Grupo Televisa B : Movements in the Share Price

08/04/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Movements in the Share Price

Mexico City, August 4, 2020 - In relation to the unusual movements presented today in the trading of its securities (NYSE:TV and BMV:TLEVISA CPO), Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company") is not are aware of the reasons that may have caused these movements, and correspond to market conditions.

Televisa confirms that the Company has not operated today its repurchase program; and that it is not aware that any of the members of its Board of Directors or any of its relevant executive officers participated in such tradings. In the event that, after making a more exhaustive review, additional information is identified in this regard, this information will be disseminated by these means and in accordance with regulatory requirements.

This communication is made at the request of the Mexican Stock Exchange, based on the provisions of article 106 of the Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and article 50, last paragraph, of the General Provisions applicable to issuers of securities and to other participants of the stock market (Disposiciones de carácter general aplicables a las emisoras de valores y a otros participantes del mercado de valores).

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20 - F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Statements contained in this release relating to the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of which on our business performance and financial results remains inherently uncertain, are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 70 countries through 25 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision") the leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity and warrants which upon their exercise would represent approximately 36% on a fully-diluted,as-converted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, feature- film production and distribution, and gaming.

Investor Relations

Carlos Madrazo / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445 / cmadrazov@televisa.com.mx

Santiago Casado / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2438 / scasado@televisa.com.mx

Media Relations

Rubén Acosta / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6420 / racostamo@televisa.com.mx

Teresa Villa / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 / atvillas@televisa.com.mx

www.televisair.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 21:01:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 97 505 M 4 293 M 4 293 M
Net income 2020 -4 672 M -206 M -206 M
Net Debt 2020 112 B 4 947 M 4 947 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,5x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 72 136 M 3 166 M 3 176 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 43 186
Free-Float 91,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman
Carlos Ferreiro Rivas Corporate Vice President-Finance
Fernando Senderos Mestre Director
