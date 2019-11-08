Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.    TLEVISA CPO   MXP4987V1378

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

(TLEVISA CPO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo Televisa B : Investor Presentation Website Third Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:45pm EST

Investor Presentation

As of Third Quarter 2019

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

SNAPSHOT:Our Core Businesses

Share of Consolidated Revenue LTM 3Q19

CABLEA leading cable operator

CONTENT

in Mexico

Advertising

Video: 4.3 million RGUs *

Video

Four broadcast channels

in Mexico City and

Broadband: 4.7 million RGUs

affiliated stations

Voice: 3.5 million RGUs

throughout the country

* Revenue generating units

Voz

38%

Network Subscription

33%

26 pay-tv networks and

74 feeds in Mexico and

CABLE

CONTENT

globally

Licensing & Syndication

WiFi

SKY

Univision royalties, other

licensing fees, and

20%

CONTENT

exports to over 75

countries

SKY

SKYA leading DTH system in Mexico and broadband provider, also

operating in Central America and the Dominican Republic

Video:7.4 million RGUs

Broadband:319 thousand RGUs

3

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

SNAPSHOT: Highlights

oPs.100 billion in consolidated revenue in LTM 3Q19

oConsolidatedOperating Segment Income ("OSI") of Ps.41 billion in LTM 3Q19

  1. Investment grade.Average debt maturity over 17.3 years. Net-debt-to-OSI of 2.3x
  1. DecliningCapitalExpenditures-to-Salesratio from 27.6% in 2016 to 18.9% in LTM 3Q19

o20.2 mm revenue generating units (RGUs)contributing with 65.3% of Consolidated OSI in LTM 3Q19

oFastest growing broadband providerin the country in terms of new customers

oContent production powerhouse. During the third quarter the top 10 watched programs were produced and transmitted by Televisa

oTwo thirds of Televisa's equityis in the hands of institutional investors, mostly U.S. based

oPublicly tradedin the NYSE since 1993 andin the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1991

4

DEFINING TRENDS

  1. Highlights 3Q'19
  1. Diversified revenue streams
    III. Growing operating cash flow
    IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets

V. Strong balance sheet

5

Highlights 3Q'19

Consolidated

  1. Consolidated Sales and Consolidated Operating Segment Income, excluding thenon-recurring licensing of certain rights of the World Cup in Latin America in 2018, increased 7.3% and 10.8%, respectively.

Cable

  1. Sales and Operating Segment Income grew 14.7%, both, reaching a margin of 42.4%.
  1. Sales and Operating Segment Income in the MSO business grew 16.8% and 16.1%, respectively, adding 126 thousand RGUs.
  1. Excluding the Axtel acquisition last year, organic top line growth in the MSO business was 9.7%.

Sky

  1. Sky added 19 thousand video RGUs. Broadband RGUs reached 319 thousand after the addition of 81

thousand RGUs.

  1. Revenue and Operating Segment Income were negatively impacted by the difficultyear-over-year comparison given the loss of video RGUs following the World Cup.

Content

  1. Our new series "La Usurpadora" delivered the highest ratings during the 9:30 p.m. time slot in our flagship channel, since September 2017.
  1. Content Sales and Operating Segment Income, excluding thenon-recurring licensing of certain rights of the World Cup in Latin America in 2018, were relatively flat.
  1. Core private sector advertising revenue was up by 5.1%.

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

6

Highlights 3Q'19

Consolidated Revenue

Ps. in billions

1.0 25.8

23.7 24.0

22.3 22.8

19.8

18.8

17.4

3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19

Consolidated Sales, excluding non- recurring licensing revenue, increased 7.3%.

Consolidated OSI

Ps. in billions

10.8

0.6

9.6

10.0

9.7

9.3

8.3

8.0

7.5

3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19

Consolidated Operating Segment

Income, excluding non-recurring licensing

revenue, increased 10.8%.

