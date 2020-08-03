Grupo Televisa B : Televisa, Azteca to provide TV learning as Mexican schools stay shut

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's major networks
including Televisa and TV Azteca
have agreed with the government to launch a home schooling
scheme to be broadcast nationwide as schools remain shut because
coronavirus cases remain too high.
The plan was announced by the education minister, Esteban
Moctezuma, and top executives of the country's largest TV
networks at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's regular
morning press conference.
When the 2020-2021 academic school year kicks off on Aug. 24
"it will begin as distance learning because the conditions don't
exist to do it in person," Moctezuma said. "We all want to
return to the classroom in the company of our friends and
teachers we miss, however the risk to health and life remains
high."
Mexico has the third-highest coronavirus death toll in the
world, with 47,746 deaths and 439,046 known cases.
"The pandemic represents one of the greatest challenges of
our time," Moctezuma said.
