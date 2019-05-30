Grupo Televisa : Investor Presentation Website First Quarter 2019
Investor Presentation
As of First Quarter 2019
SNAPSHOT:Our Core Businesses
Share of Consolidated Revenue LTM 1Q19
CABLEA leading cable operator
CONTENT
in Mexico
Advertising
Video: 4.4 million RGUs *
Video
Four broadcast channels
in Mexico City and
Data: 4.6 million RGUs
affiliated stations
Voice: 3.2 million RGUs
throughout the country
Revenue generating units
Voz
35%
Network Subscription
36%
26 pay-tv networks and
74 feeds in Mexico and
CABLE
CONTENT
globally
Licensing & Syndication
WiFi
SKY
Univision royalties, other
licensing fees, and
20%
CONTENT
exports to over 75
countries
SKY
SKYA leading DTH system in Mexico and internet
provider, also operating in Central America and the
Dominican Republic
7.6 million RGUs
SNAPSHOT: Highlights
oNorth of Ps 100 billion in consolidated revenue, growing at a CAGR* of 5.7% since 2012
oConsolidatedOperating Segment Income ("OSI") of Ps 41 billion, a CAGR of 5.4% since
2012
Investment grade.Average debt maturity of 14.5 years. Net-debt-to-OSI of 2.3x
DecliningCapitalExpenditures-to-Salesratio from 27.6% in 2016 to 19.3% in LTM 1Q19
o19.7 mm revenue generating units("RGUs") contributing with 62.4% of Consolidated OSI
in LTM 1Q19
oFastest growing broadband providerin the country in terms of new customers
oContent production powerhouse. During the first quarter 9 of the top 10 rated programs were produced and transmitted by Televisa
oTwo thirds of Televisa's equityis in the hands of institutional investors, mostly U.S. based
oPublicly tradedin the NYSE since 1993 andin the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1991
*Compound Annual Growth Rate
DEFINING TRENDS
Highlights 1Q'19
Diversified revenue streams
III. Growing operating cash flow
IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets
V. Strong balance sheet
Highlights 1Q'19
Consolidated
During the quarter, our Cable, Sky and Content segments contributed with 46%, 25% and 24%, respectively, of Consolidated Operating Segment Income.
Cable
Continued strong momentum in the Cable segment, adding 285 thousand RGUs during the quarter, and reaching a total of 12.1 million RGUs.
Double-digitgrowth in Segment Sales and Operating Segment Income of 14.2% and 17.3%, respectively. oOperating Segment Income growth of 14.5% in Enterprise Operations, the third consecutive quarter of
growth after its restructuring in 2018.
Sky
Sky closed the quarter with 7.6 million RGUs, of which 165 thousand were broadband RGUs.oSky maintained a strong Operating Segment Income margin, reaching 43.7%.
Content
Ongoing leadership with our content offer airing 9 of the top 10 programs in Mexican Television. Prime time viewership in our flagship channel grewyear-over-year by 4.6%.
Segment Sales dropped by 9.0% mostly due to a significant drop in advertising sales to government entities.
During the first quarter, Advertising Sales represented 15.7% of Consolidated Net Sales.
Highlights 1Q'19
Consolidated
Consolidated OSI
Revenue
Ps. in billions
Ps. in billions
21.7 22.2
22.8 23.4
9.1
9.4
8.6
8.4
19.9
7.6
15.2 15.516.9
5.6
5.7
6.1
Consolidated Sales grew 2.6%,
Consolidated Operating Segment
Income grew 3.0%, CAGR of
CAGR of 5.7% since 2012
5.4% since 2012
Highlights 1Q'19
Cable Revenue
Ps. in billions
9.9
8.7
7.6 8.1
6.7
3.8
4.0
4.6
1Q'12 1Q'13 1Q'14 1Q'15 1Q'16 1Q'17 1Q'18 1Q´19
Cable O.S.I.
Strong top line growth: 13.9% CAGR from 2013
OSI margins have expanded rapidly, reaching 42.5% in LTM 1Q'19, up from 35.8% in 2013
During 1Q'19 total net adds were 285 thousand, representing ayear-over-year growth in RGUs of 17.0% .
