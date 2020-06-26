Grupo Famsa B de C : Changes in Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V corporate rating

CHANGES IN GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. CORPORATE

RATING

Monterrey, N.L., Mexico, June 2, 2020.- Due to the rapid and incremental spread of coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook and its impact on the retail sector, Grupo Famsa (BMV: GFAMSA), (the "Company") initiated a restructuring process related to its US$59.1 million 7.25% senior notes which matured yesterday ("2020 Notes").

As a result, on June 2, 2020, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the Company's long-term rating to 'SD'. This rating will be reviewed by S&P once the restructuring process is completed.

Furthermore, on the same date, Fitch Ratings downgraded the Company's short and long term ratings on national scale to 'RD (mex)', as well as long-term international scale rating (IDR) to 'RD'. Likewise, Fitch Ratings established that if the restructuring of 2020 Senior Notes is completed, it would result in an improvement of the Company's rating.

Grupo Famsa considers that the proposed restructuring process of its 2020 Senior Notes stands out as the best option for strengthening its financial position by significantly extending its maturity profile without affecting other obligations to creditors, suppliers or employees.

About Grupo Famsa

Established in 1970 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Grupo Famsa has consolidated its position as a publicly-traded company with a solid presence in the retail sector, focusing its efforts on satisfying families' diverse consumption, financing and savings needs. Its target market is in the Mexican low-middle income households and the Hispanic population of the states where it operates in the USA. Retail sales of Grupo Famsa in Mexico comprise furniture, electronics, appliances, mobile phones, computers, motorcycles, clothing and other durable goods, which are mainly sold within the stores network of Grupo Famsa. In Texas and Illinois, in the USA, Grupo Famsa's offering comprises furniture, electronics, appliances, computers and other durable goods through the operation of its subsidiary Famsa, Inc.

Contact:

Investor Relations Paloma E. Arellano Bujanda paloma.arellano@famsa.com Phone: (81) 8389-3400 ext. 1419