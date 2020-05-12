|
Grupo Supervielle S A : Supervielle´s Response to Covid-19
05/12/2020 | 05:55pm EDT
Supervielle Key Messages
Contents
Argentinean Government Measures
COVID-19 Supervielle Measures
SUPERVIELLE KEY MESSAGES
Our staff and customers are our main priorities
High liquidity and adequate capital to navigate the uncertain near future
2
Quick response to an unprecedented situation has ensured continuity of our operations
An opportunity arises to accelerate digital in the new normal
ARGENTINEAN GOVERNMENT MEASURES
Main measures adopted by the Argentinean government against Covid-19 virus
|
• Prohibition of dismissals and
|
• Shutdown of non-essential
|
• Maximum prices for essential
|
• Budget increase assigned
|
suspensions for 60 business
|
businesses
|
products
|
to critical areas
|
days
|
|
|
-
Family emergency benefit of AR$ 10,000 on April and May and extraordinary subsidies of AR$ 3000
-
FOGAR fund created to back financing provided by banks to SMEs for salary payments
-
Borders closed and Nation-wide early mandatory lockdown on March 19, initially for a period of 15 days and extended three times
-
Freeze of UVA mortgage and auto loan installments and suspension of mortgage foreclosures until September 30, 2020
-
Financial Emergency Program for provinces: Resource allocation for a total amount of 120 billions
-
Special program for employers and employees affected by the sanitary emergency and the national quarantine
ARGENTINEAN GOVERNMENT MEASURES
Branch opening timeline to better understand operations under this new conditions
|
• Branches closed
|
• Clearing process
|
with minimum
|
is enabled
|
personnel for
|
|
ATM loading
|
-
Virtual channels operating
-
Clearing process suspended
2026
M A R C H
|
• The financial
|
• Opening of
|
• Additional teller
|
system activity
|
Branches to the
|
services
|
is considered
|
public with
|
available [U$S
|
essential
|
appointment
|
deposits and
|
• Branches open
|
only. Limited
|
withdrawals]
|
teller services
|
|
for Senior
|
|
|
|
citizens and
|
• Applies to the
|
|
social security
|
Bank and
|
|
beneficiaries
|
Consumer
|
|
only
|
Finance
|
A P R I L
CENTRAL BANK OF ARGENTINA MEASURES
Main measures adopted by the Central Bank of Argentina
-
No bank account closures until June 30, 2020
-
Dividends by financial entities suspended until June 30, 2020
-
Fees on ATM transactions suspended until June 30, 2020
-
Time deposits under AR$ 4 mill. to be paid a minimum rate
-
Increase on the amount covered by deposit insurance to AR$ 1,5 million
-
Different lending programs:
-
-
Lending to SMEs at 24% interest rate
-
Zero interest rate financing to some eligible clients (Central Bank pays 15% to banks)
-
Automatic refinancing on unpaid balances on credit card financings due before April 30 in 9 installments with a 3-month grace period at 43% rate
5
-
Easing on classification of debtors until September 30, 2020. Additional 60 days period rule
-
Postponement of credit cards and personal loans payments during initial lockdown
-
No penalty interest to be charged on unpaid balances. Just contractual interest rates are accrued.
