Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Grupo Ezentis, S.A.    EZE   ES0172708234

GRUPO EZENTIS, S.A.

(EZE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/03 04:41:43 am
0.267 EUR   -6.64%
04:24aGRUPO EZENTIS S A : 2020 January - June
PU
2017GRUPO EZENTIS SA : RIGHTS ISSUE: 17 new shares @ 0.56 EUR for 35 existing shares
FA
2017GRUPO EZENTIS : 1h 2017 results presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Ezentis S A : 2020 January - June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 04:24am EDT

FIRST HALF 2020

RESULTS PRESENTATION

July 2020

CONTENTS

Sector/Markets

01

Resilient Business Model

11

Results

18

Visibility and Outlook

26

Sustainability

29

Conclusions

32

Annexes

34

01

SECTOR / MARKETS

02 SECTOR / MARKETS

DIVERSIFIED GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT

MEXICO

GERMANY

COLOMBIA

TARGET Q1 2021

PERU

BRAZIL

the for Working

CHILE

ARGENTINA

ARGENTINA

SPAIN & PORTUGAL

Future

Asset for Sale

03 SECTOR / MARKETS

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION AND SECTOR: GREATER PRESENCE IN EUROPE

Generation of Revenue

Generation of Revenue

by Geographic Region

by Sector 1H 2020

(1)

Future the for Working

  1. Pacific country percentages: Chile: 16.3% FH 2020 / 20.1% FH 2019; Peru: 5.3% FH 2020 / 8.5% FH 2019; Argentina 0.0% FH 2020 / 3.9% FH 2019; Mexico: 1.6% FH 2020 / 1.7% FH 2019; Colombia: 1.9% FH 2020 / 2.0% FH 2019

04

SECTOR / MARKETS

EZENTIS: LEVERS FOR GROWTH IN MARKETS

GERMANY

Working

Context

Opportunity

for Ezentis

Nationwide development of infrastructures with gigabyte networks to cover 100% of homes by 2025

Potential FTTH market: general fibre-opticroll-out plan to connect 24 million additional homes in the period (5 million homes are currently connected)

The government is promoting a favourable regulatory framework for investment. Financing with public and private funds

Competitive edge: experience in the development of FTTH infrastructures in Spain, one of the main global markets for the development thereof, as well as in Brazil and the Pacific

Future the for

05 SECTOR / MARKETS

RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

VALUE CHAIN CONTINUITY

Planning

Design

Logistics

Deployment

Operation

Maintenance

Presence of Ezentis in the value chain

for Working

Design, Logistics and Deployment

Operation

and Maintenance

Clients focus on their Core Business implies increased outsourcing for the stages of design, logistics and roll-out

Logistics as added value for Deployment and O&M

Market: infrastructure stock

O&M tied to operating costs (OPEX) Medium-term contracts: 3-5years

Stable margins with incentives for quality and adjusted for inflation

Future the

06 SECTOR / MARKETS

TRENDS AND KEYS FOR THE TELECOMS MARKET

The health crisis has helped to emphasize the value of using communication and digitalization infrastructures to cope

with the increased use of teleworking, e-commerce, and online education and leisure

Working

Modernization of existing telecoms networks and deployment of new infrastructures to extend them to rural areas. Deployment of 4G and 5G mobile networks

Digitalization of processes in companies and public authorities as a competitive lever: remote working, e-commerce, health and training

Security in transactions and data privacy

Reduction of the digital gap

MARKET KEYS

Deployment and O&M for fiber optic. <15% FTTH penetration rate in Europe

Deployment and O&M of 4G and 5G (1 per 60 antennas, respectively)