Net Adds ('000)
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
Video
78
-35
6
-9
Broadband
136
62
81
89
Telephony
115
247
229
205
RGU Net Adds
329
274
316
285
Ps. in billions
3.2
2.7
1.3
1.4
1.6
4.3
3.7
3.4
Churn has come down significantly
After important decline in capex, it is now free cash flow positive
Over 14.6 million homes passed, of which more than 90% can receive data speeds of 100 Mbps
1Q'12 1Q'13 1Q'14 1Q'15 1Q'16 1Q'17 1Q'18 1Q´19
Highlights 1Q'19
As of 1Q'19, close to 7.6 million RGUs in Mexico and Central America
oRevenue reached Ps. 21.8 billion in LTM 1Q´19,
Ps. in billions
Sky Revenue
5.35.5 5.5 5.3
4.6
contributing with 20.4% of consolidated revenue
OSI Margins have remained solid for more than 10 years, in spite of strong competition
We launched broadband services under theBlue Telecommbrand:
4.2
3.8
3.4
1Q'12 1Q'13 1Q'14 1Q'15 1Q'16 1Q'17 1Q'18 1Q´19
•
Fixed broadband through incumbent's network
(3 to 200 Mbps - subject to incumbent's
technical capability in a given location)
•
Fixed wireless broadband through Red
Compartidaand AT&T's wireless network (5
Ps. in billions
Sky O.S.I.
2.12.4 2.52.4 2.3
and 10 Mbps)
As of 1Q´19, 165 thousand broadband RGUs
1.8
1.6
1.9
Highlights 1Q'19
Content Revenue
Ps. in billions
7.5
7.9
7.2
7.3
6.5
6.3
6.6
7.0
1Q'12 1Q'13 1Q'14 1Q'15 1Q'16 1Q'17 1Q'18 1Q´19
We are the leading producer of Spanish language content in the world
As of 1Q19, Content Revenue and OSI decreased 9.0% and 19.6%, respectively, due to a significant drop in advertising sales to government entities
Total prime time viewership in our flagship network increasedyear-over-year by 4.6%
oWe fully revamped our content offering with
more updated formats and storylines and higher
Ps. in billions
Content O.S.I.
production values
We are partnering with leading global content players such as Amazon, Endemol, Mediapro and Sony
2.6
2.4
2.4
2.6
2.7
2.6
2.8
2.3
1Q'12 1Q'13 1Q'14 1Q'15 1Q'16 1Q'17 1Q'18 1Q´19
Highlights 1Q'19
(Ch.2)Las Estrellas
Kids
News
Sports
Movies
Televisa
Networks
#1 Morning, afternoon and prime time channel in Mexico
Most watched shows(Mo-Fri):Silvia Pinal Frente a ti,La Rosa de Guadalupe,Mi marido
tiene más familia.
#1 Comedy Shows:Nosotros los Guapos ,La Familia P. Luche,40 y 20.o#1 Magazine show:Hoy
oChannel 2 and Channel 5 have as much audience as all competing pay TV channels combined
oMost successful animated content
o#1 morning newscasts withDespierta con Loret andAl aire con Paola o#1 night newscast withEn punto con Denise Maerker
o#1 news channel on a national basis: Foro TV
o19 out of 30 most watched soccer matches in local league.
oMost watched night soccer show: La Jugadaand NTD.Exclusive sports events
oMost watched movies in FTA TV:El regreso de la nana mágica, andNo manches Frida.
