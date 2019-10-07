Grupo Televisa B : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release and Teleconference

MEMO TO : Analysts and Investors SUBJECT : GRUPO TELEVISA'S THIRD QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE DATE : OCTOBER 7, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

After the stock market closes on Thursday, October 24, 2019, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will issue a press release announcing third quarter 2019 results.

TELECONFERENCE

To give you an opportunity to discuss the Company's results with management, there will be a teleconference on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. ET.

The conference ID # is 3277076.

To participate, please call +1 (877) 850 2115 before 08:50 A.M. ET. International callers: please dial +1 (478) 219 0648.

From Mexico: please dial 01 800 926 9157.

If you are unable to participate, the teleconference will be rebroadcast starting at 12:00 ET on October 25 and will end at midnight on November 8.

To access the rebroadcast, please call +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter pin # 3277076.

If you have any questions, please contact Ana Paola Montiel of Grupo Televisa Investor Relations at apmontiel@televisa.com.mxor +52 (55) 5261 2445.