Grupo Supervielle S A : ranked first in four categories by Institutional Investor's 2020 Latin America Executive Team Small Cap Financial Companies Ranking

Recognized as one of the 'Most Honored' Latin American small caps for having the most cumulative success in the rankings

Grupo Supervielle is proud to announce that Institutional Investor, the industy's most trusted source for research and ranking among top analysts and portfolio managers ranked the Company among the top three in the following Small Cap Financial Companies categories:

#1 'Best IR Program'

#1 'Best IR Team'

#1 'Best Analyst Day'

#2 'Best ESG Metrics'

#2 'Best CEO' awarded to Jorge Ramirez

#1 'Best CFO' awarded to Alejandra Naughton

#2 'Best IR Professional' awarded to Ana Bartesaghi

#3 'Best IR Professional' awarded to Gustavo Tewel

Results are based on votes from 212 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts, and 137 sell-side analysts. For Best Investor Relations Program, buy- and sell-side voters separately evaluated 8 performance attributes: Consistency, Granularity, Timing to Market, Business & Market Knowledge, Conference Calls, Productivity of NDR/RD Shows / Conferences and Responsiveness.

For Best CEO attributes, buy- and sell-side voters separately evaluated Credibility, Leadership and Quality of Communication.

For Best CFO attributes, buy- and sell-side voters separately evaluated Capital Allocation, Financial Stewardship and Quality of Communication.

Moreover, Grupo Supervielle was recognized as one of the 'Most Honored' companies for having the most cumulative honors in the rankings. A total of 177 small cap companies across a wide range of sectors in Latin America received votes in the Institutional Investor polling process, of which only 26 companies were distinguished as 'Most Honored'.

For more than 50 years, Institutional Investor has been the undisputed leader in survey-based rankings. Institutional Investor Research Team Rankings identify the top analyst covering the Asian, European, Japanese, Latin America, and de U.S. equity market. For the past 15 years, Institutional Investor has provided independent analyses of companies 'investor-relations programs, in conjunction with their Executive Team Rankings