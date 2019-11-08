Grupo Televisa B : Investor Presentation Website Third Quarter 2019 0 11/08/2019 | 03:45pm EST Send by mail :

Investor Presentation As of Third Quarter 2019 Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 2 SNAPSHOT:Our Core Businesses Share of Consolidated Revenue LTM 3Q19 CABLEA leading cable operator CONTENT in Mexico Advertising Video: 4.3 million RGUs * Video Four broadcast channels in Mexico City and Broadband: 4.7 million RGUs affiliated stations Voice: 3.5 million RGUs throughout the country * Revenue generating units Voz 38% Network Subscription 33% 26 pay-tv networks and 74 feeds in Mexico and CABLE CONTENT globally Licensing & Syndication WiFi SKY Univision royalties, other licensing fees, and 20% CONTENT exports to over 75 countries SKY SKYA leading DTH system in Mexico and broadband provider, also operating in Central America and the Dominican Republic Video:7.4 million RGUs Broadband:319 thousand RGUs 3 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings SNAPSHOT: Highlights oPs.100 billion in consolidated revenue in LTM 3Q19 oConsolidatedOperating Segment Income ("OSI") of Ps.41 billion in LTM 3Q19 Investment grade. Average debt maturity over 17.3 years . Net-debt-to-OSI of 2.3x Declining Capital Expenditures-to-Sales ratio from 27.6% in 2016 to 18.9% in LTM 3Q19 o20.2 mm revenue generating units (RGUs)contributing with 65.3% of Consolidated OSI in LTM 3Q19 oFastest growing broadband providerin the country in terms of new customers oContent production powerhouse. During the third quarter the top 10 watched programs were produced and transmitted by Televisa oTwo thirds of Televisa's equityis in the hands of institutional investors, mostly U.S. based oPublicly tradedin the NYSE since 1993 andin the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1991 4 DEFINING TRENDS Highlights 3Q'19 Diversified revenue streams

III. Growing operating cash flow

IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets V. Strong balance sheet 5 Highlights 3Q'19 Consolidated Consolidated Sales and Consolidated Operating Segment Income, excluding the non-recurring licensing of certain rights of the World Cup in Latin America in 2018, increased 7.3% and 10.8%, respectively. Cable Sales and Operating Segment Income grew 14.7%, both, reaching a margin of 42.4%. Sales and Operating Segment Income in the MSO business grew 16.8% and 16.1%, respectively, adding 126 thousand RGUs. Excluding the Axtel acquisition last year, organic top line growth in the MSO business was 9.7%. Sky Sky added 19 thousand video RGUs. Broadband RGUs reached 319 thousand after the addition of 81 thousand RGUs. Revenue and Operating Segment Income were negatively impacted by the difficult year-over-year comparison given the loss of video RGUs following the World Cup. Content Our new series "La Usurpadora" delivered the highest ratings during the 9:30 p.m. time slot in our flagship channel, since September 2017. Content Sales and Operating Segment Income, excluding the non-recurring licensing of certain rights of the World Cup in Latin America in 2018, were relatively flat. Core private sector advertising revenue was up by 5.1%. Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 6 Highlights 3Q'19 Consolidated Revenue Ps. in billions 1.0 25.8 23.7 24.0 22.3 22.8 19.8 18.8 17.4 3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19 Consolidated Sales, excluding non- recurring licensing revenue, increased 7.3%. Consolidated OSI Ps. in billions 10.8 0.6 9.6 10.0 9.7 9.3 8.3 8.0 7.5 3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19 Consolidated Operating Segment Income, excluding non-recurring licensing revenue, increased 10.8%. Non-recurring licensing effect Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 7 Highlights 3Q'19 Ps. in billions Cable Revenue 10.6 9.2 8.2 8.3 7.3 5.3 3.9 4.4 3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19 Strong top line growth: 15.3% CAGR* from 2013 in

