Grupo Famsa B de C : Aviso de incumplimiento de pago de Certificados Bursátiles

AVISO DE INCUMPLIMIENTO DE PAGO DE CERTIFICADOS
BURSÁTILES
Monterrey, N.L., México a 6 de agosto de 2020.- Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GFAMSA) informa que no llevó a cabo el día de hoy el pago de intereses correspondiente a los certificados bursátiles emitidos bajo las claves de pizarra GFAMSA 07019, 7219 y 7319.
Contacto: Relación con Inversionistas Azeneth M. Rentería azeneth.renteria@famsa.comTel. (81) 8389-3400 ext. 1419
