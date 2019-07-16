Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Televisa SAB    TLEVISA CPO   MXP4987V1378

GRUPO TELEVISA SAB

(TLEVISA CPO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grupo Televisa : Announces its Intention to Prepay MXN$6,000 Million of the TLEVISA 14 Local Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 06:24pm EDT

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Grupo Televisa Announces its Intention to Prepay MXN$6,000 Million of the

TLEVISA 14 Local Bonds

Mexico City, July 16, 2019 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announces that today it delivered a notice to Banco Invex, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Invex Grupo Financiero, as a common representative of the Company's local bonds (Certificados Bursátiles) identified with ticker symbol TLEVISA 14, by which it communicates the Company's intention to voluntarily prepay the total outstanding amount of MXN$6,000 million of such bonds, due 2021, in terms of the certificate representing them. This prepayment will be carried out on July 25, 2019.

About Grupo Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 75 countries through 26 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision") the leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity and warrants which upon their exercise would represent approximately 36% on a fully-diluted,as-converted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky,

  1. leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, radio production and broadcasting, professional sports and live entertainment, feature- film production and distribution, and gaming.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward- looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Carlos Madrazo / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445 / cmadrazov@televisa.com.mx

Santiago Casado / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2438 / scasado@televisa.com.mx

Media Relations

Alejandro Olmos / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 / aolmosc@televisa.com.mx

Artemisa Padilla / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6360 / apadillagu@televisa.com.mx

www.televisair.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 22:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
06:24pGRUPO TELEVISA : Announces its Intention to Prepay MXN$6,000 Million of the TLEV..
PU
07/11GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
07/09GRUPO TELEVISA : Second - Quarter 2019 Results
PU
07/08GRUPO TELEVISA : Announces the Execution of a Credit Agreement
PU
07/08GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
06/24GRUPO TELEVISA : acute;s Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release and Teleconf..
PU
05/30GRUPO TELEVISA : Investor Presentation Website First Quarter 2019
PU
05/29GRUPO TELEVISA SAB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
05/21GRUPO TELEVISA : Prices U.S.$750 million of Senior Notes
PU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 101 B
EBIT 2019 16 219 M
Net income 2019 5 123 M
Debt 2019 105 B
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
Duration : Period :
Grupo Televisa SAB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 55,55  MXN
Last Close Price 36,42  MXN
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman & President
Fernando Senderos Mestre Director
José Antonio Bastón Patiño Director & Head-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO TELEVISA SAB-26.19%5 489
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)32.29%258 365
COMCAST CORPORATION31.34%200 070
CBS CORPORATION22.07%19 894
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.96%12 602
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE23.12%8 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About