Non-recurring licensing effect

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

7

Highlights 3Q'19

Ps. in billions

Cable Revenue

10.6

9.2

8.2 8.3

7.3

5.3

3.9 4.4

3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19

  1. Strong top line growth: 15.3% CAGR* from 2013 in
    LTM 3Q'19
  1. OSI margins have expanded rapidly, reaching 42.9% in LTM 3Q'19, up from 35.8% in 2013
  1. During 3Q'19 total net adds were 126 thousand,year-over-year growth in RGUs was 14.3%

Net Adds ('000)

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Video

6

-9

11

-42

Broadband

81

89

73

19

Telephony

229

205

202

149

RGU Net Adds

316

285

286

126

Ps. in billions

Cable O.S.I.

4.5

3.9

3.4 3.5

3.0

  1. After an important decline in capex, the Cable segment is now free cash flow positive

oOver 15.0 million homes passed, of which more

than 90% can receive broadband speeds of 100

2.0

1.4 1.5

3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19

*Compound Annual Growth Rate Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

Mbps

  1. OurEnterprise businesshas posted five consecutive quarters of growth, with revenues expanding at a rate of 5.9% in 3Q'19.

8

Highlights 3Q'19

  1. As of 3Q'19, more than7.7 million RGUsin Mexico and Central America

oSecond consecutive quarter growing video

Ps. in billions

Sky Revenue

5.5 5.4 5.45.3

4.9

subscribers, adding more than 19 thousand RGUs

  1. Revenue reached Ps.21.4 billion in LTM 3Q´19, contributing with 20.3% of consolidated revenue
  1. OSI Margins have remained solid for more than 10 years, in spite of strong competition

3.7

4.5

4.1

3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19

  1. In 2018 we launched broadband services under theBlue Telecommbrand. In 3Q'19 we added 80.6 thousand broadband RGUs, reaching a total of 319 thousand

Ps. in billions

Sky O.S.I.

2.3 2.5 2.72.62.4

1.7

2.1

1.9

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

3Q'12

3Q'13

3Q'14

3Q'15

3Q'16

3Q'17

3Q'18

3Q'19

9

Highlights 3Q'19

Content Revenue

Ps. in billions

Non-recurring licensing effect

8.8

8.6

8.7

8.7

8.3

8.5

8.0

1.0

8.7

3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19

Content O.S.I

Ps. in billions

Non-recurring licensing effect

4.2 4.4 4.0 4.0

3.6

3.1

0.6

3.1

3.1

3Q'12 3Q'13 3Q'14 3Q'15 3Q'16 3Q'17 3Q'18 3Q'19

  1. We are the leading producer of Spanish language content in the world.
  1. As of 3Q'19, excluding thenon-recurring licensing revenue, Content Revenue decreased 0.5% and OSI increased 0.1%.
  1. Advertising sales decreased by 5.2%. The decline was mostly driven by lower government advertising revenue. Excluding the effect of the World Cup, core private sector advertising revenue was up by 5.1%.
  1. We continue updating our content offering:
    • We are remaking some of Televisa's most iconic dramas with updated formats.
    • We launched the second drama of The Dream Factory Project, called Cuna de Lobos. The first one, La Usurpadora, achieved record ratings.
    • We launched The Masked Singer with great success.

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

10

Highlights 3Q'19

(Ch.2)Las Estrellas

Kids

News

Sports

Movies

Televisa

Networks

  1. #1 Morning, afternoon and prime time channel in Mexico FTA TV
  1. Most watched shows(Mo-Fri):La Usurpadora, La Rosa de Guadalupe y Sin Miedo a la

Verdad 2

o#1 Comedy Shows: Vecinos(Mo-Fri) /Una Familia de Diez 2(Sun)

o#1 Magazine show:Cuéntamelo Ya & Hoy

oTelevisa's Channel 2 and Channel 5 have as much audience as all pay TV channels combined

oMost successful animated content vs Free to air and Pay TV Channels

o#1 morning newscasts with Despiertaand Al aire con Paolao#1 night newscast with En punto con Denise Maerker

o8 out of 10 most watched soccer matches in local league

oMost watched night soccer show: Contacto Deportivo & Not. Televisa Deportes(Mo-Fri) /

