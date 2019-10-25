Log in
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.

(TLEVISA CPO)
Grupo Televisa B : third quarter 2019 earnings press release and teleconference

10/25/2019

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Grupo Televisa's third quarter 2019 earnings press release and teleconference

Mexico City, October 25, 2019 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) reported its third quarter 2019 earnings on October 24, 2019. You can find the press release in Televisa' s Investor Relations website in the following link:

http://www.televisair.com/

Today the Company held its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call which will be rebroadcasted starting today, until November 25, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, please call +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter pin # 3277076.

About Grupo Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 75 countries through 26 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision") the leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity and warrants which upon their exercise would represent approximately 36% on a fully-diluted,as-converted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky,

  1. leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, radio production and broadcasting, professional sports and live entertainment, feature- film production and distribution, and gaming.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward- looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Carlos Madrazo / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445 / cmadrazov@televisa.com.mx

Santiago Casado / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2438 / scasado@televisa.com.mx

Media Relations

Alejandro Olmos / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 / aolmosc@televisa.com.mx

Artemisa Padilla / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6360 / apadillagu@televisa.com.mx

www.televisair.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