Removal of obsolete infrastructures

Digital services

Future the for

07

SECTOR / MARKETS

EZENTIS: LEVERS FOR GROWTH IN TELECOMMUNICATIONS

FIBRE-OPTIC AND 5G NETWORKS

EZENTIS: CURRENT BUSINESS

FTTH

Roll-out, operation and maintenance of fibre-optics

Dismantling of obsolete infrastructures

Roll-out of equipment for 4G technology

Alarms: roll-out and maintenance

EZENTIS: ADDITIONAL BUSINESS

FTTT

Network roll-out

Installation of towers/cells

Fibre to the tower roll-out

Roll-out of equipment for 5G technology

Operation and maintenance of the 5G network

Towers and fiber-optic network

Telecommunications equipment

Greater density: economies of scale, efficiency and margin

Future the for Working

08 SECTOR / MARKETS

TRENDS AND KEYS FOR THE ENERGY MARKET

Energy transition to contain climate change, reduce energy poverty and as a competitive lever for

industrial activities and services

Working

Need for decarbonization to stop the planet's temperature increase

Increase in the weight of electricity in the total energy demand in Europe to reach the energy and climate targets set by the EU

PNIEC (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan) in Spain

Reduction of energy costs for industrial processes to enable companies to improve their competitiveness

MARKET KEYS

Target: 59% electrification to meet the demands of the Paris Agreement by 2050

PNIEC: increase of 42% in the consumption of renewable energy and reduction of emissions by 23%

Public and private funding in a 10 years period in Spain in electricity grids, renewable generation and energy savings and efficiency

Future the for

09 SECTOR / MARKETS

Effect

of the pandemic on transition plans

Ezentis

is maintaining its growth strategy in the energy sector

EZENTIS: LEVERS FOR GROWTH IN ENERGY

The government plans to anticipate and bring forward the PNIEC to 2030 in order to support the reconstruction process

Energy companies have offered to maintain or even increase investments in the energy transition as a driving force for economic recovery (80% of planned investment from a total 240 billion euros is private)

Calls are being made for the government's renewables plan to be brought forward to 2025 in order to accelerate investments

Collaboration on the execution of the necessary investments in power grids - both electricity and gas - with action in the fields of installation assembly, operation and maintenance

In the field of distributed generation, participation in the strong roll-outof two-wayself- consumption photovoltaic electricity systems for domestic and industrial clients through supply, installation and maintenance activities

Facilitating the roll-out of electric vehicle charging stations across the national network, engaging in the installation and maintenance of these stations

Ezentis will contribute towards development in this field in every country where it operates

Future the for Working

10

SECTOR / MARKETS

ATTRACTIVE STRATEGIC POSITIONING

60 years of experience and as benchmark in the market

Maximization of volume and recurrence through long-termcontracts in diversified markets

Robust resilience in the Europe, Brazil and Pacfic markets, and in the Telecoms and Energy sectors

Optimization of density in geographical areas to reach the critical size which allows profitability improvement and maximizes economies of scale

Ready to lead the consolidation of the market due to its history, experience and proven quality

Future the for Working

11

RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

12

RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

Revenue Evolution

€M

Backlog Evolution

€M

TACC8%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

LTM

Backlog/

1,6x

1,8x

2,6x

1,9x

1,7x

2,1x

1,8x

Revenue

LTM

Operating Cash Flow

€M

Final Cash Position

€M

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

LTM

Future the for Working

13 RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

KEY ASPECTS OF THE BUSINESS MODEL

ONGOING TRANSFORMATION FOR IMPROVING COMPETITIVENESS

UNIQUE MARKET SITUATION

Market concentration

Opportunities: Teleco/Energy and geographic areas

Greater presence in the value chain

Quality, efficiency and safety as criteria for supplier selection

ONGOING TRANSFORMATION:

KEY ISSUES

Density

Operational Synergies

Innovation

SUSTAINABLE

GROWTH

IMPROVED

COMPETITIVENESS

STRATEGIC

for Working

OBJECTIVES

Future the

14

RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

KEY ASPECTS OF THE BUSINESS MODEL

ONGOING TRANSFORMATION: CORE ISSUES

DENSITY

OPERATIONAL

SYNERGIES

ONGOING

TRANSFORMATION

Future the for Working

INNOVATION

15

RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

KEY ASPECTS OF THE BUSINESS MODEL

ONGOING TRANSFORMATION: DENSITY

DENSITY

ONGOING

TRANSFORMATION

Achieving the most profitable critical size to enable profitability improvement and economies of scale to be maximised