La Jugada (Sun)

oSome of the most successful movies in Free to air Television: No se aceptan devoluciones(Las Estrellas), Shrek 2(Canal 5) y Nosotros los Nobles(Las Estrellas)

oMost watched channel among women: Tlnovelas

o#1 most watched movie network: De Película

o#1 most watched comedy channel: Distrito Comedia

11

DEFINING TRENDS

  1. Highlights 3Q'19

II. Diversified revenue streams

III. Growing operating cash flow

IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets

V. Strong balance sheet

12

DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS

A strong position in our three core businesses

Cable Revenue

Ps. in billions

40.2

36.2

31.9 33.0

28.5

20.9

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19

Strong organic growth as a result of attractive 3-play offers and a focus on customer service

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

Sky Revenue

Ps. in billions

21.9 22.2 22.0 21.4

19.3

17.5

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19

Leveraging off its customer base of 7.4 million video RGUs to sell broadband services

Content Revenue

Ps. in billions

39.2*

34.9

34.3

36.7

34.0

34.5

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM

3Q´19

*Includes the non-recurring licensing revenue

Stable level of revenues in the context of a highly competitive environment

13

DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS

Distribution (Cable & Sky) overtook Content in terms of OSI since 2014

Consolidated Revenue

Ps. in billions

OSI Margin

96.3

101.3*

100.2

94.3

88.1

80.1

39.6%

39.6%

39.2%

38.4%

38.3%

38.4%

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19

*Includes the non-recurring licensing revenue

Contribution to OSI

24%

Others

32%

34%

37%

38%

Cable

43%

25%

25%

25%

27%

24%

Sky

23%

Content

48% 41% 38% 34% 37% 30%

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19

Our multiple revenue sources have

Cable has overtaken Content as the

allowed us to post a CAGR of 5.2%

most important contributor to

since 2013

Consolidated OSI

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

14

DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content

Within Content, the revenue mix has also changed with advertising declining in importance

Content Revenue Mix

All Other Content Revenue

Advertising Revenue

27% 27% 29%

36%38% 38% 42% 45%

73% 73% 71%

64%62% 62% 58% 55%

oTelevisa's content revenue mix

Content Revenue

has changed over the years

Ps. in billions

o

During 3Q'19, advertising

Worldcup Sublicensing

Licensing & Syndication

revenues represented 55.3% of

Network Subscription

Advertising

Content revenues

1.0

o

Advertising revenues

1.4

1.5

1.8

2.2

2.2

2.5

2.6

represented 18.6% of

2.2

0.8

0.9

0.7

Consolidated Revenues in 3Q'19

0.9

1.1

0.9

1.2

1.2

oTelevisa continues to explore

and develop other ways to

6.1

6.4 6.0

5.5

5.4

4.9

5.1

4.8

monetize the content it

produces

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

15

DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content

The majority of our Licensing and Syndication revenue originates in the Univision Royalties

Royalties

USD Millions

384

376

325

311 314

2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19

oWe monetize our content in U.S.

Univision

through our licensing agreement

USD Millions

with Univision.

oThe royalty rate is 16.45% of

Total Revenue

Adjusted OIBDA

Interest Expense

substantially all of Univision's

750

audiovisual revenue.

689

702

681

666

628

oA step up in the royalty rate of

612

Univision came into effect in

January and again in July 2018.

oIn addition to our stream of

royalties, we hold equity and

254

309

266

257

warrants of Univision which upon

231

229

204

their exercise would represent

36%.

97

98

98

98

97

96

95

Source: Grupo Televisa's and Univision's public filings

16

DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content

We are turning our digital platforms into a new, solid revenue stream

KPI

Q3 2018

Q3 2019

%

Chg.