oMost watched channel among women: Tlnovelas
o#1 most watched movie networks: De Película
DEFINING TRENDS
Highlights 1Q'19
II. Diversified revenue streams
III. Growing operating cash flow
IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets
V. Strong balance sheet
12
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS
A strong position in our three core businesses
Cable Revenue
Ps. in billions
36.2 37.5
31.9 33.0
28.5
20.9
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
2019
Strong organic growth as a result of attractive 3-play offers and a focus on customer service
Sky Revenue
Ps. in billions
21.9 22.222.021.8
19.3
17.5
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
2019
Leveraging off its customer base of 7.4 million video RGUs to sell broadband services
Content Revenue
Ps. in billions
39.2 38.5
34.9
34.3
36.7
34.0
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
2019
Stable level of revenues in the context of a highly competitive environment
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS
Distribution (Cable & Sky) overtook Content in terms of OSI since 2014
Consolidated Revenue
Ps. in billions
OSI Margin
101.3 101.9
88.1 96.394.3
80.1
39.6% 39.6% 39.2% 38.4% 38.3% 38.3%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
2019
Contribution to OSI
24%
Others
32%
34%
37%
38%
25%
39%
Cable
25%
25%
27%
24%
24%
Sky
Content
48% 41% 38% 34% 37% 35%
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
2019
Our multiple revenue sources
Cable has overtaken Content as the
have allowed us to post a CAGR
most important contributor to
of 5.5% since 2013
Consolidated OSI
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content
Within Content, the revenue mix has also changed with advertising declining in importance
Content Revenue Mix
All Other Content Revenue
Advertising Revenue
30% 34%
31% 34%
40% 43%46%
49%
70% 66% 69% 66% 60%57% 54% 51%
oTelevisa's content revenue mix
Content Revenue
has changed over the years
Ps. in billions
o
During 1Q'19, advertising
Licensing & Syndication
Network Subscription
revenues represented 51% of
Advertising
Content revenues
2.0
2.4
1.6
2.1
1.4
2.3
o
On a consolidated basis,
1.2
1.3
advertising revenues
0.7
0.9
0.7
0.8
1.1
1.0
1.2
represented 15.7% of
1.2
consolidated revenues in 1Q'19
oTelevisa continues to explore
other ways to monetize the
content produced
4.5
4.2
4.6
4.6
4.5
4.1
4.3
3.7
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content
The majority of our Licensing and Syndication revenue originates in the Univision Royalties
Royalties
USD Millions
383.6
376.1
324.6
311.1 313.9
2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
2019
We monetize our content in U.S. through our licensing agreement with Univision.
The royalty rate is 16.45% of substantially all of Univision's audiovisual revenue.
A step up in the royalty rate of Univision came into effect on January and July 2018.
In addition to our stream of royalties, we hold equity and warrants of Univision which upon their exercise would represent 36%.
Univision
USD Millions
Total Revenue
Adjusted OIBDA
Interest Expense
2,858 2,9992,937
2,714 2,678
1,312 1,333 1,310
1,023 968
540 494423391 391
2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
2019
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content
We are developing our digital platforms to turn them into a new, solid revenue stream
KPI
Q1 2018
Q1 2019
%
Chg.
Televisa
10.0m
15.3m
53%
Sites's Users
Televisa
212.6m
321m
51%
Pageviews
YouTube
1.0b
2.3b
142%
views
Facebook
1.1b
1.7b
52%
views
Instagram
23.5m
43m
83%
views
oDuring 2018 we became the
Some of our key online
number one digital platform
destinations:
among all media companies in
terms of number of users
www.televisa.com
(comScore).
www.lasestrellas.tv
oThe number of views of our
content in YouTube, Facebook
deportes.televisa.com
and Instagram reached more
than 4 billion in 1Q19, almost
noticieros.televisa.com
twice of those in 1Q18.
In our own digital platforms, we closed 1Q19 with 15.3 million users, 53% more than in 1Q18.
Users: comScore (Desktop 6+ and Total Mobile 15+)
Pageviews: comScore (Desktop 6+ and Total Mobile 15+)
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Cable
Within Cable, data and voice account for 64% of revenue generating units
Cable RGU Mix
Video
Voice
Data
49% 45% 43%41%37% 36%
Strong gross additions
Voice and data are the main sources of growth
Many data customers are upgrading to faster speeds
Growing inhigh-speedFiber-to-the-Homeusers
Cable RGU
in millions
Voice RGUs
Data RGUs
Video RGUs
3.0 3.2
2.1 2.1
1.9
18% 21%
22% 21% 25% 26%
1.2
4.5
4.6
3.1
3.4
3.8
2.3
33%
34%
35%
38%
38%
38%
3.44.1 4.2 4.2 4.4 4.4
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
1Q'19
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
1Q'19
DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Cable
Our izzi goapp further positions our cable operation for evolving viewing habits
o68 live channels from Mexico and from global content distributors
oOver 30 thousand on-demand assets
from Televisa's extensive library, FOX
Premium, HBO MAX, and other international content partners
oSince March, Netflix is included in our izzi TV interface.
