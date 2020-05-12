Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Supervielle S.A.    SUPV   ARGRSU300079

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

(SUPV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Supervielle S A : Supervielle´s Response to Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Covid-19

UPDATE

12.05.2020

Supervielle Key Messages

Contents

Argentinean Government Measures

COVID-19 Supervielle Measures

SUPERVIELLE KEY MESSAGES

Our staff and customers are our main priorities

High liquidity and adequate capital to navigate the uncertain near future

2

Quick response to an unprecedented situation has ensured continuity of our operations

An opportunity arises to accelerate digital in the new normal

ARGENTINEAN GOVERNMENT MEASURES

Main measures adopted by the Argentinean government against Covid-19 virus

Prohibition of dismissals and

Shutdown of non-essential

Maximum prices for essential

Budget increase assigned

suspensions for 60 business

businesses

products

to critical areas

days

  • Family emergency benefit of AR$ 10,000 on April and May and extraordinary subsidies of AR$ 3000
  • FOGAR fund created to back financing provided by banks to SMEs for salary payments
  • Borders closed and Nation-wide early mandatory lockdown on March 19, initially for a period of 15 days and extended three times
  • Freeze of UVA mortgage and auto loan installments and suspension of mortgage foreclosures until September 30, 2020
  • Financial Emergency Program for provinces: Resource allocation for a total amount of 120 billions
  • Special program for employers and employees affected by the sanitary emergency and the national quarantine

3

ARGENTINEAN GOVERNMENT MEASURES

Branch opening timeline to better understand operations under this new conditions

Branches closed

Clearing process

with minimum

is enabled

personnel for

ATM loading

  • Virtual channels operating
  • Clearing process suspended

2026

M A R C H

The financial

Opening of

Additional teller

system activity

Branches to the

services

is considered

public with

available [U$S

essential

appointment

deposits and

Branches open

only. Limited

withdrawals]

teller services

for Senior

citizens and

Applies to the

social security

Bank and

beneficiaries

Consumer

only

Finance

3

13

20

A P R I L

4

CENTRAL BANK OF ARGENTINA MEASURES

Main measures adopted by the Central Bank of Argentina

  • No bank account closures until June 30, 2020
  • Dividends by financial entities suspended until June 30, 2020
  • Fees on ATM transactions suspended until June 30, 2020
  • Time deposits under AR$ 4 mill. to be paid a minimum rate
  • Increase on the amount covered by deposit insurance to AR$ 1,5 million
  • Different lending programs:
    • Lending to SMEs at 24% interest rate
    • Zero interest rate financing to some eligible clients (Central Bank pays 15% to banks)
    • Automatic refinancing on unpaid balances on credit card financings due before April 30 in 9 installments with a 3-month grace period at 43% rate

5

  • Easing on classification of debtors until September 30, 2020. Additional 60 days period rule
  • Postponement of credit cards and personal loans payments during initial lockdown
  • No penalty interest to be charged on unpaid balances. Just contractual interest rates are accrued.
  • Limitations in holding limits of Leliqs to make liquidity available for credit lines
  • Incentives to increase lending to SMEs for salary payments and working capital including a reduction in minimum reserve requirements

COVID-19SUPERVIELLE MEASURES

All actions and measures implemented are focused on protecting our people and customers and ensure business continuity

  • Stakeholders engagement and

communications plan

Board &

Business Continuity

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Protocol

Cost containment

  • Rethinking the post-pandemia servicing model in a low-touch economy
  • Continue accelerating digital transformation
  • Credit risk monitoring

COVID-19 Protocols across our networks

Internal communication

Health surveillance

Home Office implementation

Our People

Operations &

Technological resources

INTERNAL

Customers

Leveraging on Workplace

EXTERNAL

tool (recently implemented

organization-wide)

  • Communication channels
  • Focus on clients´ needs and requests resolution
  • Distribution channels: ATMs, Apps & Home Banking, Corporates, Contact Center
  • Technological resources
  • Critical suppliers

Cybersecurity

6

INTERNAL MEASURES

Measures and actions to protect and care for our People

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

  • Mandatory 14 days home office for staff returning from abroad
  • Vulnerable and pregnant women mandatory home office, as well as non-critical employees since March 16
  • Social distancing in branches and central areas
  • Back to work protocol for essential employees
  • Hygiene, cleaning and disinfection measures
  • Travel restrictions

HOME OFFICE IMPLEMENTATION

  • Social distance in branches and critical personnel in central areas
  • Branch teams divided in two groups rotate every two weeks
  • 96% of central areas staff working from home
  • 100% of Call Center employees implemented home office

HEALTH FOLLOW-UP AND CONTAINMENT

COMMUNICATION AND ENGAGEMENT

Incorporation of medical personnel to crisis management team

Key communications: operational know how, preventive

Daily surveillance of suspected cases and positive cases

measures and staff engagement

Online therapy, yoga, gym and nutritional appointments

Daily crisis management team follow-up

Supervielle Doctor follow-up

Management messages and videos

Human Resources follow-up

FAQs

7

INTERNAL MEASURES

Operations, during times of crisis, business operations are more important than ever

T E C H N O L O G Y

  • Purchase and delivery of notebooks for all employees beginning home office
  • Investment in new 2000 VPN licenses to ensure home office
  • VPN configuration for Personal Banking staff
  • Critical IT staff has necessary tools

Extensive use of Office 365

O P E R A T I O N S

  • Decentralization of loan processing up to AR$ 1 million to speed up the process
  • New Pandemic protocols for business continuity applied to branches and headquarters
  • Increased call center capacity

