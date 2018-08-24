Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE COMERCIO DE BUENOS AIRES  >  Grupo Supervielle SA    SUPV   ARGRSU300079

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE SA (SUPV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Grupo Supervielle SA : Class B to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:04pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2018 / Grupo Supervielle SA Class B (NYSE: SUPV) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2018 Second Quarter Earnings to be held on August 24, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-19C825B5039A9.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO SUPERVIELLE SA
01:04pGRUPO SUPERVIELLE SA : Class B to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:13aGRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. : Reports 2Q18 Consolidated Results
BU
01:05aGRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. : Announces Organizational Changes to Streamline its Cons..
BU
07/13Stock Performance Review on Intercontinental Exchange and Three Other Financi..
AC
06/22GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. : Separates Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Roles
BU
05/22GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. : Reports 1Q18 Consolidated Results
BU
04/27GRUPO SUPERVIELLE : Announces Filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
04/12GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. : to Expand Its Capital Markets and Investment Banking Bu..
BU
04/07GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. : Agrees to Acquire Auto Loan Company Micro Lending S.A.
BU
02/21GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. : Reports 4Q17 Consolidated Results
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Grupo Supervielle reports Q2 results 
08/23Reality Hits Banks In Argentina 
08/13Argentinian peso drops 3.2% after central bank hikes rate by 500 basis points 
08/13FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (08/13/2018) 
08/13The latest portfolio moves by Third Point 
Financials (ARS)
Sales 2018 17 443 M
EBIT 2018 5 836 M
Net income 2018 4 108 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,29%
P/E ratio 2018 6,19
P/E ratio 2019 4,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 18 091 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 144  ARS
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julio Patricio Supervielle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Luis Panero Chief Operating Officer
Alejandra Gladis Naughton Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Vivanco Chief Technology Officer
Jorge Oscar Ramírez Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO SUPERVIELLE SA0.00%594
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.28%385 594
BANK OF AMERICA4.47%308 038
WELLS FARGO-3.38%282 322
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%274 181
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.89%235 229
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.