Grupo Televisa : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

For the month of January, 2019

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Televisa included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Mexico City , January 23, 2019 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company", NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announced today that it has been selected as one of only four Mexican companies to be included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). With this, Bloomberg recognizes Televisa's commitment to advancing gender equality and its continuous effort to build a diverse workforce that promotes an inclusive culture.

The GEI is a reference index which selected 230 firms committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing in gender equality from ten different sectors in 36 countries and regions.

D isclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20 - F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 50 countries through 26 pay-tv brands, and television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision") the leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity and warrants which upon their exercise would represent approximately 36% on a fully-diluted, as-converted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers through five cable Multiple System Operators in Mexico. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, radio production and broadcasting, professional sports and live entertainment, feature-film production and distribution, and gaming.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Madrazo / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445 / cmadrazov@televisa.com.mx Santiago Casado / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2438 /scasado@televisa.com.mx

Media Relations:

Alejandro Olmos / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 /aolmosc@televisa.com.mx María Eugenia Zurita / Tel: (52 55) 5224 6360 /mezurita@televisa.com.mx

www.televisair.com

