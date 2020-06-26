Grupo Famsa B de C : takes action to reorganize its 7.250% Senior Notes

Grupo Famsa Takes Action to Reorganize its 7.250% Senior Notes

The reorganization of its Senior Notes due June 1, 2020 will provide Grupo Famsa a path toward strengthening the Company´s financial structure by significantly extending its debt maturity profile.

This process will not modify any of Grupo Famsa or its subsidiaries' other obligations to its lenders, trade creditors or other parties.

Monterrey, Mexico, May 29, 2020 - Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (the "Company") announced today that it has commenced a restructuring process in order to exclusively reorganize the Company's outstanding US$59.1 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due June 1, 2020 (the "2020 Notes").

As part of this process, the Company has initiated a solicitation of votes (the "Solicitation") for a prepackaged plan of reorganization (the "Plan") which is being carried out pursuant to a disclosure statement dated May 29, 2020 (the "Disclosure Statement"). Under the Plan, holders of the 2020 Notes will receive the following:

 2020 Notes who were holders of record as of May 28, 2020 (the "Voting Record Date") who validly submit their vote in favor of the Plan prior to 5:00 p.m. (Prevailing Eastern Time) on June 23, 2020 (the "Voting Deadline") and deliver their 2020 Notes in accordance with the required procedures will receive (i) new 10.25% senior notes due December 15, 2023 (the "New Series A Notes") in a principal amount equal to the principal amount of 2020 Notes that they hold, plus the amount of interest accrued on the 2020 Notes up to the effective date of the Plan and (ii) cash in an amount of US$10 per US$1,000 principal amount of 2020 Notes held by them.

 All other 2020 Notes holders will receive new 9.75% senior notes due December 15, 2024 (the "New Series B Notes" and, together with the New Series A Notes, the "New Notes") in a principal amount equal to the principal amount of 2020 Notes that they hold.

In the event that holders of at least two thirds in dollar amount and more than one half in number of the allowed 2020 Notes claims timely vote to accept the Plan (counting only those claims that actually voted to accept or to reject the Plan), it is the Company's current intention to file a voluntary reorganization petition to implement the Plan.

The main purpose of the Solicitation and the Plan is to refinance the 2020 Notes. The Company believes that it will be able to pay interest and principal on the New Notes when due. The Company intends to meet its payment obligations in the next few weeks under its 9.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and its short-term debt certificates (Cebures).

Humberto Garza Valdez, CEO of Grupo Famsa, commented, "The Company expects to continue its operations in the ordinary course of business (subject to any mandated or necessary closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak). Furthermore, the Company also expects to continue meeting its obligations to its suppliers and employees, who will not be impacted in any way by this process."

The complete terms and conditions of the Solicitation are described in the Disclosure Statement. The Disclosure Statement and forms of ballot will be provided to banks, brokerage firms, and other nominees for forwarding to holders of the 2020 Notes as of the Voting Record Date. In addition the Disclosure Statement, including (i) the Plan, (ii) the description of the New Notes and (iii) the Company's historical financial statements, may be accessed by holders of 2020 Notes after contacting the Balloting Agent, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC ("Epiq"), by email at tabulation@epiqglobal.com (with reference to "Famsa" in the subject line); please

provide a summary of your holdings in your email. After completion of the eligibility process, Epiq will provide the relevant details for access.

Important Note

The process described above is subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. This release is not intended as a solicitation for a vote on the Plan.

The terms and conditions of any offer of securities, when and if made, will be notified to the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, or "CNBV") for informational purposes only and such notice will not constitute a

certification as to the investment quality of the securities, our solvency, liquidity, or credit quality, or the accuracy or completeness of the Disclosure Statement. The New Notes will not be registered with the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores) maintained by the CNBV and will not be publicly offered or sold in Mexico, or otherwise be subject to brokerage activities in Mexico, except pursuant to a private placement exemption set forth in Article 8 of the Mexican Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores). The Disclosure Statement, including: (i) the Plan, (ii) the description of the New Notes, and (iii) any financial statements of the Company is solely of the Company's responsibility and has not and will not be reviewed or authorized by the CNBV. The acquisition of the New Notes by an investor who is a resident of Mexico will be made under its own responsibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the materials referenced herein may contain forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets in which the Company participates or is seeking to participate or anticipated regulatory changes in the markets in which the Company operates or intends to operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company cautions noteholders that forward-looking statements are not guarantees offuture performance and are based on numerous assumptions and that the Company's actual results of operations, including the Company's financial condition and liquidity may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, any forward-looking statements contained in this release. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, including the Company's financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industries in which the Company operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. More detailed information about these and other factors are set forth in the Disclosure Statement.

Contact: Paloma Arellano Bujanda, Investor Relations Officer / Email: paloma.arellano@famsa.com