LTM 3Q'19 OSI margins have expanded rapidly, reaching 42.9% in LTM 3Q'19, up from 35.8% in 2013 During 3Q'19 total net adds were 126 thousand, year-over-year growth in RGUs was 14.3% Net Adds ('000) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Video 6 -9 11 -42 Broadband 81 89 73 19 Telephony 229 205 202 149 RGU Net Adds 316 285 286 126 Ps. in billions Cable O.S.I. 4.5 3.9 3.4 3.5 3.0 After an important decline in capex, the Cable segment is now free cash flow positive oOver 15.0 million homes passed, of which more than 90% can receive broadband speeds of 100 2.0 1.4 1.5 3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19 *Compound Annual Growth Rate Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings Mbps Our Enterprise business has posted five consecutive quarters of growth, with revenues expanding at a rate of 5.9% in 3Q'19. 8 Highlights 3Q'19 As of 3Q'19, more than 7.7 million RGUs in Mexico and Central America oSecond consecutive quarter growing video Ps. in billions Sky Revenue 5.5 5.4 5.45.3 4.9 subscribers, adding more than 19 thousand RGUs Revenue reached Ps.21.4 billion in LTM 3Q´19, contributing with 20.3% of consolidated revenue OSI Margins have remained solid for more than 10 years, in spite of strong competition 3.7 4.5 4.1 3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19 In 2018 we launched broadband services under the Blue Telecomm brand. In 3Q'19 we added 80.6 thousand broadband RGUs , reaching a total of 319 thousand Ps. in billions Sky O.S.I. 2.3 2.5 2.72.62.4 1.7 2.1 1.9 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19 9 Highlights 3Q'19 Content Revenue Ps. in billions Non-recurring licensing effect 8.8 8.6 8.7 8.7 8.3 8.5 8.0 1.0 8.7 3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19 Content O.S.I Ps. in billions Non-recurring licensing effect 4.2 4.4 4.0 4.0 3.6 3.1 0.6 3.1 3.1 3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19 We are the leading producer of Spanish language content in the world. As of 3Q'19, excluding the non-recurring licensing revenue, Content Revenue decreased 0.5% and OSI increased 0.1%. Advertising sales decreased by 5.2%. The decline was mostly driven by lower government advertising revenue. Excluding the effect of the World Cup, core private sector advertising revenue was up by 5.1%. We continue updating our content offering: We are remaking some of Televisa's most iconic dramas with updated formats.

We launched the second drama of The Dream Factory Project, called Cuna de Lobos. The first one, La Usurpadora, achieved record ratings.

