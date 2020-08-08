Grupo Famsa B de C : S&P Global Ratings baja calificaciones crediticias de emisor y emisión a ‘D' de Grupo Famsa por solicitud de bancarrota en México y Estados Unidos
08/08/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Disclaimer
Grupo FAMSA SAB de CV published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 04:13:00 UTC
Latest news on GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V
Sales 2019
20 535 M
917 M
917 M
Net income 2019
487 M
21,7 M
21,7 M
Net Debt 2019
11 903 M
532 M
532 M
P/E ratio 2019
5,14x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
335 M
14,9 M
15,0 M
EV / Sales 2018
0,63x
EV / Sales 2019
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
19 114
Free-Float
28,8%
Chart GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
Last Close Price
0,60
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-