Televisa

20.3m

25.6m

26%

Sites's

Users*

Televisa

662m

621m

-6%

Pageviews

YouTube

2b

3b

61%

views

Facebook

1.3b

2.2b

64%

views

Instagram

41m

85m

37%

views

  1. Grupo Televisa reached 28.6M users in September, up 15% vs. the previous month.
  1. Las Estrellas, Televisa Networks, and blim tv all had record months in September in terms of audience size, as reported by comScore.
  1. In 3Q19, Televisa continued to lead as the #1 producer of social video views in Mexico with more than 5.2 billion views across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, representing an increase of 63% vs. 3Q18.

* Only includes Entertainment, News and Sports content

Users: comScore (Desktop 6+ and Total Mobile 15+)

Pageviews: comScore (Desktop 6+ and Total Mobile 15+)

17

Youtube, Facebook and Instagram views: Tubular (Televisa total property data)

DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Cable

Within cable, broadband and voice account for 65.3% of revenue generating units

Cable RGU Mix

Video

Voice

Data

49% 45% 43%41%37% 35%

18% 21% 22%21%25% 28%

33%34% 35% 38% 38% 37%

  1. Voice and Broadband are the main sources of growth
  1. Many Broadband customers are upgrading to faster speeds
  1. Growing inhigh-speedFiber-to-the-Homeusers
  1. We keep on strengthening our OTT offer, providing all the relevant content in one place.
  1. We are the first operator in Mexico offering an OTT Bundle to our customers.

Cable RGU

in millions

Voice RGUs

Data RGUs

Video RGUs

3.0 3.5

2.1 2.1

1.9

1.2 3.1 3.4 3.84.5 4.7

2.3

3.4

4.1

4.2

4.2

4.4

4.3

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

3Q´19

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

3Q´19

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

18

DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Cable

Our izzi goapp further positions our cable operation for evolving viewing habits

oThe first and only operator in Mexico offering an OTT Bundle to our customers

oWe are positioned as an aggregator of the most relevant content available in the market.

o68 live channels from Mexico and from global content distributors

oOver 40 thousand on-demand assets from Televisa's Blim, FOX Premium, HBO MAX, and other partners.

oNetflix is included in our izzi TV interface

oWith izzi Kids, six live TV channels and hundreds of hours on video on demand

oizzi goapp is available for all video subscribers since April 2019

19

DEFINING TRENDS

  1. Highlights 3Q'19
  1. Diversified revenue streams

III. Growing operating cash flow

IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets

V. Strong balance sheet

20

GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW

The free cash flow profile of Televisa has improved dramatically

Capital Expenditures

Ps. in billions

Cable

Sky

Content

17.6

16.2

9.2

10.1

12.3

14.0

5.1

5.4

6.2

3.8

3.9

3.8

2.4

2.5

2.9

2.1

1.7

1.2

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

LTM

3Q´19

  1. Expanding operating cash flow in Cable and Sky has increased our ability to generate strong free cash flow
  1. The contribution to consolidated OSI, net of capital expenditures, has almost doubled since 2016
  1. During the first three quarters of 2019, we invested U.S.$535.1 million in Cable Capex, which represents 82.3% of the U.S.$650.0 million we gave as guidance for full year 2019.

O.S.I minus Capex

Ps. in billions

22.2 21.6

20.7

15.3

10.2 11.0

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 3Q´19

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

21

GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW: Cable

We are entering the harvesting phase after

heavy investments in infrastructure

Cable net adds

RGUs in millions

1.6

oDuring 2015 and 2016, Televisa accelerated its

1.5

1.2

capital investments in its Cable segment

0.6

0.7

0.6

0.7

oIt embarked on a heavy-capex phase to upgrade

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.4

its network and support growth in RGUs

oCable capex reached Ps.17.6 billion in 2016

making Televisa one of the most important

investors in Mexico's telecom infrastructure that

It includes RGUs acquired from Axtel

year

  1. As a percentage of revenues, Cable capex came down from 55% in 2016 to 35% in LTM 3Q19

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

Cable OSI net of CAPEX

Ps. in billions

3.9

3.0 3.3

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

LTM

-0.4

-0.2

-1.5

-1.4

3Q´19

-4.8

-4.3

22

GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW: Sky

Sky net adds

RGUs in millions

1.1

1.1

1.0

0.9

0.7

0.6

0.6

0.2

0.0

-0.3

-0.1

Cash flow increased substantially after 2016 due to lower capital needs

  1. In 2010, Sky launched VeTV, apre-paid basic pay TV package and launched an aggressive campaign to add new subscribers
  1. Its net adds reached a peak in 2012 installing over 40,000 new services every week, on average
  1. In 2016, growth further accelerated with the shut- down of the FTA analog signals