oWith izzi Kids, six live TV channels and hundreds of hours on video on demand
oOver 197 thousand users as of 1Q19 and available for all video subscribers since April
Different content at the same time, on the TV
and other devices
19
DEFINING TRENDS
Highlights 1Q'19
Diversified revenue streams
III. Growing operating cash flow
IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets
V. Strong balance sheet
20
GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW
The free cash flow profile of Televisa has improved dramatically
Capital Expenditures
Ps. in billions
Cable
Sky
Content
17.6
16.2
9.210.1 12.313.8
5.1 5.4 6.23.83.9 4.1
2.4 2.5 2.9 2.1 1.7 1.7
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
2019
Expanding operating cash flow in Cable and Sky has increased our ability to generate strong free cash flow
The contribution to consolidated OSI, net of capital expenditures, has almost doubled since 2016
O.S.I minus Capex
Ps. in billions
20.7 22.220.9
15.3
10.2 11.0
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
2019
GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW: Cable
We are entering the harvesting phase after
heavy investments in infrastructure
Cable net adds
RGUs in millions
1.5
oDuring 2015 and 2016, Televisa accelerated its
1.2
capital investments in Cable segment
0.6
0.7
0.7
oIt embarked on a heavy-capex phase to upgrade
0.6
0.4
0.5
0.5
its network and support growth in RGUs
0.4
0.3
oCable capex reached Ps 17.6 billion in 2016
making Televisa one of the most important
investors in Mexico's telecom infrastructure that
year
oAs a percentage of revenues, Cable capex came
Cable OSI net of CAPEX
down from 55% in 2016 to 37% in LTM 1Q19
Ps. in billions
3.9
3.0
2.1
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
LTM
-0.4
-0.2
-1.4
2019
-1.5
-4.8
-4.3
GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW: Sky
Sky net adds
RGUs in millions
1.09
1.15
0.96
0.86
0.74
0.62
0.65
0.20
-0.02
-0.27
-0.36
Sky OSI net of CAPEX
Ps. in billions
6.3
5.9
5.5
3.5 3.7
3.1
2.8
2.7
2.3
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019
Cash flow has increased substantially after 2016 due to lower capital needs
Sky launched VeTV is 2010, apre-paid basic pay TV package and launched an aggressive campaign to add new subscribers
Its net adds reached a peak in 2012 installing over 40,000 new services every week, on average
In 2016, growth further accelerated with the shut- down of the FTA analog signals
Majority of subscriber losses in LTM2019 are attributed to thepost-World Cup effect
Slower net adds starting in 2017 meant lower CAPEX requirement and more cash flow
In 2018 Sky launched broadband services through the brand Blue Telecomm, reaching 165 thousand RGUs in 1Q 2019
23
DEFINING TRENDS
Highlights 1Q'19
Diversified revenue streams
III. Growing operating cash flow
IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets
V. Strong balance sheet
24
UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market
Composition of Data Subs in Mexico
Data Net Adds
Thousand RGUs
2.6%
DSL
20.2%
Incumbent
249
Coaxial
39.1%
Fiber
Other
38.1%
According to the Mexican regulator, as of the end of the third quarter 2018, 7.1 million customers were still on copper (DSL: Digital Subscriber Line)
This is a fertile pool for Cable as it takes advantage of its superior coaxial and fiber infrastructure
Televisa Cable
110
36
311
62
145
157
173
136
4
89
62
-23
-8
3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q´18 4Q´18 1Q´19
In the last seven quarters our Cable Segment has added more than twice the number of data RGUs added by the incumbent
UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market
Telecom Market Share
Televisa Cable Market Share -
Data services
AMX
6.6%
22.2%
24.1%
24.2%
5.8%
Telefónica
21.3%
4.0%
20.8%
AT&T
16.4%
4.4%
Megacable
13.1%
10.5%
53.7%
Sky
Televisa Cable
Otros
15.0%
As of 1Q19
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
1Q'19
oIn spite of Televisa's strong growth in the
oOur cable operation, izzi, has been gaining
market share for more than 6 years
telecom market, it is still a small participant in
the industry
UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market
Fixed broadband penetration
50.0
subscribers per 100 inhabitants
40.0
30.0
20.0
10.0
0.0
Switzerland
Denmark
France
Netherlands
Korea
Norway
Germany
United Kingdom
Iceland
Belgium
Sweden
Canada
Luxembourg
Greece
Portugal
United States
New Zealand
Australia
Spain
Finland
Japan
Hungary
Estonia
Czech Republic
Ireland
Slovenia
Austria
Lithuania
Israel
Italy
Latvia
Slovak Republic
Poland
Chile
Turkey
Mexico
Colombia
Mexico's broadband market is just developing. Data customers in Mexico still have among the lowest speeds in the OECD.
