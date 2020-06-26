Log in
GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GFAMSA A)
Grupo Famsa B de C : Changes in Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V corporate rating

06/26/2020 | 08:49am EDT

CHANGES IN GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. CORPORATE

RATING

Monterrey, N.L., Mexico, June 2, 2020.- Due to the rapid and incremental spread of coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook and its impact on the retail sector, Grupo Famsa (BMV: GFAMSA), (the "Company") initiated a restructuring process related to its US$59.1 million 7.25% senior notes which matured yesterday ("2020 Notes").

As a result, on June 2, 2020, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the Company's long-term rating to 'SD'. This rating will be reviewed by S&P once the restructuring process is completed.

Furthermore, on the same date, Fitch Ratings downgraded the Company's short and long term ratings on national scale to 'RD (mex)', as well as long-term international scale rating (IDR) to 'RD'. Likewise, Fitch Ratings established that if the restructuring of 2020 Senior Notes is completed, it would result in an improvement of the Company's rating.

Grupo Famsa considers that the proposed restructuring process of its 2020 Senior Notes stands out as the best option for strengthening its financial position by significantly extending its maturity profile without affecting other obligations to creditors, suppliers or employees.

About Grupo Famsa

Established in 1970 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Grupo Famsa has consolidated its position as a publicly-traded company with a solid presence in the retail sector, focusing its efforts on satisfying families' diverse consumption, financing and savings needs. Its target market is in the Mexican low-middle income households and the Hispanic population of the states where it operates in the USA. Retail sales of Grupo Famsa in Mexico comprise furniture, electronics, appliances, mobile phones, computers, motorcycles, clothing and other durable goods, which are mainly sold within the stores network of Grupo Famsa. In Texas and Illinois, in the USA, Grupo Famsa's offering comprises furniture, electronics, appliances, computers and other durable goods through the operation of its subsidiary Famsa, Inc.

Contact:

Investor Relations Paloma E. Arellano Bujanda paloma.arellano@famsa.com Phone: (81) 8389-3400 ext. 1419

Disclaimer

Grupo FAMSA SAB de CV published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 12:48:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 20 535 M 903 M 903 M
Net income 2019 487 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net Debt 2019 11 903 M 524 M 524 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,14x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 019 M 44,6 M 44,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 19 114
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,82 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Humberto Garza Valdéz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Humberto Garza González Chairman
Abelardo García Lozano Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Rodríguez González Manager-Information Technology
Salvador Kalifa Assad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-59.19%45
WESFARMERS LIMITED5.56%34 031
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.46.10%21 106
FIVE BELOW, INC.-17.44%5 886
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.-24.29%4 041
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-39.36%3 804
