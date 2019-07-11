Grupo Televisa : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULES 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of July, 2019 GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B. (Translation of registrant's name into English) Av. Vasco de Quiroga No. 2000, Colonia Sante Fe 01210 Mexico City, Mexico (Address of principal executive offices) (Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.) Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F (Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1).) Yes No ☒ (Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7).) Yes No ☒

Investor Relations PRESS RELEASE Televisa Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Consolidated Consolidated Sales and Consolidated Operating Segment Income, excluding the non-recurring licensing of certain rights of the World Cup in Latin America in 2018, dropped 2.7% and 0.1%, respectively. Cable Continued its double-digit pace of growth in Sales and in Operating Segment Income of 15.7% and 20.1%, respectively, reaching a record margin of 43.8%.

Reached a total of 12.4 million Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"), after the addition of 286 thousand RGUs in all three services during the quarter. Sky Sky resumed growth in video RGUs, gaining seven thousand during the quarter.

Broadband RGUs reached 238 thousand after the addition of 73 thousand during the quarter.

Revenue and Operating Segment Income were negatively impacted by the difficult year-over-year comparison given Sky benefited from the transmission of all 64 matches of the World Cup. Content Ongoing leadership with our content offer airing the top 10 programs in Mexican Television.

Content results were impacted primarily by a difficult comparisson to last year as a result of the 2018 World Cup, by lower government advertising revenue, and by a decline of approximately 5% in private sector core advertising revenue. Earnings Call Date and Time: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11:30 A.M. ET. Conference ID # is 1681177 From the U.S.: +1 (877) 850 2115 From Mexico: 01 800 926 9157 International callers: +1 (478) 219 0648 Rebroadcast: +1 (404) 537-3406 The teleconference will be rebroadcast starting at 14:30 ET on July 9 and will end at midnight on July 23.

Consolidated Results Mexico City, July 8, 2019 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV; BMV: TLEVISA CPO; "Televisa" or "the Company"), today announced results for second- quarter 2019. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Last year, during second quarter, Content sales and operating segment income benefited by Ps.1,723.5 million and by Ps.817.2 million, respectively, from the non- recurring licensing of certain broadcast and digital rights of the World Cup in Latin America in 2018 (the "non-recurring licensing revenue"). The following table sets forth consolidated Net Sales and Operating Segment Income for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, in millions of Mexican pesos excluding the non-recurring licensing revenue: Excluding non-recurring licensing revenue for 2Q'18 2Q'19 Margin 2Q'18 Margin Change % % % Net sales 24,307.6 100.0 24,978.3 100.0 (2.7) Operating segment income 1 9,928.1 38.8 9,935.6 38.1 (0.1) 1 The operating segment income margin is calculated as a percentage of segment net sales. Net sales, excluding non-recurring licensing revenue, decreased by 2.7% to Ps.24,307.6 million in second-quarter 2019 compared with Ps.24,978.3 million in second-quarter 2018. This decrease was attributable to revenue decline in the Content, Sky and Other Businesses segments. Operating segment income remain relatively flat, reaching Ps.9,928.1 million with a margin of 38.8%. The following table sets forth condensed consolidated statements of income for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, in millions of Mexican pesos. The table includes the abovementioned non-recurring licensing revenue and the results presented are not comparable year-over-year: 2Q'19 Margin 2Q'18 Margin Change % % % Net sales 24,307.6 100.0 26,701.8 100.0 (9.0) Net income 1,263.4 5.2 4,760.8 17.8 (73.5) Net income attributable to stockholders of the Company 919.1 3.8 4,297.4 16.1 (78.6) Segment net sales 25,560.3 100.0 27,768.5 100.0 (8.0) Operating segment income 1 9,928.1 38.8 10,752.8 38.7 (7.7) 1 The operating segment income margin is calculated as a percentage of segment net sales. Net income attributable to stockholders of the Company decreased to Ps.919.1 million in second-quarter 2019 compared to Ps.4,297.4 million in second-quarter 2018. The net decrease of Ps.3,378.3 million reflected (i) a Ps.3,520.9 million unfavorable change in other income or expense, net, mainly due to the sale of our investment in Imagina Media Audiovisual, S.L., a media and telecom company in Spain ("Imagina") in second quarter 2018; (ii) a Ps.760.3 million decrease in operating income before depreciation and amortization; (iii) a Ps.493.3 million increase in finance expense, net; (iv) a Ps.313.4 million decrease in share of income of associates and joint ventures, net; and (v) a Ps.231.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization. These unfavorable variances were partially offset by (i) a Ps.1,821.6 million decrease in income taxes; and (ii) a Ps.119.1 million decrease in net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Second-quarter Results by Business Segment The following table presents second-quarter consolidated results ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, for each of our business segments. Consolidated results for second-quarter 2019 and 2018 are presented in millions of Mexican pesos. Net Sales 2Q'19 % 2Q'18 % Change % Cable 10,215.7 40.0 8,825.7 31.8 15.7 Sky 5,348.1 20.9 5,658.8 20.4 (5.5) Content 8,050.0 31.5 9,247.9 33.3 (13.0) Other Businesses 1,946.5 7.6 2,312.6 8.3 (15.8) Segment Net Sales 1 25,560.3 100.0 26,045.0 93.8 (1.9) Intersegment Operations 2 (1,252.7) (1,066.7) Net Sales 1 24,307.6 24,978.3 (2.7) Non-recurring licensing revenue n/a 1,723.5 6.2 n/a Net Sales 24,307.6 26,701.8 (9.0) Operating Segment Income 3 2Q'19 Margin 2Q'18 Margin Change % % % Cable 4,473.7 43.8 3,724.4 42.2 20.1 Sky 2,305.6 43.1 2,540.9 44.9 (9.3) Content 1 2,928.3 36.4 3,477.1 37.6 (15.8) Other Businesses 220.5 11.3 193.2 8.4 14.1 Operating Segment Income 1 9,928.1 38.8 9,935.6 38.1 (0.1) Non-recurring licensing income n/a n/a 817.2 47.4 n/a Operating Segment Income 9,928.1 38.8 10,752.8 38.7 (7.7) Corporate Expenses (439.2) (1.7) (520.3) (1.9) 15.6 Depreciation and Amortization (5,079.2) (20.9) (4,848.1) (18.2) (4.8) Other (Expense) Income, net (283.0) (1.2) 3,237.9 12.1 n/a Intersegment Operations 4 (16.7) - n/a Operating Income 4,110.0 16.9 8,622.3 32.3 (52.3) Excludes the non-recurring licensing revenue. For segment reporting purposes, intersegment operations are included in each of the segment operations. Operating segment income is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization, corporate expenses, and other expense, net. As a result of IFRS 16 adoption, intersegment operations related to intercompany leases were not eliminated on the Operating Segment Income level as in prior years. Cable Second-quartersales increased by 15.7% to Ps.10,215.7 million compared with Ps.8,825.7 million in second-quarter 2018 driven by solid net additions in voice and broadband. Total revenue generating units reached 12.4 million. Quarterly growth was mainly driven 72.8 thousand broadband net additions and 202.1 thousand voice net additions. Video RGUs increased by 11.4 thousand. Total net additions for the quarter were approximately 286.3 thousand.

