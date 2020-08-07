Grupo Famsa B de C : Local Notes' payment default notice

LOCAL NOTES' PAYMENT DEFAULT NOTICE
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico, July 30th, 2020.- Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GFAMSA) (the "Company) announces that, as a result of the recent events related to its subsidiary Banco Ahorro Famsa, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, the Company will not conduct the interests payment of Senior Notes issued under the ticker symbol GFAMSA 06919 which was scheduled for today.
Contact: Investor Relations Azeneth Rentería
azeneth.renteria@famsa.comPhone: +52 (81) 8389-3400ext. 1419
Disclaimer
Grupo FAMSA SAB de CV published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:38:09 UTC