We launched The Masked Singer with great success. Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 10 Highlights 3Q'19 (Ch.2)Las Estrellas Kids News Sports Movies Televisa Networks #1 Morning, afternoon and prime time channel in Mexico FTA TV Most watched shows (Mo-Fri): La Usurpadora, La Rosa de Guadalupe y Sin Miedo a la Verdad 2 o#1 Comedy Shows: Vecinos(Mo-Fri) /Una Familia de Diez 2(Sun) o#1 Magazine show:Cuéntamelo Ya & Hoy oTelevisa's Channel 2 and Channel 5 have as much audience as all pay TV channels combined oMost successful animated content vs Free to air and Pay TV Channels o#1 morning newscasts with Despiertaand Al aire con Paolao#1 night newscast with En punto con Denise Maerker o8 out of 10 most watched soccer matches in local league oMost watched night soccer show: Contacto Deportivo & Not. Televisa Deportes(Mo-Fri) / La Jugada (Sun) oSome of the most successful movies in Free to air Television: No se aceptan devoluciones(Las Estrellas), Shrek 2(Canal 5) y Nosotros los Nobles(Las Estrellas) oMost watched channel among women: Tlnovelas o#1 most watched movie network: De Película o#1 most watched comedy channel: Distrito Comedia 11 DEFINING TRENDS Highlights 3Q'19 II. Diversified revenue streams III. Growing operating cash flow IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets V. Strong balance sheet 12 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS A strong position in our three core businesses Cable Revenue Ps. in billions 40.2 36.2 31.9 33.0 28.5 20.9 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19 Strong organic growth as a result of attractive 3-play offers and a focus on customer service Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings Sky Revenue Ps. in billions 21.9 22.2 22.0 21.4 19.3 17.5 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19 Leveraging off its customer base of 7.4 million video RGUs to sell broadband services Content Revenue Ps. in billions 39.2* 34.9 34.3 36.7 34.0 34.5 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19 *Includes the non-recurring licensing revenue Stable level of revenues in the context of a highly competitive environment 13 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS Distribution (Cable & Sky) overtook Content in terms of OSI since 2014 Consolidated Revenue Ps. in billions OSI Margin 96.3 101.3* 100.2 94.3 88.1 80.1 39.6% 39.6% 39.2% 38.4% 38.3% 38.4% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19 *Includes the non-recurring licensing revenue Contribution to OSI 24% Others 32% 34% 37% 38% Cable 43% 25% 25% 25% 27% 24% Sky 23% Content 48% 41% 38% 34% 37% 30% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19 Our multiple revenue sources have Cable has overtaken Content as the allowed us to post a CAGR of 5.2% most important contributor to since 2013 Consolidated OSI Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 14 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content Within Content, the revenue mix has also changed with advertising declining in importance Content Revenue Mix All Other Content Revenue Advertising Revenue 27% 27% 29% 36%38% 38% 42% 45% 73% 73% 71% 64%62% 62% 58% 55% oTelevisa's content revenue mix Content Revenue has changed over the years Ps. in billions o During 3Q'19, advertising Worldcup Sublicensing Licensing & Syndication revenues represented 55.3% of Network Subscription Advertising Content revenues 1.0 o Advertising revenues 1.4 1.5 1.8 2.2 2.2 2.5 2.6 represented 18.6% of 2.2 0.8 0.9 0.7 Consolidated Revenues in 3Q'19 0.9 1.1 0.9 1.2 1.2 oTelevisa continues to explore and develop other ways to 6.1 6.4 6.0 5.5 5.4 4.9 5.1 4.8 monetize the content it produces Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 15 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content The majority of our Licensing and Syndication revenue originates in the Univision Royalties Royalties USD Millions 384 376 325 311 314 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19 oWe monetize our content in U.S. Univision through our licensing agreement USD Millions with Univision. oThe royalty rate is 16.45% of Total Revenue Adjusted OIBDA Interest Expense substantially all of Univision's 750 audiovisual revenue. 689 702 681 666 628 oA step up in the royalty rate of 612 Univision came into effect in January and again in July 2018. oIn addition to our stream of royalties, we hold equity and 254 309 266 257 warrants of Univision which upon 231 229 204 their exercise would represent 36%. 97 98 98 98 97 96 95 Source: Grupo Televisa's and Univision's public filings 16 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content We are turning our digital platforms into a new, solid revenue stream KPI Q3 2018 Q3 2019 % Chg. Televisa 20.3m 25.6m 26% Sites's Users* Televisa 662m 621m -6% Pageviews YouTube 2b 3b 61% views Facebook 1.3b 2.2b 64% views Instagram 41m 85m 37% views Grupo Televisa reached 28.6M users in September, up 15% vs. the previous month. Las Estrellas, Televisa Networks, and blim tv all had record months in September in terms of audience size, as reported by comScore. In 3Q19, Televisa continued to lead as the #1 producer of social video views in Mexico with more than 5.2 billion views across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, representing an increase of 63% vs. 3Q18. Some of our key online destinations: www.televisa.com www.lasestrellas.tv tudn.com noticieros.televisa.com * Only includes Entertainment, News and Sports content Users: comScore (Desktop 6+ and Total Mobile 15+) Pageviews: comScore (Desktop 6+ and Total Mobile 15+) 17 Youtube, Facebook and Instagram views: Tubular (Televisa total property data) DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Cable Within cable, broadband and voice account for 65.3% of revenue generating units Cable RGU Mix Video Voice Data 49% 45% 43%41%37% 35% 18% 21% 22%21%25% 28% 33%34% 35% 38% 38% 37% Voice and Broadband are the main sources of growth Many Broadband customers are upgrading to faster speeds Growing in high-speed Fiber-to- the-Home users We keep on strengthening our OTT offer, providing all the relevant content in one place. We are the first operator in Mexico offering an OTT Bundle to our customers. Cable RGU in millions Voice RGUs Data RGUs Video RGUs 3.0 3.5 2.1 2.1 1.9 1.2 3.1 3.4 3.84.5 4.7 2.3 3.4 4.1 4.2 4.2 4.4 4.3 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 3Q´19 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 3Q´19 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 18 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Cable Our izzi goapp further positions our cable operation for evolving viewing habits oThe first and only operator in Mexico offering an OTT Bundle to our customers oWe are positioned as an aggregator of the most relevant content available in the market. o68 live channels from Mexico and from global content distributors oOver 40 thousand on-demand assets from Televisa's Blim, FOX Premium, HBO MAX, and other partners. oNetflix is included in our izzi TV interface oWith izzi Kids, six live TV channels and hundreds of hours on video on demand oizzi goapp is available for all video subscribers since April 2019 19 DEFINING TRENDS Highlights 3Q'19 Diversified revenue streams III. Growing operating cash flow IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets V. Strong balance sheet 20 GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW The free cash flow profile of Televisa has improved dramatically Capital Expenditures Ps. in billions Cable Sky Content 17.6 16.2 9.2 10.1 12.3 14.0 5.1 5.4 6.2 3.8 3.9 3.8 2.4 2.5 2.9 2.1 1.7 1.2 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19 Expanding operating cash flow in Cable and Sky has increased our ability to generate strong free cash flow The contribution to consolidated OSI, net of capital expenditures, has almost doubled since 2016 During the first three quarters of 2019, we invested U.S.$535.1 million in Cable Capex, which represents 82.3% of the U.S.$650.0 million we gave as guidance for full year 2019. O.S.I minus Capex Ps. in billions 22.2 21.6 20.7 15.3 10.2 11.0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 21 GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW: Cable We are entering the harvesting phase after heavy investments in infrastructure Cable net adds RGUs in millions 1.6 oDuring 2015 and 2016, Televisa accelerated its 1.5 1.2 capital investments in its Cable segment 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.7 oIt embarked on a heavy-capex phase to upgrade 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.4 its network and support growth in RGUs oCable capex reached Ps.17.6 billion in 2016 making Televisa one of the most important investors in Mexico's telecom infrastructure that It includes RGUs acquired from Axtel year As a percentage of revenues, Cable capex came down from 55% in 2016 to 35% in LTM 3Q19 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings Cable OSI net of CAPEX Ps. in billions 3.9 3.0 3.3 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM -0.4 -0.2 -1.5 -1.4 3Q´19 -4.8 -4.3 22 GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW: Sky Sky net adds RGUs in millions 1.1 1.1 1.0 0.9 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.0 -0.3 -0.1 Cash flow increased substantially after 2016 due to lower capital needs In 2010, Sky launched VeTV, a pre-paid basic pay TV package and launched an aggressive campaign to add new subscribers Its net adds reached a peak in 2012 installing over 40,000 new services every week, on average In 2016, growth further accelerated with the shut- down of the FTA analog signals Sky OSI net of CAPEX o Ps. in billions 6.3 5.9 5.4 3.5 3.7 o 2.7 3.1 2.3 2.8 Majority of LTM subscriber losses are attributed to the post-World Cup effect. In 2Q 2019 Sky resumed growth in video subscribers. In 2018 Sky launched broadband services through the brand Blue Telecomm, reaching 319 thousand RGUs in 3Q 2019 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 23 DEFINING TRENDS Highlights 3Q'19 Diversified revenue streams

