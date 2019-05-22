Grupo Televisa : Description Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Table of Contents

U.S.$750,000,000

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

U.S.$750,000,000 5.250% Senior Notes due 2049

We are offering U.S.$750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of our 5.250% senior notes due 2049 (the "notes"). Interest on the notes will accrue at a fixed rate of 5.250% per year. We will pay interest on the notes semi-annually on each May 24 and November 24, commencing on November 24, 2019. The notes will mature on May 24, 2049.

The notes will rank equally in right of payment with all of our other unsecured and unsubordinated debt obligations from time to time outstanding, other than

obligations preferred by statute or operation of law. The notes will not be guaranteed by any of our subsidiaries. The notes will effectively rank junior to all of our secured indebtedness, to the extent of the value of our assets securing that indebtedness and will be structurally subordinated to all of the existing and future indebtedness and other liabilities, including trade payables, of our subsidiaries.

In the event of certain changes in the Mexican withholding tax treatment relating to payments on the notes, we may redeem all (but not some) of the notes at

100% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to and including the redemption date. In the event of a change of control, we may be required to

offer to purchase the notes at 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the purchase date. At any time prior to November 24, 2048, we may redeem the notes, in whole or in part, by paying the greater of the principal amount of the notes and the applicable "make-whole" amount, plus, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. On or after November 24, 2048, we may redeem the notes, in whole or in part, by paying an amount equal to 100% of the principal amount of such notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date.

We intend to apply to list the notes on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange for trading on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock

Exchange.

Investing in the notes involves risks. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-5 of this prospectus supplement, page 6 of the accompanyingprospectus and in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is incorporated herein by reference.

Price to Proceeds to Us, Price to Public(1) Underwriting Fees Underwriters (less Underwriting Fees) Before Expenses(1) 5.250% Senior Notes due 2049 98.588% 0.400% 98.188% U.S.$736,410,000

Plus accrued interest, if any, from May 24, 2019.

THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING PROSPECTUS ARE SOLELY OUR RESPONSIBILITY AND HAVE NOT BEEN REVIEWED OR AUTHORIZED BY THE COMISIÓN NACIONAL BANCARIA Y DE VALORES , OR CNBV. THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ANY OFFER OF SECURITIES WILL BE NOTIFIED TO THE CNBV FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND SUCH NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A CERTIFICATION AS TO THE INVESTMENT VALUE OF THE SECURITIES OR OUR SOLVENCY. THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE PUBLICLY OFFERED OR SOLD IN MEXICO, EXCEPT THAT THE NOTES MAY BE SOLD TO MEXICAN INSTITUTIONAL AND QUALIFIED INVESTORS SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT EXEMPTION SET FORTH IN ARTICLE 8 OF THE LEY DEL MERCADO DE VALORES , OR MEXICAN SECURITIES MARKET LAW. IN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION, ALL INVESTORS, INCLUDING ANY MEXICAN CITIZEN WHO MAY ACQUIRE DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME, MUST RELY ON THEIR OWN EXAMINATION OF US.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved the offering of

these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary

is a criminal offense.

Delivery of the notes will be made in book-entry form through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for the accounts of their direct and indirect participants, including Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. ("Euroclear"), as operator of the Euroclear System, and Clearstream Banking, société anonyme ("Clearstream"), on or about May 24, 2019.