Market consolidation

Ezentis is involved in the market consolidation process due to its proven history, experience and quality

Focus on large business volumes Maximisation of volume and recurring business through long-term contracts in diversified markets

Future the for Working

16

RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

KEY ASPECTS OF THE BUSINESS MODEL

ONGOING TRANSFORMATION: OPERATIONAL SYNERGIES

OPERATIONAL

SYNERGIES

ONGOING

TRANSFORMATION

Operation of the business

Promoting better practices in all countries

Integration of companies and structures into Shared Services and Logistics Centres by territory

Development of centres of excellence for the roll-outof fibre- optics: FTTH Excellence Centre

Consolidation of the Control Tower model for managing operation and maintenance

Centralisation of Dispatching

the for Working

Efficiency in resource management (people and fleet)

Increased flexibility for the structure, greater efficiency in resources

Adaptation of expenditures to revenues

In coordination with social stakeholders / governments / clients

Reduction of 2,279 people

Restructuring of the organisational structure: € 7,5 M

Future

17 RESILIENT BUSINESS MODEL

ONGOING

TRANSFORMATION

INNOVATION

Main

Projects

KEY ASPECTS OF THE BUSINES MODEL

ONGOING TRANSFORMATION: INNOVATION

Digital technology

Process automation

Ongoing improvement in the level of service and costs

PRAXIS Project

ORACLE Tool

More exhaustive control of resources, quality and safety

audits, and reporting incidents in real time

FLEET Project

PULPOMATIC Tool

Monitoring the use and refuelling of fuel, GPS vehicle positioning,

speed control and verification of programmed routes

FINANCIAL Project

SAP Tool

Future the for Working

Digital tools that improve quoting, treasury management, asset accounting, purchase and logistics records, billing and reporting

18

RESULTS

19

RESULTS

GROUP BUSINESS

FIRST HALF 2020

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

AND ENERGY BUSINESS

Normal development of activity while

adapting to the needs of demand

Telecommunications:

for Working

BUSINESS IMPACTED BY

COVID-19

Governmental restrictions imposed in

certain countries

Domestic installation and maintenance Telephony service portability limitation

Energy:

Energy disconnection and reconnection business

Economic impact: revenue decrease of 13.6% at constant exchange rate and of 23.3% at current exchange rate

Future the

20 RESULTS

MAIN FIGURES 1H 2020

REVENUE € 182.6 M

-23.3% o/1H2019

EBITDA

€ 17.8 M

-39.5% o/1H2019

FINAL CASH

€ 26.2 M

POSITION

BACKLOG

multi-annual

contracts

EBITDA MARGIN

NET

DEBT

€ 719.5 M

1.8x o/revenue last 12 months (LTM)

9.8%

vs 12.4% in 1H2019

3.3x

vs 2.4x in 2019

Future the for Working

21 RESULTS

TRENDS IN LATIN AMERICAN CURRENCIES

2020 Exchange Rate Trends - Base 100

Depreciation of Latin American currencies against

COVID 19

the Euro since the start of the pandemic

Greater impact on revenues in Brazil and Chile. Other currencies have a lesser weight on revenue (Peru 5.3% Colombia 1.9% and Argentina 0.0%)

Our business model:

01/01/20

29/02/20

30/04/20

30/06/20

Natural coverage of income and expenditure in local currencies

Increased generation of revenues in Euros (Europe = 46% o/1H 2020)

Inflation and interest rate trends in Brazil and the Pacific allow for cost control

Most contracts are tied to inflation

PEN -7,47%

CLP -9,97%COP -12,79% ARS -15,06%

BRL

-26,14%

Future the for Working

22 RESULTS

Revenue €M

Constant currency var. -13.6%

-23.3%

1H19 R

Business

Currency

Reclas.