III. Growing operating cash flow IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets V. Strong balance sheet 24 UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market Composition of Broadband Subs in Broadband Net Adds Mexico 3.1% Thousand RGUs Incumbent 249 DSL 20.1% Televisa Cable 38.8% Coaxial Fiber 110 Other 36 311 62 38 38.0% 157 173 136 4 89 73 19 62 -8 -12 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q´18 4Q´18 1Q´19 2Q´19 3Q´19 According to the Mexican regulator, as of the end of the fourth quarter 2018, 7.2 million customers were still on copper (DSL: Digital Subscriber Line) This is a fertile pool for Cable as it takes advantage of its superior coaxial and fiber infrastructure Over the last eight quarters our Cable Segment has added more than twice the number of Broadband RGUs added by the incumbent Source: Internal analysis based on IFT and other companies ' public information 25 UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market Televisa Cable Market Share - Telecom Market Share Bradband services 24.1% 24.6% 7.6% AMX 6.4% 22.2% Telefónica 20.8% 21.3% 4.7% AT&T 16.4% 3.8% Megacable 13.1% Sky 12.3% 59.5% Televisa Cable Otros 5.7% As of 3Q19 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 3Q´19 oOur cable operation, izzi, has been gaining oIn spite of Televisa's strong growth in the market share for more than 6 years telecom market, it is still a small participant in the industry Source: Internal analysis based on IFT and other companies' public information 26 UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market Fixed broadband penetration % per 100 inhabitants 50.0 subscribers per 100 inhabitants 40.0 30.0 20.0 10.0 0.0 Switzerland Denmark France Netherlands Norway Korea Germany United Kingdom Belgium Sweden Iceland Canada Greece Luxembourg Portugal United States New Zealand Spain Estonia Japan Hungary Finland Australia Czech Republic Ireland Slovenia Austria Italy Lithuania Slovak Republic Israel Latvia Poland Chile Turkey Mexico Colombia Mexico's broadband market is just developing. Broadband customers in Mexico still have among the lowest speeds in the OECD. Mexico has the second lowest penetration of broadband services of all OECD countries, and the lowest speed. We are positioned like to no other operator in Mexico to benefit from increased demand for broadband. Source: OECD, Broadband Portal (December 2018) 27 UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market There are 33mmhomes in the country of which more than 15mmhomes are passed by Televisa Cable Of those, more than 90%are capable of getting 100Mbps from Televisa Cable but only 4.6mmhomes are currently customers of our broadband offering There is plenty of room for further growth among the existing homes passed In the large majority of the markets we reach, Televisa is the provider capable of delivering the fastest speeds Source: Internal analysis based on IFT and other companies' public information 28 DEFINING TRENDS Highlights 3Q'19 Diversified revenue streams

