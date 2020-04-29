Grupo Supervielle S A : donates 10 million pesos to fight Covid-19

Funds will be allocated among allied social organizations across the country

Argentina, April 29, 2020 - Grupo Supervielle announced today a donation of AR$ 10,000,000 to allied social organizations located throughout Argentina which will channel this charitable contribution toward the fight against COVID-19. Funds will be used to purchase medical equipment for health centers and food for the most vulnerable communities in the City of Buenos Aires and the Provinces of Buenos Aires, Mendoza and San Luis.

'During this unprecedented global health crisis, we must unite and stand together with those who need us the most. We hope this contribution can be of help to improve the health and alleviate the suffering of many families in Argentina who are facing this terrible disease, ' said Atilio Dell'Oro Maini, Director of Grupo Supervielle.

The charitable initiatives that Grupo Supervielle is supporting through its donation include: