Grupo Famsa B de C : Notification of revised financial statements for fiscal year 2019

NOTIFICATION OF REVISED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR

FISCAL YEAR 2019

EXTERNAL AUDITOR'S REPORT AND FOURTH QUARTER

EARNINGS REPORT ISSUED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019

Monterrey, N.L., Mexico, July 31st, 2020.- Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GFAMSA) (the "Company") announces to the investing public that on past July 30th, 2020, the refiling of the External Auditor's Report corresponding to the 2019 fiscal year was conducted through the Mexican Stock Exchange's Emisnet system and the National Banking and Securities Commission's STIV-2system, by virtue of the modification in the opinion by the external auditor Castillo Miranda y Compañía S.C. derived from the withdrawal of Banco Ahorro Famsa's license to operate as a Multiple Banking Institution and the determination of the significant impacts it will have on the Group's operation, due to the disinvestment of this subsidiary as of July 1, 2020.

As a complement to this action, the subsequent events at the end of 2019 were also updated.

Furthermore, Grupo Famsa will resubmit its Fourth Quarter Earnings Report for 2019.

It is relevant to underscore that the consolidated financial statements do not change and present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. and subsidiaries as of December 31, 2019, as well as their consolidated results and cash flows for the year then ended, pursuant to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