III. Growing operating cash flow

IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets V. Strong balance sheet 29 STRONG BALANCE SHEET Limited FX exposure, comfortable debt profile, long maturities Anoperating hedge: dollar-denominated revenue US$933 million (2018)

revenue (2018) dollar-denominated costs and expenses US$750 million (2018) Abalance sheet hedge: US$4.4b in total debt US$3.5b in total assets We have a very comfortable debt profile with very long maturities (data as of 3Q19) Net debt to OSI ratio: around 2.3x as of 3Q19 (LTM OSI)

as of 3Q19 (LTM OSI) Closest relevant maturities: US$600 million in 2025

Weighted average maturity: USD is 20.8 years , MXN is 9.2 years

, MXN is 67% of debt in USD , 33% of debt in MXN . Average interest rates: in USD 5.92% , in MXN 8.04%

of debt in , of debt in . Average interest rates: in , in US$263 million in interest expense (2020), most of which is hedged In October, Televisa concluded the prepayment of the total outstanding amount of MXN$10,000million and of the Company's local bonds TLEVISA 10. Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings. 30 OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION 31 SUSTAINABILITY:Many recent milestones One of the only three Mexican companies included in the 2019 Dow Jones

Sustainability Emerging Markets Index. Member of the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index . Included as a constituent of the 2019 FTSE4Good Emerging Index. Part of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. Televisa has submitted our Report for Climate Change and Wate r through CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). Member of the IPC Sustentable (Sustainability Index), of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange). Televisa's social responsibility programs were recognized for the second time with the " Empresa Socialmente Responsable " award. Included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index . Our facilities Santa Fe, San Ángel and Collection Center received the Environmental Quality Certificate issued by federal environmental entities. Televisa was recertified with the new version of the norm ISO 14001:2015 in three of our facilities: Santa Fe, San Ángel and Collection Center. Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 32 Investor Relations www.televisair.com + (52) 55 5261 2438 Av. Vasco de Quiroga 2000, A4. Col. Santa Fe CP. 01210 Mexico City Carlos Madrazo VP, Head of Investor Relations cmadrazov@televisa.com.mx Santiago Casado Investor Relations Director scasado@televisa.com.mx Pablo Necoechea Sustainability and Analysis Coordinator pdnecoecheap@televisa.com.mx Ana Paola Montiel Investor Relations Analyst apmontiel@televisa.com.mx Attachments Original document

