Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

(TLEVISA CPO)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Televisa B : Televisa, Azteca to provide TV learning as Mexican schools stay shut

08/03/2020 | 09:08am EDT

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's major networks including Televisa and TV Azteca have agreed with the government to launch a home schooling scheme to be broadcast nationwide as schools remain shut because coronavirus cases remain too high.

The plan was announced by the education minister, Esteban Moctezuma, and top executives of the country's largest TV networks at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's regular morning press conference.

When the 2020-2021 academic school year kicks off on Aug. 24 "it will begin as distance learning because the conditions don't exist to do it in person," Moctezuma said. "We all want to return to the classroom in the company of our friends and teachers we miss, however the risk to health and life remains high."

Mexico has the third-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, with 47,746 deaths and 439,046 known cases.

"The pandemic represents one of the greatest challenges of our time," Moctezuma said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Paul Simao)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B. -1.39% 24.9 End-of-day quote.-43.88%
TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. -1.25% 0.316 End-of-day quote.-56.47%
