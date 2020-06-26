Grupo Famsa B de C : announces interest payment on its Senior Notes due 2024

GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. ANNOUNCES INTEREST

PAYMENT ON ITS SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

Monterrey, N.L., Mexico, June 15th, 2020 - Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GFAMSA) announced today that the Company has duly paid the accrued interest related to the first coupon of its 9.75% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP/ISIN No. 40052WAD4 / 40052WAE2 / P7700WCL2 / USP7700WCL20).

It is important to note that the accrued interest for the period from December 17, 2019 to June 15, 2020, payable to date, was USD$3,901,114.75.

With the aforementioned, Grupo Famsa reaffirms its commitment to meet its financial obligations towards its lenders, commercial creditors and other third parties, separately and in parallel with the restructuring process announced on May 29, 2020, which is solely and exclusively related to its 7.25% Senior Notes.

About Grupo Famsa

Established in 1970 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Grupo Famsa has consolidated its position as a publicly-traded company with a solid presence in the retail sector, focusing its efforts on satisfying families' diverse consumption, financing and savings needs. Its target market is in the Mexican low-middle income households and the Hispanic population of the states where it operates in the USA. Retail sales of Grupo Famsa in Mexico comprise furniture, electronics, appliances, mobile phones, computers, motorcycles, clothing and other durable goods, which are mainly sold within the stores network of Grupo Famsa. In Texas and Illinois, in the USA, Grupo Famsa's offering comprises furniture, electronics, appliances, computers and other durable goods through the operation of its subsidiary Famsa, Inc.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Paloma E. Arellano Bujanda paloma.arellano@famsa.com Phone: (81) 8389-3400 ext. 1419