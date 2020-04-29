Log in
Grupo Supervielle S.A.

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

(SUPV)
Grupo Supervielle S A : donates 10 million pesos to fight Covid-19

04/29/2020

Funds will be allocated among allied social organizations across the country

Argentina, April 29, 2020 - Grupo Supervielle announced today a donation of AR$ 10,000,000 to allied social organizations located throughout Argentina which will channel this charitable contribution toward the fight against COVID-19. Funds will be used to purchase medical equipment for health centers and food for the most vulnerable communities in the City of Buenos Aires and the Provinces of Buenos Aires, Mendoza and San Luis.

'During this unprecedented global health crisis, we must unite and stand together with those who need us the most. We hope this contribution can be of help to improve the health and alleviate the suffering of many families in Argentina who are facing this terrible disease, ' said Atilio Dell'Oro Maini, Director of Grupo Supervielle.

The charitable initiatives that Grupo Supervielle is supporting through its donation include: 

  • #SeamosUno (CARITAS, Banco de Alimentos (Food Bank), CIAS-Compañía de Jesús, Consejo de Pastores Evangelistas de CABA, AMIA, ACIERA-Alianza Cristiana de Iglesias Evangelistas de la República Argentina and other organizations) in the City and Province of Buenos Aires. The goal is to donate, via all of these organizations, 1 million boxes of food for those most in need.
  • Fundación Conciencia (Volunteer Campaign) for different neighborhoods of Greater Buenos Aires (Costa del Lago and Costa Esperanza, San Martin; Villa Itatí and Villa Azul, Quilmes; Villa Inflamable, Villa Tranquila and Isla Maciel, Avellaneda). A donation of 400 bags of food and cleaning supplies.
  • Fundación Pilares in Villa 21-24 of Barracas (Centro Conín). Seeks to cover the needs of 100 families by providing basic food and hygiene supplies.
  • Consejo Empresario Mendocino (Mendoza Business Council - CEM). A charitable fundraising campaign through Brind.AR, and in collaboration with other companies in the Province of Mendoza, to acquire medical supplies for health centers.
  • In the Province of San Luis, where a solidarity donation will be made, cooperating with the provincial government during the current hospital emergency crisis.

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 17:57:16 UTC
EPS Revisions
