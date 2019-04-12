GRUPO TELEVISA : FIRST QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE

MEMO TO : Analysts and Investors SUBJECT : GRUPO TELEVISA'S FIRST QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE DATE : APRIL 10, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

After the stock market closes on Monday, April 29, 2019, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will issue a press release announcing first quarter 2019 results.

TELECONFERENCE

To give you an opportunity to discuss the Company's results with management, there will be a teleconference on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

The conference ID # is 3076919.

To participate, please call +1 (877) 850 2115 before 10:50 A.M. ET. International callers: please dial +1 (478) 219 0648.

From Mexico: please dial 01 800 926 9157.

If you are unable to participate, the teleconference will be rebroadcast starting at 13:00 ET on April 30 and will end at midnight on May 14.

To access the rebroadcast, please call +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter pin # 3076919.

If you have any questions, please contact Ana Paola Montiel of Grupo Televisa Investor Relations at apmontiel@televisa.com.mxor +52 (55) 5261 2445.