Sky OSI net of CAPEX

o

Ps. in billions

6.3

5.9

5.4

3.5

3.7

o

2.7

3.1

2.3

2.8

Majority of LTM subscriber losses are attributed to the post-World Cup effect. In 2Q 2019 Sky resumed growth in video subscribers.

In 2018 Sky launched broadband services through the brand Blue Telecomm, reaching 319 thousand RGUs in 3Q 2019

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

23

DEFINING TRENDS

  1. Highlights 3Q'19
  1. Diversified revenue streams
    III. Growing operating cash flow

IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets

V. Strong balance sheet

24

UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market

Composition of Broadband Subs in

Broadband Net Adds

Mexico

3.1%

Thousand RGUs

Incumbent

249

DSL

20.1%

Televisa Cable

38.8%

Coaxial

Fiber

110

Other

36

311

62

38

38.0%

157

173

136

4

89

73

19

62

-8

-12

4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q´18 4Q´18 1Q´19 2Q´19 3Q´19

  1. According to the Mexican regulator, as of the end of the fourth quarter 2018, 7.2 million customers were still on copper (DSL: Digital Subscriber Line)
  1. This is a fertile pool for Cable as it takes advantage of its superior coaxial and fiber infrastructure
  1. Over the last eight quarters our Cable Segment has added more than twice the number of Broadband RGUs added by the incumbent

Source: Internal analysis based on IFT and other companies ' public information

25

UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market

Televisa Cable Market Share -

Telecom Market Share

Bradband services

24.1%

24.6%

7.6%

AMX

6.4%

22.2%

Telefónica

20.8%

21.3%

4.7%

AT&T

16.4%

3.8%

Megacable

13.1%

Sky

12.3%

59.5%

Televisa Cable

Otros

5.7%

As of 3Q19

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

3Q´19

oOur cable operation, izzi, has been gaining

oIn spite of Televisa's strong growth in the

market share for more than 6 years

telecom market, it is still a small participant in

the industry

Source: Internal analysis based on IFT and other companies' public information

26

UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market

Fixed broadband penetration

% per 100 inhabitants

50.0

subscribers per 100 inhabitants

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

0.0

Switzerland

Denmark

France

Netherlands

Norway

Korea

Germany

United Kingdom

Belgium

Sweden

Iceland

Canada

Greece

Luxembourg

Portugal

United States

New Zealand

Spain

Estonia

Japan

Hungary

Finland

Australia

Czech Republic

Ireland

Slovenia

Austria

Italy

Lithuania

Slovak Republic

Israel

Latvia

Poland

Chile

Turkey

Mexico

Colombia

  1. Mexico's broadband market is just developing. Broadband customers in Mexico still have among the lowest speeds in the OECD.
  1. Mexico has the second lowest penetration of broadband services of all OECD countries, and the lowest speed.
  1. We are positioned like to no other operator in Mexico to benefit from increased demand for broadband.

