Grupo Famsa B de C : Local Notes' payment default notice

LOCAL NOTES' PAYMENT DEFAULT NOTICE

Monterrey, N.L., Mexico, July 30th, 2020.- Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GFAMSA) (the "Company) announces that, as a result of the recent events related to its subsidiary Banco Ahorro Famsa, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, the Company will not conduct the interests payment of Senior Notes issued under the ticker symbol GFAMSA 06919 which was scheduled for today.

Contact: Investor Relations Azeneth Rentería

azeneth.renteria@famsa.comPhone: +52 (81) 8389-3400ext. 1419