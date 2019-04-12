GRUPO TELEVISA : FIRST QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE

|
MEMO TO
|
:
|
Analysts and Investors
|
SUBJECT
|
:
|
GRUPO TELEVISA'S FIRST QUARTER 2019
|
|
|
EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE
|
DATE
|
:
|
APRIL 10, 2019
PRESS RELEASE
After the stock market closes on Monday, April 29, 2019, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will issue a press release announcing first quarter 2019 results.
TELECONFERENCE
To give you an opportunity to discuss the Company's results with management, there will be a teleconference on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. ET.
The conference ID # is 3076919.
To participate, please call +1 (877) 850 2115 before 10:50 A.M. ET. International callers: please dial +1 (478) 219 0648.
From Mexico: please dial 01 800 926 9157.
If you are unable to participate, the teleconference will be rebroadcast starting at 13:00 ET on April 30 and will end at midnight on May 14.
To access the rebroadcast, please call +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter pin # 3076919.
If you have any questions, please contact Ana Paola Montiel of Grupo Televisa Investor Relations at apmontiel@televisa.com.mxor +52 (55) 5261 2445.
Disclaimer
Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:07:07 UTC