1H20R

Variation

Variation

Argentina

REVENUE AND EBITDA TRENDS

Less domestic installation and maintenance business, telephony portability limitation and energy "disconnection and re-connection" restrictions due to the health emergency situation

The revenue reduction when disregarding the currency effect

stands at 13.6%

EBITDA €M

Constant currency var. -30.5%

-39.4%

Future the for Working

Gradual cost adaptation

The EBITDA reduction when disregarding the currency

effect stands at 30.5%

1H19 R

Business

Currency

Reclas.

1H20R

variation

variation

Argentina

23 RESULTS

NET FINANCIAL DEBT: MAIN MATURITY IN 2025

1H20

2019 FY

65% debt with maturity from 2023

Net Financial Debt (NFD)

160.2

147.4

Gross financial debt

186.4

170.9

Cash and other equivalent assets

26.2

23.5

Average debt cost 5.4% vs 5.9% in 2019

NFD/EBITDA Ratio

3.3x

2.4x

Maturities Calendar as from 1H20Debt Composition 1H20

for Working

Leases Other Debt

1,0

2,6

78,3

Future the

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Syndicated

Leases

Bank

Interest rate

Others

Total Financial

Loan

(1)

Loans

coverage

Debt

(1) Syndicated loan with Banco Santander, BBVA, Bankia, Banco Pichincha, EBN, and the Muzinich and Arcano funds

24 RESULTS

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT 1H2020

1H20

1H19

Revenue

182,6

238,0

EBITDA

17.8

29.4

EBITDA Margin

9.8%

12.4%

Depreciation and amortization charges

(19.3)

(16.6)

EBIT

(1.5)

12.8

Revenue and financial expenses

(8.2)

(8.5)

Currency exchanges

0.2

0.3

Non-recurring results

(7.5)

(2.0)

Non-Controlling Interests, discontinued

1.1

(1.2)

operations and non-strategic investments

Taxes

2.0

0.1

Future the for Working

Net Result

(13.9)

1.5

25

RESULTS

SOLID GENERATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW

CASH FLOW LAST 12 MONTHS / 1H20

CF LTM

CF

Q3 19-Q2 20

1H20

EBITDA

46.5

17.8

Changes in working capital and other movements

(17.1)

(3.6)

Recurring Operating Cash Flow

29.3

14.3

Movements for non-recurring results

(9.5)

(6.7)

Operating Cash Flow

19.8

7.6

Inorganic growth payments

(27.5)

-

Acquisition of property, plant & equipment, and intangible assets (CAPEX)

(6.7)

(2.3)

EBITDA conversion rate in recurring business Cash Flow: 63% in LTM and 80% in 1H20

Variation in average periods vs December 2019

Reduction of the average payment period by 6.7% Reduction of the average cash transformation period by 7.1%

for Working

Cash flow from investing

(34.2)

(2.3)

Financing inorganic growth

30.0

-

Changes in financial debts, net

(2.5)

9.4

Collection and payment of interests, net

(17.8)

(8.7)

Cash flow from financing

9.7

0.7

Total net cash flow

(4.6)

6.0

Initial net financial position

35.1

23.5

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(4.6)

6.0

Exchange differences

(4.3)

(3.3)

Non-recurring operating cash flow due to transformation of the productive model

CAPEX 1.0%-1.5% o/sales

Significant reduction to the financial cost

Final net financial position of € 26.2 M

Future the

Final net financial position

26.2

26.2

26

VISIBILITY

AND OUTLOOK

27

VISIBILITY AND OUTLOOK

VISIBILITY AT 2020

PRE-COVID19

COVID19 IMPACT

EXPECTATION

Revenue and backlog will develop with an expected increase in business in 2H20

Ongoing transformation: increased productivity and cost efficiency. Adaptation of expenditure to revenue trends

GRADUAL RECOVERY OF THE MARGIN IN 2H20

First half:

Revenue (€M)

EBITDA Margin(€M)

Moderate impact from the emergency situation in the first quarter that has increased in the second quarter, the greatest impact of which took place in April and May (IM and energy segments), recovery in June