C R I T I C A L S U P P L I E R S

C Y B E R S E C U R I T Y

Reinforcing maintenance and cleaning suppliers at all locations

VPN use as the most secure home office strategy

Ensuring cash supply in branches, ATMs and cash dispensers

IT networks monitoring and alerts system

Contingency plans evaluate critical suppliers by team

Phishing alerts to clients and employees

8

INTERNAL MEASURES

Implementing the right Internal communication plan to help to maintain employees informed and healthy

ACTION 1

ACTION 2

ACTION 3

ACTION 4

Online therapy,

yoga, gym and

Effective Home

Hand washing

Social distancing

nutritional

Office Practices

instructions

measures

appointments

available

ACTION 5

ACTION 6

ACTION 7

ACTION 8

Back to work

Hiring process

FAQs regarding

Ergonomics

Protocols

transformation

COVID-19

at home TIPS

9

EXTERNAL MEASURES

Measures and actions to continue with our business operations and support our customers leveraging on our agile methodology in place

  • Corporate and Institutional investors Relationship Managers

Improvements & updates to Senior Citizens App

doing home office

New chat implementation on Banco Supervielle

Relationship

0-800 Senior Citizens

website home

New Registration App for digital channels

Management

exclusive line

100% of employees

with biometric identification being developed

New landing exclusively for digital

Applications

Contact

working from home

and home banking

Center

channels tutorials

Online appointments

  • Normal opening hours
  • Social distancing in branches
  • 95% availability of ATMs and cash dispensers with biometric software
  • Increased access in 24-hours lobbies (Cash dispensers)
  • Focus on maintenance and higher denomination bills to supply ATMs
  • New disinfection protocols

Branches

Consumer

ATMs and TAS

DISTRIBUTION

Finance

CHANNELS

  • Some Walmart points of sale available, depending on COVID impact in the area
  • Additional functionalities in Digital App
  • Online appointments

10

EXTERNAL MEASURES

Measures to support our customers, especially SMEs and Senior Citizens Segments

Action Plan for

SENIOR CITIZENS

Exclusive 0-800 line

Massive debit card

reprints

Cash Dispensers with

biometric identification

moved from branch to 24-

hour lobby

Mass Debit Card

Action Plan for

PERSONAL BANKING

[except Senior Citizens]

  • Increase in limits for daily withdrawals
  • Branch daily appointments through Home Banking
  • Intensive use of social networks and online apps
  • FAQs published online

Action Plan for

SMEs

  • 50% fee discount on SME Checks App
  • Intensive use of Checks App
  • Payroll online banking
  • Operational online guide for SMEs

Action Plan for

CORPORATE

BANKING

100% remote team

generates a quick

response to clients needs

24% interest rate loans

for eligible clients

Digital channel for the

disbursement of

transactions

Action Plan for

CONSUMER

FINANCE

Walmart and Carta App

operate online

Online appointment

system implemented

Call center migration

to chat bot

Accelerated digital

functionalities, loans

password Reset for non-

user clients

Instructions to withdraw

cash without a debit card

by moving the ANSES

totems to lobbies

Extraction code

generation in Senior

Citizens App recently

11 added

  • YouTube and Facebook Messenger tutorials to learn to operate online
  • 24% interest rate loans for SMEs
  • Credit lines for Health and Transportation SMEs at 24% interest rate
  • 3-monthgrace period

Approvals for specific

transactions and new

credit lines in an agile way

Echeq available to pay,

collect or discount values

Foreign trade operations

carried out digitally

granted on the App are

confirmed by chat or

video

Auto loan installments

published on

PagoMisCuentas enabling

customers to pay online

EXTERNAL MEASURES

Efficient External Communication utilizes the appropriate channels in this context to keep a close relationship with our customers

N E W C R E D I T L I N E S F O R …

Health

Transportation

Professionals

12

EXTERNAL MEASURES

Growth in the use of Digital Channels [Digital Indicators - February/April 2020]

INSTITUTIONAL Website

PERSONAL Online Banking

CORPORATE Online Banking

97%

23%

26%

SENIOR CITIZENS "Fe de Vida" App

PERSONAL Mobile Banking

62%

84%

13

EXTERNAL MEASURES

BRANCH

SENIOR

Appointments

CITIZENS

Help Page

No Card Cash

Withdrawals for

SENIOR CITIZENS

WATCH

VIDEO

14

Thank You!

Covid-19

UPDATE

12.05.2020

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 21:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
05:55pGRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Supervielle´s Response to Covid-19
PU
04/30GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Announces Filing of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
04/29GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : donates 10 million pesos to fight Covid-19
PU
04/27GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Amendment to Voting Recommendations
PU
04/27GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Supplementary Notice Calling to AGM
PU
04/27GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Notice Calling to an Ordinary and Extraordinary Sharehol..
PU
04/27GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Response to an information request for the Ordinary and ..
PU
04/15GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : Company Presentation April 2020
PU
02/27GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : 4T19 Transcripción
PU
02/27GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S A : 4Q19 Transcript
PU
More news
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2020 37 017 M
EBIT 2020 9 838 M
Net income 2020 1 995 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,86%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 4,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,61x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 22 631 M
Chart GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 74,33  ARS
Last Close Price 49,40  ARS
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jorge Oscar Ramírez First Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julio Patricio Supervielle Chairman
Marcelo Vivanco COO & Chief Information Technology Officer
Alejandra Gladis Naughton Chief Financial Officer
Atilio María Dell'Oro Maini Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.0.61%299
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.46%274 098
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.58%253 122
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%201 579
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.08%195 895
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.34%134 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group