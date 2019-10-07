Log in
Grupo Televisa B : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release and Teleconference

10/07/2019

MEMO TO

:

Analysts and Investors

SUBJECT

:

GRUPO TELEVISA'S THIRD QUARTER 2019

EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE

DATE

:

OCTOBER 7, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

After the stock market closes on Thursday, October 24, 2019, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will issue a press release announcing third quarter 2019 results.

TELECONFERENCE

To give you an opportunity to discuss the Company's results with management, there will be a teleconference on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. ET.

The conference ID # is 3277076.

To participate, please call +1 (877) 850 2115 before 08:50 A.M. ET. International callers: please dial +1 (478) 219 0648.

From Mexico: please dial 01 800 926 9157.

If you are unable to participate, the teleconference will be rebroadcast starting at 12:00 ET on October 25 and will end at midnight on November 8.

To access the rebroadcast, please call +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter pin # 3277076.

If you have any questions, please contact Ana Paola Montiel of Grupo Televisa Investor Relations at apmontiel@televisa.com.mxor +52 (55) 5261 2445.

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 23:26:02 UTC