Second half:

Gradual recovery of business in all business segments. Geographically, this is being reflected in Europe by an increase in revenue and in all business indicators from June. The Brazil and Pacific markets are expected to develop along the same lines but at a later date

Future the for Working

The information on this slide is not a profit forecast or estimate by Ezentis but rather its expectations on future trends of a merely aspirational and programmatic nature that reflect current expectations, current and past trends and the expected development of business in the market where the Company operates and that, at any event, may not take place or may be subject to variation and/or alteration as a result of possible future events

28

VISIBILITY AND OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK FOR 2022-2023

DIVERSIFICATION

GROWTH

FINANCIAL

(1)

GEOGRAPHY

EBITDA MARGIN

65% - 70%

REVENUE

8% - 9%

EUROPE

BORROWING RATIO

SECTOR

€ 1,000 M

< 2x EBITDA

60% - 65%

(x2)

FINANCING COST

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

< 4,5%

(1) Without considering the effect of IFRS16

The strategic position of Ezentis enables the opportunities presenting themselves in the Telecommunications and Energy sectors to be harnessed

Future the for Working

The information on this slide is not a profit forecast or estimate by Ezentis but rather its expectations on future trends of a merely aspirational and programmatic nature that reflect current expectations, current and past trends and the expected development of business in the market where the Company operates and that, at any event, may not take place or may be subject to variation and/or alteration as a result of possible future events

29

SUSTAINABILITY

30 SUSTAINABILITY

GOBERNANCE

Publication of a new

Sustainability Policy

Creation of a Sustainability

Committee

Publication of a Progress Report in response to the commitment made to the Global Compact

Updates to the Materiality

Analysis

FOCUSED ON SUSTAINABILITY

PLAN 2020

ENVIRONMENT

Publication of a new Climate

Change Policy

Inclusion of the climate change risk in the company's Risk Map

Review of the Carbon Footprint Calculation procedure

STAKEHOLDERS

Strengthened relationship with Clients through sustainability

Search for alignment of criteria with ESG Investors

Increased environmental awareness initiatives with Employees

Future the for Working

CONTRIBUTION TO THE GLOBAL HEALTH CRISIS

We are working to improve connectivity in people's homes and in business, an essential factor for economic

sustainability and for society as a whole

31 SUSTAINABILITY

COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABILITY

SUSTAINABILITY PLAN UP TO 2022

Entry into major Sustainability Indexes (FTSE4GOOD, VIGEO...)

Obtaining score of B in the CDP questionnaire

Preparation of a Non-Financial Internal Financial Information Control System (SCIINF)

Integrated Annual Report

Approval of suppliers with regard to sustainability criteria

Safety audits of contractors and subcontractors

Commitment to zero accidents

60% of fleet with alternative fuel in 2022

Future the for Working

32

CONCLUSIONS

33 CONCLUSIONS

CONCLUSIONS

Impact by COVID-19 but with positive profitability and cash flow generation

Gradual improvement in business during second half

Cash position of € 26 M in 1H20

Backlog with visibility at 1.8 years

Increased competitiveness through our transformation programme

Market undergoing consolidation with sound levers for growth

Outlook for 2022-2023

Future the for Working

WE ARE GRATEFUL TO ALL OUR EMPLOYEES FOR THEIR COMMITMENT TO MAINTAINING THE ESSENTIAL TELECOMS

AND ENERGY SERVICES

34

ANNEXES

35 ANNEX I

SHARE VS INDICES DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS PERIOD

EZENTIS +59%

IBEX SMALL +30%

IBEX 35 +11%

IBEX MEDIUM +9%

Future the for Working

36 ANNEX II

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 1H20

€M

1H20

2019

Non-current assets

183.480

195.377

Tangible and intangible assets

117.785

131.270

Long-term financial investments

17.067

17.830

Deferred tax assets

48.628

46.277

1H20

2019

Equity (1)

(12.868)

