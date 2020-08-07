Log in
Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V.

GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GFAMSA A)
News Summary 
News Summary

Grupo Famsa B de C : Aviso de incumplimiento de pago de Certificados Bursátiles

08/07/2020

AVISO DE INCUMPLIMIENTO DE PAGO DE CERTIFICADOS

BURSÁTILES

Monterrey, N.L., México a 6 de agosto de 2020.- Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GFAMSA) informa que no llevó a cabo el día de hoy el pago de intereses correspondiente a los certificados bursátiles emitidos bajo las claves de pizarra GFAMSA 07019, 7219 y 7319.

Contacto: Relación con Inversionistas Azeneth M. Rentería azeneth.renteria@famsa.comTel. (81) 8389-3400 ext. 1419

Disclaimer

Grupo FAMSA SAB de CV published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:38:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 20 535 M 913 M 913 M
Net income 2019 487 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net Debt 2019 11 903 M 529 M 529 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,14x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 406 M 18,2 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 19 114
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,73 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Gerardo Villarreal Rosales Chief Executive Officer
Humberto Garza González Chairman
Abelardo García Lozano Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Rodríguez González Manager-Information Technology
Salvador Kalifa Assad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-83.72%18
WESFARMERS LIMITED11.52%37 999
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.80.10%25 488
FIVE BELOW, INC.-19.56%5 945
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-44.37%3 675
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-42.17%3 387
