Grupo Supervielle S A : 4Q19 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
02/19/2020 | 05:01pm EST
[Original Currency]
[in AR$ Bn.]
[Original Currency]
[in AR$ Bn.]
[AR$ Mill]
1)
[AR$ Mill]
1)
[AR$ Mill]
1)
Corporate
Portfolio
breakdown
2)
•
Retail
•
Portfolio
breakdown
•
[Tier I Ratio %]
1)
•
•
•
•
15
Overview
•
•
•
Inflation Improving
•
•
Strategic Initiatives on Track
•
•
•
•
•
Well positioned
•
Disclaimer
Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 22:00:18 UTC
Latest news on GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Sales 2019
30 826 M
EBIT 2019
8 063 M
Net income 2019
3 791 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
1,40%
P/E ratio 2019
5,16x
P/E ratio 2020
4,05x
Capi. / Sales2019
0,70x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,54x
Capitalization
21 717 M
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
79,60 ARS
Last Close Price
47,55 ARS
Spread / Highest target
207%
Spread / Average Target
67,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
-49,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.