWTH FINANCIAL (1) GEOGRAPHY EBITDA MARGIN 65% - 70% REVENUE 8% - 9% EUROPE BORROWING RATIO SECTOR € 1,000 M < 2x EBITDA 60% - 65% (x2) FINANCING COST TELECOMMUNICATIONS < 4,5% (1) Without considering the effect of IFRS16 The strategic position of Ezentis enables the opportunities presenting themselves in the Telecommunications and Energy sectors to be harnessed Future the for Working The information on this slide is not a profit forecast or estimate by Ezentis but rather its expectations on future trends of a merely aspirational and programmatic nature that reflect current expectations, current and past trends and the expected development of business in the market where the Company operates and that, at any event, may not take place or may be subject to variation and/or alteration as a result of possible future events 29 SUSTAINABILITY 30 SUSTAINABILITY GOBERNANCE Publication of a new Sustainability Policy Creation of a Sustainability Committee Publication of a Progress Report in response to the commitment made to the Global Compact Updates to the Materiality Analysis FOCUSED ON SUSTAINABILITY PLAN 2020 ENVIRONMENT Publication of a new Climate Change Policy Inclusion of the climate change risk in the company's Risk Map Review of the Carbon Footprint Calculation procedure STAKEHOLDERS Strengthened relationship with Clients through sustainability Search for alignment of criteria with ESG Investors Increased environmental awareness initiatives with Employees Future the for Working CONTRIBUTION TO THE GLOBAL HEALTH CRISIS We are working to improve connectivity in people's homes and in business, an essential factor for economic sustainability and for society as a whole 31 SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABILITY SUSTAINABILITY PLAN UP TO 2022 Entry into major Sustainability Indexes (FTSE4GOOD, VIGEO...) Obtaining score of B in the CDP questionnaire Preparation of a Non-Financial Internal Financial Information Control System (SCIINF) Integrated Annual Report Approval of suppliers with regard to sustainability criteria Safety audits of contractors and subcontractors Commitment to zero accidents 60% of fleet with alternative fuel in 2022 Future the for Working 32 CONCLUSIONS 33 CONCLUSIONS CONCLUSIONS Impact by COVID-19 but with positive profitability and cash flow generation Gradual improvement in business during second half Cash position of € 26 M in 1H20 Backlog with visibility at 1.8 years Increased competitiveness through our transformation programme Market undergoing consolidation with sound levers for growth Outlook for 2022-2023 Future the for Working WE ARE GRATEFUL TO ALL OUR EMPLOYEES FOR THEIR COMMITMENT TO MAINTAINING THE ESSENTIAL TELECOMS AND ENERGY SERVICES 34 ANNEXES 35 ANNEX I SHARE VS INDICES DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS PERIOD EZENTIS +59% IBEX SMALL +30% IBEX 35 +11% IBEX MEDIUM +9% Future the for Working 36 ANNEX II CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 1H20 €M 1H20 2019 Non-current assets 183.480 195.377 Tangible and intangible assets 117.785 131.270 Long-term financial investments 17.067 17.830 Deferred tax assets 48.628 46.277 1H20 2019 Equity (1) (12.868) 14.312 Non-current liabilities 170.679 160.309 Financial debt 133.867 120.093 Lease liabilities IFRS 16 16.804 15.130 Other non-current liabilities 20.008 25.086 for Working Current assets 160.397 183.634 Assets held for the sale 893 7.037 Inventories 24.694 23.929 Trades and other receivables 108.620 129.165 Cash and cash equivalents 26.190 23.503 Current liabilities 186.066 204.390 Liabilities associated with assets held for the sale 1.780 3.585 Financial debt 25.644 23.714 Lease liabilities IFRS 16 10.074 11.976 Other current liabilities 148.568 165.115 the TOTAL 343.877 379.011 TOTAL 343.877 379.011 (1) Equity of the individual company Grupo Ezentis S.A.at 1H20 stands at € 130.5 M Future 37 LEGAL WARNING LEGAL WARNING This document has been prepared by EZENTIS, only for use during the PRESENTATION OF FIRST HALF 2020 and for institutional and professional investors of the same sector. 