Mexico has the second lowest penetration of data services of all OECD countries, and the lowest speed.
We are positioned like to no other operator in Mexico to benefit from increased demand for broadband.
UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market
There are 33mmhomes in the country
of which more than 14.6mmhomes are passed by Televisa Cable
Of those, more than 90%are capable of getting 100Mbps from Televisa Cable
but only 4.6mmhomes are currently customers of our data offering
There is plenty of room for further growth under existing homes passed
In the large majority of the markets we reach, Televisa is the provider capable of delivering the fastest speeds
DEFINING TRENDS
Highlights 1Q'19
Diversified revenue streams
III. Growing operating cash flow
IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets
V. Strong balance sheet
29
STRONG BALANCE SHEET
Limited FX exposure, comfortable debt profile, long maturities
An operating hedgewith a similar amount in dollar-denominated revenue and in dollar-denominated costs and expenses
dollar-denominatedrevenue US$933 million(2018)
dollar-denominatedcosts and expenses US$750 million(2018)
A balance sheet hedgewith a similar amount in dollar-denominated assets and liabilities (1Q19)
US$3.9bin total debt includes (1) USD debt, (2) capital lease obligations, (3) other notes payable
US$3.4bin total assets includes (1) our stake in Univision; (2) cash and temporary investments
We have a very comfortable debt profile with very long maturities
Net debt to OSI ratio: around2.3xas of 1Q19 (LTM OSI)
ClosestUSD-denominated maturity: US$600 million in 2025
ClosesMXN-denominated maturity: MXN$10 billion in 2020
Weighted average maturity: USD is19.5 years, MXN is 7.2years
1Q19 USD/MXN breakdown:59% of debt was in USD, 41% of debt in MXN
1Q19 weighted average interest rates: inUSD 6.05%, in MXN 7.54%
US$211 millionin interest expense (2019), all of which is hedged
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
31
NON-COREASSETS:Selling or rationalizing
Consolidated Under the "Other Businesses" line item
Gaming:Casino sites and online lottery business. 2018 Revenues of Ps. 2.7 billion. Exploring sale of asset.
Radio:(50% equity interest). Owned and affiliated radio stations. 2018 Revenues of Ps. 920 million. Exploring sale of asset.
Contribution to
Consolidated Sales
8.53%
As of LTM 1Q19
Publishing:The leading Spanish-language magazine publisher in Latin America. 2018 Revenues Ps. 1.3 billion. Recently closed unprofitable markets.
Unconsolidated
Imagina:(19% equity interest). Spanish media group Imagina. Closed sale during 2018. Proceeds of approximately USD 341 million
Live entertainment: (40% equity interest). The company organized 3,109 events during 2018. Exploring sale of asset.
Contribution to
OSI
2.65%
As of LTM 1Q19
SUSTAINABILITY:Many recent milestones
oTelevisa included in the2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.
oMember of theDow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index.
oOne of only three Mexican companies to be included in the Dow Jones
Sustainability Emerging Markets Index.
oPart of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest corporate
sustainability initiative.
oTelevisa has submitted our Report for Climate Change and Waterthrough CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project).
oConstituent of theFTSE4Good Emerging Index.
oMembers of the IPC Sustentable(Sustainability Index), of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange).
oTelevisa's social responsibility programs were recognized for the second time with
the "Empresa Socialmente Responsable" award.
oOur facilities Santa Fe, San Ángel and Collection Center received the Environmental Quality Certificateissued by federal environmental entities.
oTelevisa was recertified with the new version of the norm ISO 14001:2015in three of our facilities: Santa Fe, San Ángel and Collection Center.
