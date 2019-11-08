Grupo Televisa B : Investor Presentation Website Third Quarter 2019
Investor Presentation
As of Third Quarter 2019
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
2
SNAPSHOT:Our Core Businesses
Share of Consolidated Revenue LTM 3Q19
CABLEA leading cable operator
CONTENT
in Mexico
Advertising
Video: 4.3 million RGUs *
Video
Four broadcast channels
in Mexico City and
Broadband: 4.7 million RGUs
affiliated stations
Voice: 3.5 million RGUs
throughout the country
* Revenue generating units
Voz
38%
Network Subscription
33%
26 pay-tv networks and
74 feeds in Mexico and
CABLE
CONTENT
globally
Licensing & Syndication
WiFi
SKY
Univision royalties, other
licensing fees, and
20%
CONTENT
exports to over 75
countries
SKY
SKYA leading DTH system in Mexico and broadband provider, also
operating in Central America and the Dominican Republic
Video:7.4 million RGUs
Broadband:319 thousand RGUs
3
Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings
SNAPSHOT: Highlights
oPs.100 billion in consolidated revenue in LTM 3Q19
oConsolidatedOperating Segment Income ("OSI") of Ps.41 billion in LTM 3Q19
Investment grade.Average debt maturity over 17.3 years. Net-debt-to-OSI of 2.3x
DecliningCapitalExpenditures-to-Salesratio from 27.6% in 2016 to 18.9% in LTM 3Q19
o20.2 mm revenue generating units (RGUs)contributing with 65.3% of Consolidated OSI in LTM 3Q19
oFastest growing broadband providerin the country in terms of new customers
oContent production powerhouse. During the third quarter the top 10 watched programs were produced and transmitted by Televisa
oTwo thirds of Televisa's equityis in the hands of institutional investors, mostly U.S. based
oPublicly tradedin the NYSE since 1993 andin the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1991
4
DEFINING TRENDS
Highlights 3Q'19
Diversified revenue streams
III. Growing operating cash flow
IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets
V. Strong balance sheet
5
Highlights 3Q'19
Consolidated
Consolidated Sales and Consolidated Operating Segment Income, excluding thenon-recurring licensing of certain rights of the World Cup in Latin America in 2018, increased 7.3% and 10.8%, respectively.
Cable
Sales and Operating Segment Income grew 14.7%, both, reaching a margin of 42.4%.
Sales and Operating Segment Income in the MSO business grew 16.8% and 16.1%, respectively, adding 126 thousand RGUs.
Excluding the Axtel acquisition last year, organic top line growth in the MSO business was 9.7%.
Sky
Sky added 19 thousand video RGUs. Broadband RGUs reached 319 thousand after the addition of 81
thousand RGUs.
Revenue and Operating Segment Income were negatively impacted by the difficultyear-over-year comparison given the loss of video RGUs following the World Cup.
Content
Our new series "La Usurpadora" delivered the highest ratings during the 9:30 p.m. time slot in our flagship channel, since September 2017.
Content Sales and Operating Segment Income, excluding thenon-recurring licensing of certain rights of the World Cup in Latin America in 2018, were relatively flat.
Core private sector advertising revenue was up by 5.1%.
Strong top line growth: 15.3% CAGR* from 2013 in
LTM 3Q'19
OSI margins have expanded rapidly, reaching 42.9% in LTM 3Q'19, up from 35.8% in 2013
During 3Q'19 total net adds were 126 thousand,year-over-year growth in RGUs was 14.3%
Net Adds ('000)
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Video
6
-9
11
-42
Broadband
81
89
73
19
Telephony
229
205
202
149
RGU Net Adds
316
285
286
126
Ps. in billions
Cable O.S.I.
4.5
3.9
3.4 3.5
3.0
After an important decline in capex, the Cable segment is now free cash flow positive
oOver 15.0 million homes passed, of which more
than 90% can receive broadband speeds of 100
2.0
1.4 1.5
3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19
*Compound Annual Growth Rate Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings
Mbps
OurEnterprise businesshas posted five consecutive quarters of growth, with revenues expanding at a rate of 5.9% in 3Q'19.
8
Highlights 3Q'19
As of 3Q'19, more than7.7 million RGUsin Mexico and Central America
oSecond consecutive quarter growing video
Ps. in billions
Sky Revenue
5.5 5.4 5.45.3
4.9
subscribers, adding more than 19 thousand RGUs
Revenue reached Ps.21.4 billion in LTM 3Q´19, contributing with 20.3% of consolidated revenue
OSI Margins have remained solid for more than 10 years, in spite of strong competition
3.7
4.5
4.1
3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19
In 2018 we launched broadband services under theBlue Telecommbrand. In 3Q'19 we added 80.6 thousand broadband RGUs, reaching a total of 319 thousand
Ps. in billions
Sky O.S.I.
2.3 2.5 2.72.62.4
1.7
2.1
1.9
Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings
3Q'12
3Q'13
3Q'14
3Q'15
3Q'16
3Q'17
3Q'18
3Q'19
9
Highlights 3Q'19
Content Revenue
Ps. in billions
Non-recurring licensing effect
8.8
8.6
8.7
8.7
8.3
8.5
8.0
1.0
8.7
3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19
Content O.S.I
Ps. in billions
Non-recurring licensing effect
4.2 4.4 4.0 4.0
3.6
3.1
0.6
3.1
3.1
3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19
We are the leading producer of Spanish language content in the world.
As of 3Q'19, excluding thenon-recurring licensing revenue, Content Revenue decreased 0.5% and OSI increased 0.1%.