-
Limitations in holding limits of Leliqs to make liquidity available for credit lines
-
Incentives to increase lending to SMEs for salary payments and working capital including a reduction in minimum reserve requirements
COVID-19SUPERVIELLE MEASURES
All actions and measures implemented are focused on protecting our people and customers and ensure business continuity
-
Stakeholders engagement and
|
communications plan
|
Board &
|
• Business Continuity
|
SENIOR MANAGEMENT
|
Protocol
|
|
• Cost containment
|
-
Rethinking the post-pandemia servicing model in a low-touch economy
-
Continue accelerating digital transformation
• COVID-19 Protocols across our networks
• Internal communication
|
• Health surveillance
|
|
|
• Home Office implementation
|
Our People
|
Operations &
|
• Technological resources
|
INTERNAL
|
Customers
|
• Leveraging on Workplace
|
|
EXTERNAL
|
tool (recently implemented
|
|
|
|
organization-wide)
|
|
-
Communication channels
-
Focus on clients´ needs and requests resolution
-
Distribution channels: ATMs, Apps & Home Banking, Corporates, Contact Center
-
Technological resources
-
Critical suppliers
• Cybersecurity
INTERNAL MEASURES
Measures and actions to protect and care for our People
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS
-
Mandatory 14 days home office for staff returning from abroad
-
Vulnerable and pregnant women mandatory home office, as well as non-critical employees since March 16
-
Social distancing in branches and central areas
-
Back to work protocol for essential employees
-
Hygiene, cleaning and disinfection measures
-
Travel restrictions
HOME OFFICE IMPLEMENTATION
-
Social distance in branches and critical personnel in central areas
-
Branch teams divided in two groups rotate every two weeks
-
96% of central areas staff working from home
-
100% of Call Center employees implemented home office
|
HEALTH FOLLOW-UP AND CONTAINMENT
|
COMMUNICATION AND ENGAGEMENT
|
• Incorporation of medical personnel to crisis management team
|
• Key communications: operational know how, preventive
|
• Daily surveillance of suspected cases and positive cases
|
measures and staff engagement
|
|
• Online therapy, yoga, gym and nutritional appointments
|
• Daily crisis management team follow-up
|
|
• Supervielle Doctor follow-up
|
• Management messages and videos
|
|
• Human Resources follow-up
|
• FAQs
|
INTERNAL MEASURES
Operations, during times of crisis, business operations are more important than ever
T E C H N O L O G Y
-
Purchase and delivery of notebooks for all employees beginning home office
-
Investment in new 2000 VPN licenses to ensure home office
-
VPN configuration for Personal Banking staff
-
Critical IT staff has necessary tools
• Extensive use of Office 365
O P E R A T I O N S
-
Decentralization of loan processing up to AR$ 1 million to speed up the process
-
New Pandemic protocols for business continuity applied to branches and headquarters
-
Increased call center capacity
|
C R I T I C A L S U P P L I E R S
|
C Y B E R S E C U R I T Y
|
|
|
• Reinforcing maintenance and cleaning suppliers at all locations
|
• VPN use as the most secure home office strategy
|
• Ensuring cash supply in branches, ATMs and cash dispensers
|
• IT networks monitoring and alerts system
|
• Contingency plans evaluate critical suppliers by team
|
• Phishing alerts to clients and employees
INTERNAL MEASURES
Implementing the right Internal communication plan to help to maintain employees informed and healthy
|
ACTION 1
|
ACTION 2
|
ACTION 3
|
ACTION 4
|
|
|
|
Online therapy,
|
|
|
|
yoga, gym and
|
Effective Home
|
Hand washing
|
Social distancing
|
nutritional
|
Office Practices
|
instructions
|
measures
|
appointments
|
available
|
|
|
|
ACTION 5
|
ACTION 6
|
ACTION 7
|
ACTION 8
|
Back to work
|
Hiring process
|
FAQs regarding
|
Ergonomics
|
Protocols
|
transformation
|
COVID-19
|
at home TIPS
EXTERNAL MEASURES
Measures and actions to continue with our business operations and support our customers leveraging on our agile methodology in place
-
Corporate and Institutional investors Relationship Managers
|
• Improvements & updates to Senior Citizens App