The following table sets forth the breakdown of RGUs per service type for our Cable segment as of June 30, 2019 and 2018. RGUs 2Q'19 2Q'18 Video 4,387,007 4,315,859 Broadband 4,640,275 4,106,599 Voice 3,385,387 2,273,073 Total RGUs 12,412,669 10,695,531 Second-quarteroperating segment income increased by 20.1% to Ps.4,473.7 million compared with Ps.3,724.4 million in second-quarter 2018. Margin increased 159 basis points to 43.8%, a record high for this segment. The following tables set forth the breakdown of revenues and operating segment income, excluding consolidation adjustments, for our MSO and enterprise operations for second-quarter 2019 and 2018. MSO Operations 1 2Q'19 2Q'18 Change % Millions of Mexican pesos Revenue 9,216.8 7,869.0 17.1 Operating Segment Income 4,059.8 3,405.4 19.2 Margin (%) 44.0% 43.3% Enterprise Operations (1) 2Q'19 2Q'18 Change % Millions of Mexican pesos Revenue 1,412.8 1,300.2 8.7 Operating Segment Income 521.9 414.3 26.0 Margin (%) 36.9% 31.9% 1 These results do not include consolidation adjustments of Ps.413.9 million in revenues nor Ps.108.0 million in Operating Segment Income for second quarter 2019, neither the consolidation adjustments of Ps.343.5 million in revenues nor Ps.95.3 million in Operating Segment Income for second quarter 2018. Consolidation adjustments are considered in the consolidated results of the Cable segment. Second-quarter operating segment income in our MSO operations increased by 19.2%, reaching a margin of 44.0%. Our Enterprise Operations posted its fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth after the restructuring of this division in 2018, resulting in an operating segment income growth of 26.0%. Sky Second-quartersales decreased by 5.5% to Ps.5,348.1 million compared with Ps.5,658.8 million in second-quarter 2018. This is mainly explained by a lower number video RGUs and the difficult comparison to last year due to strong gross additions and special events sales, both as a result of Sky's transmission of all 64 matches of the World Cup. During the quarter, Sky resumed growth in video RGUs adding 7.4 thousand RGUs, and continued growing its broadband business after adding 73.1 thousand broadband RGUs. It reached a total of 238.4 thousand broadband RGUs. Sky ended the quarter with 7.6 million video and broadband RGUs, of which 161,300 were video RGUs in Central America and the Dominican Republic.