14.312

Non-current liabilities

170.679

160.309

Financial debt

133.867

120.093

Lease liabilities IFRS 16

16.804

15.130

Other non-current liabilities

20.008

25.086

for Working

Current assets

160.397

183.634

Assets held for the sale

893

7.037

Inventories

24.694

23.929

Trades and other receivables

108.620

129.165

Cash and cash equivalents

26.190

23.503

Current liabilities

186.066

204.390

Liabilities associated with assets held for the sale

1.780

3.585

Financial debt

25.644

23.714

Lease liabilities IFRS 16

10.074

11.976

Other current liabilities

148.568

165.115

the

TOTAL

343.877

379.011 TOTAL

343.877

379.011

(1) Equity of the individual company Grupo Ezentis S.A.at 1H20 stands at € 130.5 M

Future

37 LEGAL WARNING

LEGAL WARNING

This document has been prepared by EZENTIS, only for use during the PRESENTATION OF FIRST HALF 2020 and for institutional and professional investors of the same sector. Consequently, it may not be disclosed or made public or used by any other natural or legal person for a purpose other than the one expressed above without the express written consent of EZENTIS. EZENTIS assumes no responsibility for the content of the document if it is used for a purpose other than that stated above. The information and any opinions and statements contained in this document have not been verified by independent third parties, so neither does it imply or explicitly grant any guarantee about the impartiality, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions and statements that in He expresses himself. Neither Ezentis, nor its affiliates assume responsibility of any kind, regardless of whether or not there is negligence or any other circumstance, regarding damages or losses that may arise from any use of this document or its contents. This document does not constitute a contractual document, nor can it be used to integrate or interpret any contract or any other type of commitment. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe or acquire shares, in accordance with the provisions of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, which approves the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, of Stock Market, in Royal Decree-Law 5/2005, of March 11, and / or in Royal Decree 1310/2005, of November 4, and its development regulations. This communication contains information or statements with forward-looking statements on Ezentis that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and developments to differ from those expressed or implied in such information or forward- looking statements. The information or statements with future forecasts refer exclusively to the date on which they were expressed, do not constitute any guarantee of future results and have not been reviewed by the EZENTIS auditors. It is recommended not to make decisions based on information or statements with future forecasts. All the information or statements with future forecasts reflected in the document issued by EZENTIS or any of its directors, managers, employees or representatives are expressly subject to the warnings made. The information or statements with future forecasts included in this document are based on the information available as of the date of this communication.

Disclaimer

Grupo Ezentis SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 08:23:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GRUPO EZENTIS, S.A.
04:24aGRUPO EZENTIS S A : 2020 January - June
PU
2017GRUPO EZENTIS SA : RIGHTS ISSUE: 17 new shares @ 0.56 EUR for 35 existing shares
FA
2017GRUPO EZENTIS : 1h 2017 results presentation
PU
2017GRUPO EZENTIS SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017GRUPO EZENTIS : Ordinary general shareholders meeting 2017
PU
2017GRUPO EZENTIS : Results presentation for Q1 2017
PU
2017GRUPO EZENTIS : Ezentis wins a contract in Colombia valued at 17.5 million euros
PU
2016GRUPO EZENTIS : Ezentis wins a contract by 120 million Euros in Chile
PU
2016GRUPO EZENTIS : Ezentis acquires the Chilean Tecnet
PU
2016GRUPO EZENTIS : Results 1h 2016
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 430 M 506 M 506 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 141 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2020 367x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 94,6 M 112 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 12 455
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart GRUPO EZENTIS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Ezentis, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EZENTIS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,51 €
Last Close Price 0,29 €
Spread / Highest target 88,8%
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando González Sánchez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guillermo José Fernández Vidal Non-Executive Chairman
Ignacio Baron Lopez General Director-Economic & Financial
Enrique Sánchez de León García Senior Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director
Carlos Mariñas Lage Director & General Director-Corporate
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO EZENTIS, S.A.-28.86%112
VINCI SA-26.46%48 310
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.50%30 263
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.23%18 389
FERROVIAL-23.10%18 022
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.69%17 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group