Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.    TLEVISA CPO   MXP4987V1378

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

(TLEVISA CPO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo Televisa B : Televisa announces the prepayment of the TLEVISA 10 local bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Televisa announces the prepayment of the TLEVISA 10 local bonds

Mexico City, October 3, 2019 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announces that, on this date, Televisa concluded the prepayment of the total outstanding amount of MXN$10,000 million of the Company's local bonds (Certificados Bursátiles) identified with ticker symbol TLEVISA 10.

About Grupo Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 75 countries through 26 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision") the leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity and warrants which upon their exercise would represent approximately 36% on a fully-diluted,as-converted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky,

  1. leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, radio production and broadcasting, professional sports and live entertainment, feature- film production and distribution, and gaming.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward- looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations - www.televisair.com

Carlos Madrazo / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445 / cmadrazov@televisa.com.mx

Santiago Casado / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2438 / scasado@televisa.com.mx

Media Relations

Alejandro Olmos / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 / aolmosc@televisa.com.mx

Artemisa Padilla / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6360 / apadillagu@televisa.com.mx

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 21:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
05:47pGRUPO TELEVISA B : Televisa announces the prepayment of the TLEVISA 10 local bon..
PU
09/24GRUPO TELEVISA : Information regarding unusual trading volume of Ordinary Partic..
PU
09/23GRUPO TELEVISA : Televisa is selected as a member of two 2019 Dow Jones Sustaina..
PU
09/05GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
07/29GRUPO TELEVISA : Televisa announces the prepayment of the TLEVISA 15 local bonds
PU
07/25GRUPO TELEVISA : Televisa announces the prepayment of the TLEVISA 14 local bonds..
PU
07/25GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
07/24GRUPO TELEVISA : Televisa Agrees to Sell its Equity Stake in Ocesa Entretenimien..
PU
07/24Televisa to Sell Stake in Live Entertainment Business to Live Nation
DJ
07/18GRUPO TELEVISA : announces its intention to prepay MXN$5,000 million of the TLEV..
PU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 100 B
EBIT 2019 16 163 M
Net income 2019 4 200 M
Debt 2019 97 143 M
Yield 2019 0,96%
P/E ratio 2019 24,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 50,72  MXN
Last Close Price 37,76  MXN
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman & President
Carlos Ferreiro Rivas Corporate Vice President-Finance
Fernando Senderos Mestre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-20.59%5 657
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)18.15%234 756
COMCAST CORPORATION29.37%204 888
CBS CORPORATION-11.89%15 193
RTL GROUP-8.99%7 390
ITV PLC-2.16%6 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group