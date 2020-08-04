Grupo Televisa B : Movements in the Share Price

Investor Relations

Movements in the Share Price

Mexico City, August 4, 2020 - In relation to the unusual movements presented today in the trading of its securities (NYSE:TV and BMV:TLEVISA CPO), Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company") is not are aware of the reasons that may have caused these movements, and correspond to market conditions.

Televisa confirms that the Company has not operated today its repurchase program; and that it is not aware that any of the members of its Board of Directors or any of its relevant executive officers participated in such tradings. In the event that, after making a more exhaustive review, additional information is identified in this regard, this information will be disseminated by these means and in accordance with regulatory requirements.

This communication is made at the request of the Mexican Stock Exchange, based on the provisions of article 106 of the Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and article 50, last paragraph, of the General Provisions applicable to issuers of securities and to other participants of the stock market (Disposiciones de carácter general aplicables a las emisoras de valores y a otros participantes del mercado de valores).

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20 - F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Statements contained in this release relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of which on our business performance and financial results remains inherently uncertain, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.