Advertising sales decreased by 5.2%. The decline was mostly driven by lower government advertising revenue. Excluding the effect of the World Cup, core private sector advertising revenue was up by 5.1%.
We continue updating our content offering:
We are remaking some of Televisa's most iconic dramas with updated formats.
We launched the second drama of The Dream Factory Project, called Cuna de Lobos. The first one, La Usurpadora, achieved record ratings.
We launched The Masked Singer with great success.
Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings
10
Highlights 3Q'19
(Ch.2)Las Estrellas
Kids
News
Sports
Movies
Televisa
Networks
#1 Morning, afternoon and prime time channel in Mexico FTA TV
Most watched shows(Mo-Fri):La Usurpadora, La Rosa de Guadalupe y Sin Miedo a la
Verdad 2
o#1 Comedy Shows: Vecinos(Mo-Fri) /Una Familia de Diez 2(Sun)
o#1 Magazine show:Cuéntamelo Ya & Hoy
oTelevisa's Channel 2 and Channel 5 have as much audience as all pay TV channels combined
oMost successful animated content vs Free to air and Pay TV Channels
o#1 morning newscasts with Despiertaand Al aire con Paolao#1 night newscast with En punto con Denise Maerker
o8 out of 10 most watched soccer matches in local league
oSome of the most successful movies in Free to air Television: No se aceptan devoluciones(Las Estrellas), Shrek 2(Canal 5) y Nosotros los Nobles(Las Estrellas)
oMost watched channel among women: Tlnovelas
o#1 most watched movie network: De Película
o#1 most watched comedy channel: Distrito Comedia
11
DEFINING TRENDS
Highlights 3Q'19
II. Diversified revenue streams
III. Growing operating cash flow
IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets
V. Strong balance sheet
12
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS
A strong position in our three core businesses
Cable Revenue
Ps. in billions
40.2
36.2
31.9 33.0
28.5
20.9
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19
Strong organic growth as a result of attractive 3-play offers and a focus on customer service
Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings
Sky Revenue
Ps. in billions
21.9 22.2 22.0 21.4
19.3
17.5
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19
Leveraging off its customer base of 7.4 million video RGUs to sell broadband services
Content Revenue
Ps. in billions
39.2*
34.9
34.3
36.7
34.0
34.5
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
3Q´19
*Includes the non-recurring licensing revenue
Stable level of revenues in the context of a highly competitive environment
13
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS
Distribution (Cable & Sky) overtook Content in terms of OSI since 2014
Consolidated Revenue
Ps. in billions
OSI Margin
96.3
101.3*
100.2
94.3
88.1
80.1
39.6%
39.6%
39.2%
38.4%
38.3%
38.4%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19
*Includes the non-recurring licensing revenue
Contribution to OSI
24%
Others
32%
34%
37%
38%
Cable
43%
25%
25%
25%
27%
24%
Sky
23%
Content
48% 41% 38% 34% 37% 30%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19
Our multiple revenue sources have
Cable has overtaken Content as the
allowed us to post a CAGR of 5.2%
most important contributor to
since 2013
Consolidated OSI
Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings
14
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content
Within Content, the revenue mix has also changed with advertising declining in importance
Content Revenue Mix
All Other Content Revenue
Advertising Revenue
27% 27% 29%
36%38% 38% 42% 45%
73% 73% 71%
64%62% 62% 58% 55%
oTelevisa's content revenue mix
Content Revenue
has changed over the years
Ps. in billions
o
During 3Q'19, advertising
Worldcup Sublicensing
Licensing & Syndication
revenues represented 55.3% of
Network Subscription
Advertising
Content revenues
1.0
o
Advertising revenues
1.4
1.5
1.8
2.2
2.2
2.5
2.6
represented 18.6% of
2.2
0.8
0.9
0.7
Consolidated Revenues in 3Q'19
0.9
1.1
0.9
1.2
1.2
oTelevisa continues to explore
and develop other ways to
6.1
6.4 6.0
5.5
5.4
4.9
5.1
4.8
monetize the content it
produces
Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings
15
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content
The majority of our Licensing and Syndication revenue originates in the Univision Royalties
Royalties
USD Millions
384
376
325
311 314
2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19
oWe monetize our content in U.S.
Univision
through our licensing agreement
USD Millions
with Univision.
oThe royalty rate is 16.45% of
Total Revenue
Adjusted OIBDA
Interest Expense
substantially all of Univision's
750
audiovisual revenue.
689
702
681
666
628
oA step up in the royalty rate of
612
Univision came into effect in
January and again in July 2018.
oIn addition to our stream of
royalties, we hold equity and
254
309
266
257
warrants of Univision which upon
231
229
204
their exercise would represent
36%.
97
98
98
98
97
96
95
Source: Grupo Televisa's and Univision's public filings
16
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content
We are turning our digital platforms into a new, solid revenue stream
KPI
Q3 2018
Q3 2019
%
Chg.
Televisa
20.3m
25.6m
26%
Sites's
Users*
Televisa
662m
621m
-6%
Pageviews
YouTube
2b
3b
61%
views
Facebook
1.3b
2.2b
64%
views
Instagram
41m
85m
37%
views
Grupo Televisa reached 28.6M users in September, up 15% vs. the previous month.
Las Estrellas, Televisa Networks, and blim tv all had record months in September in terms of audience size, as reported by comScore.
In 3Q19, Televisa continued to lead as the #1 producer of social video views in Mexico with more than 5.2 billion views across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, representing an increase of 63% vs. 3Q18.
