Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Televisa SAB    TLEVISA CPO   MXP4987V1378

GRUPO TELEVISA SAB

(TLEVISA CPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GRUPO TELEVISA : FIRST QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 11:08am EDT

MEMO TO

:

Analysts and Investors

SUBJECT

:

GRUPO TELEVISA'S FIRST QUARTER 2019

EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE

DATE

:

APRIL 10, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

After the stock market closes on Monday, April 29, 2019, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will issue a press release announcing first quarter 2019 results.

TELECONFERENCE

To give you an opportunity to discuss the Company's results with management, there will be a teleconference on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

The conference ID # is 3076919.

To participate, please call +1 (877) 850 2115 before 10:50 A.M. ET. International callers: please dial +1 (478) 219 0648.

From Mexico: please dial 01 800 926 9157.

If you are unable to participate, the teleconference will be rebroadcast starting at 13:00 ET on April 30 and will end at midnight on May 14.

To access the rebroadcast, please call +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter pin # 3076919.

If you have any questions, please contact Ana Paola Montiel of Grupo Televisa Investor Relations at apmontiel@televisa.com.mxor +52 (55) 5261 2445.

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
11:08aGRUPO TELEVISA : First quarter 2019 earnings press release and teleconference
PU
03/07GRUPO TELEVISA : Investor Presentation Website Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018
PU
02/27GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
02/22GRUPO TELEVISA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21GRUPO TELEVISA : Fourth - Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PU
02/04GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Amended Statement of Ownership
PU
01/23GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
01/23GRUPO TELEVISA : Televisa included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PU
01/17GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
01/16GRUPO TELEVISA : José Bastón leaves Grupo Televisa's Board
PU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 104 B
EBIT 2019 18 120 M
Net income 2019 6 591 M
Debt 2019 84 564 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 18,45
P/E ratio 2020 16,61
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 118 B
Chart GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
Duration : Period :
Grupo Televisa SAB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 68,1  MXN
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman & President
Fernando Senderos Mestre Director
José Antonio Bastón Patiño Director & Head-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO TELEVISA SAB-14.96%6 293
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)6.34%209 603
COMCAST CORPORATION20.53%185 746
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.04%22 977
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE23.65%22 977
CBS CORPORATION17.93%19 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About