GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.

(SUPV)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Grupo Supervielle S A : ranked first in four categories by Institutional Investor's 2020 Latin America Executive Team Small Cap Financial Companies Ranking

07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Recognized as one of the 'Most Honored' Latin American small caps for having the most cumulative success in the rankings

Grupo Supervielle is proud to announce that Institutional Investor, the industy's most trusted source for research and ranking among top analysts and portfolio managers ranked the Company among the top three in the following Small Cap Financial Companies categories:

  • #1 'Best IR Program'
  • #1 'Best IR Team'
  • #1 'Best Analyst Day'
  • #2 'Best ESG Metrics'
  • #2 'Best CEO' awarded to Jorge Ramirez
  • #1 'Best CFO' awarded to Alejandra Naughton
  • #2 'Best IR Professional' awarded to Ana Bartesaghi
  • #3 'Best IR Professional' awarded to Gustavo Tewel

Results are based on votes from 212 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts, and 137 sell-side analysts. For Best Investor Relations Program, buy- and sell-side voters separately evaluated 8 performance attributes: Consistency, Granularity, Timing to Market, Business & Market Knowledge, Conference Calls, Productivity of NDR/RD Shows / Conferences and Responsiveness.

For Best CEO attributes, buy- and sell-side voters separately evaluated Credibility, Leadership and Quality of Communication.

For Best CFO attributes, buy- and sell-side voters separately evaluated Capital Allocation, Financial Stewardship and Quality of Communication.

Moreover, Grupo Supervielle was recognized as one of the 'Most Honored' companies for having the most cumulative honors in the rankings. A total of 177 small cap companies across a wide range of sectors in Latin America received votes in the Institutional Investor polling process, of which only 26 companies were distinguished as 'Most Honored'.

For more than 50 years, Institutional Investor has been the undisputed leader in survey-based rankings. Institutional Investor Research Team Rankings identify the top analyst covering the Asian, European, Japanese, Latin America, and de U.S. equity market. For the past 15 years, Institutional Investor has provided independent analyses of companies 'investor-relations programs, in conjunction with their Executive Team Rankings

Disclaimer

Grupo Supervielle SA published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 39 344 M 556 M 556 M
Net income 2020 1 995 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 22 608 M 319 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 225
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Supervielle S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 45,43 ARS
Last Close Price 49,50 ARS
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target -8,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julio Patricio Supervielle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Vivanco COO & Chief Information Technology Officer
Mariano Biglia Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Oscar Ramírez First Vice Chairman
Atilio María Dell'Oro Maini Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A.-12.39%320
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.53%282 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.50%251 975
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.87%202 055
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.12%199 540
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.11%140 854
Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group