|
doing home office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• New chat implementation on Banco Supervielle
|
|
Relationship
|
|
• 0-800 Senior Citizens
|
website home
|
|
|
|
• New Registration App for digital channels
|
|
|
Management
|
|
exclusive line
|
|
|
|
|
• 100% of employees
|
with biometric identification being developed
|
|
|
|
• New landing exclusively for digital
|
Applications
|
|
Contact
|
working from home
|
and home banking
|
|
Center
|
|
channels tutorials
|
|
• Online appointments
-
Normal opening hours
-
Social distancing in branches
-
95% availability of ATMs and cash dispensers with biometric software
-
Increased access in 24-hours lobbies (Cash dispensers)
-
Focus on maintenance and higher denomination bills to supply ATMs
-
New disinfection protocols
|
Branches
|
|
Consumer
|
ATMs and TAS
|
DISTRIBUTION
|
Finance
|
|
|
|
CHANNELS
|
-
Some Walmart points of sale available, depending on COVID impact in the area
-
Additional functionalities in Digital App
-
Online appointments
EXTERNAL MEASURES
Measures to support our customers, especially SMEs and Senior Citizens Segments
Action Plan for
SENIOR CITIZENS
|
• Exclusive 0-800 line
|
• Massive debit card
|
reprints
|
• Cash Dispensers with
|
biometric identification
|
moved from branch to 24-
|
hour lobby
|
• Mass Debit Card
Action Plan for
PERSONAL BANKING
[except Senior Citizens]
-
Increase in limits for daily withdrawals
-
Branch daily appointments through Home Banking
-
Intensive use of social networks and online apps
-
FAQs published online
Action Plan for
SMEs
-
50% fee discount on SME Checks App
-
Intensive use of Checks App
-
Payroll online banking
-
Operational online guide for SMEs
Action Plan for
CORPORATE
BANKING
|
• 100% remote team
|
generates a quick
|
response to clients needs
|
• 24% interest rate loans
|
for eligible clients
|
• Digital channel for the
|
disbursement of
|
transactions
Action Plan for
CONSUMER
FINANCE
|
• Walmart and Carta App
|
operate online
|
• Online appointment
|
system implemented
|
• Call center migration
|
to chat bot
|
• Accelerated digital
|
functionalities, loans
|
password Reset for non-
|
user clients
|
• Instructions to withdraw
|
cash without a debit card
|
by moving the ANSES
|
totems to lobbies
|
• Extraction code
|
generation in Senior
Citizens App recently
11 added
-
YouTube and Facebook Messenger tutorials to learn to operate online
-
24% interest rate loans for SMEs
-
Credit lines for Health and Transportation SMEs at 24% interest rate
-
3-monthgrace period
|
• Approvals for specific
|
transactions and new
|
credit lines in an agile way
|
• Echeq available to pay,
|
collect or discount values
|
• Foreign trade operations
|
carried out digitally
|
granted on the App are
|
confirmed by chat or
|
video
|
• Auto loan installments
|
published on
|
PagoMisCuentas enabling
|
customers to pay online
EXTERNAL MEASURES
Efficient External Communication utilizes the appropriate channels in this context to keep a close relationship with our customers
N E W C R E D I T L I N E S F O R …
|
Health
|
Transportation
|
Professionals
|
EXTERNAL MEASURES
Growth in the use of Digital Channels [Digital Indicators - February/April 2020]
|
INSTITUTIONAL Website
|
PERSONAL Online Banking
|
CORPORATE Online Banking
|
SENIOR CITIZENS "Fe de Vida" App
|
PERSONAL Mobile Banking
EXTERNAL MEASURES
|
BRANCH
|
SENIOR
|
Appointments
|
CITIZENS
|
|
Help Page
No Card Cash
Withdrawals for
SENIOR CITIZENS
WATCH
VIDEO
Disclaimer
Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 21:54:03 UTC
|
|Latest news on GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|37 017 M
|EBIT 2020
|9 838 M
|Net income 2020
|1 995 M
|Debt 2020
|-
|Yield 2020
|0,86%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|11,3x
|P/E ratio 2021
|4,68x
|Capi. / Sales2020
|0,61x
|Capi. / Sales2021
|0,50x
|Capitalization
|22 631 M
|
|Chart GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
74,33 ARS
|Last Close Price
|
49,40 ARS
|Spread / Highest target
|
196%
|Spread / Average Target
|
50,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-51,4%