Grupo Supervielle S A : Personal Asset Tax Letter

06/01/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

On May 15, 2020, Grupo Supervielle S.A.('Supervielle' or the 'Company') announced that a cash dividend distribution would be paid to holders of Grupo Supervielle's American Depositary Receipts ('Supervielle ADRs') as of the record date of May 28, 2020. This distribution is scheduled to be paid starting on May 29, 2020. The amount to be distributed is equivalent to P$4.663665202 per ADR, prior to deductions of the Personal Asset Tax described below.

The Personal Asset Tax applies to Supervielle ADRs pursuant to Argentine Law No. 23,966 and amendments. The following persons are subject to the Personal Asset Tax: (i) individuals domiciled in Argentina for assets located in Argentina and abroad and (ii) individuals or entities domiciled outside of Argentina for assets located in Argentina. For purposes of this tax, shares of stock of Argentine corporations, such as the Class B Shares underlying the Supervielle ADRs, are considered assets located in Argentina. The tax rate to be applied is 0.5% and the taxable base is the value of the shareholders' equity as stated in the most recent balance sheet of the Company as of December 31 of each year.

Shareholders who did not own Supervielle ADRs on December 31, 2019, shareholders who have already reimbursed the Company for such tax obligations or shareholders who are residents of a country that has a Tax Treaty with Argentina in force which exempts them from payment of this tax may be reimbursed for Personal Asset Tax amounts deducted from the May 29, 2020 dividend payment. If you believe that any of the above conditions apply to you, kindly provide a duly executed Affidavit and provide evidence that such deduction for the Personal Asset Tax on account of your holdings in Supervielle ADRs does not apply to you, as set forth in the attached Affidavit. For more information click here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 18:40:06 UTC
