Grupo Televisa B : Update on OCESA sale transaction

Update on OCESA sale transaction

Mexico City, May 5, 2020 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announced today that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation"), has informed Televisa that based on a series of allegations, they are not obligated to close the acquisition of our equity participation in OCESA Entretenimiento, S.A. de C.V., which was announced on July 24, 2019. Televisa disagrees with these allegations.

The parties have entered into a standstill agreement to allow discussions to take place. Televisa reserves all of its rights in connection with these allegations and any related actions, including in the event that no agreement is reached during the standstill, and will review and evaluate all remedies and actions available to it under the existing contracts and at law.