Source: OECD, Broadband Portal (December 2018)

27

UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market

There are 33mmhomes in the country

of which more than 15mmhomes are passed by Televisa Cable

Of those, more than 90%are capable of getting 100Mbps from Televisa Cable

but only 4.6mmhomes are currently customers of our broadband offering

There is plenty of room for further growth among the existing homes passed

In the large majority of the markets we reach, Televisa is the provider capable of delivering the fastest speeds

Source: Internal analysis based on IFT and other companies' public information

28

DEFINING TRENDS

  1. Highlights 3Q'19
  1. Diversified revenue streams
    III. Growing operating cash flow
    IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets

V. Strong balance sheet

29

STRONG BALANCE SHEET

Limited FX exposure, comfortable debt profile, long maturities

Anoperating hedge:

  • dollar-denominatedrevenue US$933 million(2018)
  • dollar-denominatedcosts and expenses US$750 million(2018)

Abalance sheet hedge:

  1. US$4.4bin total debt
  1. US$3.5bin total assets

We have a very comfortable debt profile with very long maturities (data as of 3Q19)

  • Net debt to OSI ratio: around2.3xas of 3Q19 (LTM OSI)
  • Closest relevant maturities:US$600 million in 2025
  • Weighted average maturity: USD is20.8 years, MXN is 9.2 years
  • 67%of debt in USD, 33%of debt in MXN. Average interest rates: in USD 5.92%, in MXN 8.04%
  • US$263 millionin interest expense (2020), most of which is hedged

In October, Televisa concluded the prepayment of the total outstanding amount of MXN$10,000million and of the Company's local bonds TLEVISA 10.

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings.

30

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

31

SUSTAINABILITY:Many recent milestones

  1. One of the only three Mexican companies included in the 2019Dow Jones
    Sustainability Emerging Markets Index.
  1. Member of the2019 Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index.
  1. Included as a constituent of the2019 FTSE4Good Emerging Index.
  1. Part of theUnited Nations (UN) Global Compact,the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.
  1. Televisa has submitted ourReport for Climate Change and Water through CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project).
  1. Member of theIPC Sustentable(Sustainability Index), of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange).
  1. Televisa's social responsibility programs were recognized for the second time with the "Empresa Socialmente Responsable" award.
  1. Included in the2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.
  1. Our facilities Santa Fe, San Ángel and Collection Center received theEnvironmental Quality Certificateissued by federal environmental entities.
  1. Televisa was recertified with the new version ofthe norm ISO 14001:2015in three of our facilities: Santa Fe, San Ángel and Collection Center.

Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings

32

Investor Relations

www.televisair.com

+ (52) 55 5261 2438

Av. Vasco de Quiroga 2000, A4. Col. Santa Fe

CP. 01210

Mexico City

Carlos Madrazo

VP, Head of Investor Relations cmadrazov@televisa.com.mx

Santiago Casado

Investor Relations Director scasado@televisa.com.mx

Pablo Necoechea

Sustainability and Analysis Coordinator pdnecoecheap@televisa.com.mx

Ana Paola Montiel

Investor Relations Analyst apmontiel@televisa.com.mx

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 20:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
03:45pGRUPO TELEVISA B : Investor Presentation Website Third Quarter 2019
PU
10/30GRUPO TELEVISA B : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
10/25GRUPO TELEVISA B : third quarter 2019 earnings press release and teleconference
PU
10/25GRUPO TELEVISA B : Mexican broadcaster Televisa's shares soar after vow to accel..
RE
10/07GRUPO TELEVISA B : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release and Teleconference
PU
10/03GRUPO TELEVISA B : Televisa announces the prepayment of the TLEVISA 10 local bon..
PU
09/24GRUPO TELEVISA : Information regarding unusual trading volume of Ordinary Partic..
PU
09/23GRUPO TELEVISA : Televisa is selected as a member of two 2019 Dow Jones Sustaina..
PU
09/05GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
07/29GRUPO TELEVISA : Televisa announces the prepayment of the TLEVISA 15 local bonds
PU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 100 B
EBIT 2019 16 590 M
Net income 2019 3 785 M
Debt 2019 96 356 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 29,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,25x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 51,14  MXN
Last Close Price 44,53  MXN
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman & President
Carlos Ferreiro Rivas Corporate Vice President-Finance
Fernando Senderos Mestre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-10.11%6 691
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)19.72%236 467
COMCAST CORPORATION29.87%201 168
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP23.31%14 452
FORMULA ONE GROUP31.66%9 289
RTL GROUP1.33%8 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group