MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V.    GFAMSA A   MX01GF010008

GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GFAMSA A)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Famsa B de C : S&P Global Ratings baja calificaciones crediticias de emisor y emisión a ‘D' de Grupo Famsa por solicitud de bancarrota en México y Estados Unidos

08/08/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Disclaimer

Grupo FAMSA SAB de CV published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 04:13:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 20 535 M 917 M 917 M
Net income 2019 487 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net Debt 2019 11 903 M 532 M 532 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,14x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 335 M 14,9 M 15,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 19 114
Free-Float 28,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,60 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Gerardo Villarreal Rosales Chief Executive Officer
Humberto Garza González Chairman
Abelardo García Lozano Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Rodríguez González Manager-Information Technology
Salvador Kalifa Assad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-86.57%18
WESFARMERS LIMITED11.21%37 770
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.79.56%25 919
FIVE BELOW, INC.-19.56%5 735
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-42.64%3 545
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-42.49%3 345
