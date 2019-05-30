Grupo Televisa : Investor Presentation Website First Quarter 2019 0 05/30/2019 | 06:04pm EDT Send by mail :

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 2 SNAPSHOT:Our Core Businesses Share of Consolidated Revenue LTM 1Q19 CABLEA leading cable operator CONTENT in Mexico Advertising Video: 4.4 million RGUs * Video Four broadcast channels in Mexico City and Data: 4.6 million RGUs affiliated stations Voice: 3.2 million RGUs throughout the country Revenue generating units Voz 35% Network Subscription 36% 26 pay-tv networks and 74 feeds in Mexico and CABLE CONTENT globally Licensing & Syndication WiFi SKY Univision royalties, other licensing fees, and 20% CONTENT exports to over 75 countries SKY SKYA leading DTH system in Mexico and internet provider, also operating in Central America and the Dominican Republic 7.6 million RGUs 3 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings SNAPSHOT: Highlights oNorth of Ps 100 billion in consolidated revenue, growing at a CAGR* of 5.7% since 2012 oConsolidatedOperating Segment Income ("OSI") of Ps 41 billion, a CAGR of 5.4% since 2012 Investment grade. Average debt maturity of 14.5 years . Net-debt-to-OSI of 2.3x Declining Capital Expenditures-to-Sales ratio from 27.6% in 2016 to 19.3% in LTM 1Q19 o19.7 mm revenue generating units("RGUs") contributing with 62.4% of Consolidated OSI in LTM 1Q19 oFastest growing broadband providerin the country in terms of new customers oContent production powerhouse. During the first quarter 9 of the top 10 rated programs were produced and transmitted by Televisa oTwo thirds of Televisa's equityis in the hands of institutional investors, mostly U.S. based oPublicly tradedin the NYSE since 1993 andin the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1991 *Compound Annual Growth Rate 4 DEFINING TRENDS Highlights 1Q'19 Diversified revenue streams

III. Growing operating cash flow

IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets V. Strong balance sheet 5 Highlights 1Q'19 Consolidated During the quarter, our Cable, Sky and Content segments contributed with 46%, 25% and 24%, respectively, of Consolidated Operating Segment Income. Cable Continued strong momentum in the Cable segment, adding 285 thousand RGUs during the quarter, and reaching a total of 12.1 million RGUs. Double-digit growth in Segment Sales and Operating Segment Income of 14.2% and 17.3%, respectively. o Operating Segment Income growth of 14.5% in Enterprise Operations, the third consecutive quarter of

growth after its restructuring in 2018. Sky Sky closed the quarter with 7.6 million RGUs, of which 165 thousand were broadband RGUs. o Sky maintained a strong Operating Segment Income margin, reaching 43.7%. Content Ongoing leadership with our content offer airing 9 of the top 10 programs in Mexican Television. Prime time viewership in our flagship channel grew year-over-year by 4.6%. Segment Sales dropped by 9.0% mostly due to a significant drop in advertising sales to government entities. During the first quarter, Advertising Sales represented 15.7% of Consolidated Net Sales. Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 6 Highlights 1Q'19 Consolidated Consolidated OSI Revenue Ps. in billions Ps. in billions 21.7 22.2 22.8 23.4 9.1 9.4 8.6 8.4 19.9 7.6 15.2 15.516.9 5.6 5.7 6.1 Consolidated Sales grew 2.6%, Consolidated Operating Segment Income grew 3.0%, CAGR of CAGR of 5.7% since 2012 5.4% since 2012 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 7 Highlights 1Q'19 Cable Revenue Ps. in billions 9.9 8.7 7.6 8.1 6.7 3.8 4.0 4.6 1Q'12 1Q'13 1Q'14 1Q'15 1Q'16 1Q'17 1Q'18 1Q´19 Cable O.S.I. Strong top line growth: 13.9% CAGR from 2013 OSI margins have expanded rapidly, reaching 42.5% in LTM 1Q'19, up from 35.8% in 2013 During 1Q'19 total net adds were 285 thousand, representing a year-over-year growth in RGUs of 17.0% . Net Adds ('000) 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 Video 78 -35 6 -9 Broadband 136 62 81 89 Telephony 115 247 229 205 RGU Net Adds 329 274 316 285 Ps. in billions 3.2 2.7 1.3 1.4 1.6 4.3 3.7 3.4 Churn has come down significantly After important decline in capex, it is now free cash flow positive Over 14.6 million homes passed, of which more than 90% can receive data speeds of 100 Mbps 1Q'12 1Q'13 1Q'14 1Q'15 1Q'16 1Q'17 1Q'18 1Q´19 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 8 Highlights 1Q'19 As of 1Q'19, close to 7.6 million RGUs in Mexico and Central America oRevenue reached Ps. 21.8 billion in LTM 1Q´19, Ps. in billions Sky Revenue 5.35.5 5.5 5.3 4.6 contributing with 20.4% of consolidated revenue OSI Margins have remained solid for more than 10 years, in spite of strong competition We launched broadband services under the Blue Telecomm brand: 4.2 3.8 3.4 1Q'12 1Q'13 1Q'14 1Q'15 1Q'16 1Q'17 1Q'18 1Q´19 • Fixed broadband through incumbent's network (3 to 200 Mbps - subject to incumbent's technical capability in a given location) • Fixed wireless broadband through Red Compartidaand AT&T's wireless network (5 Ps. in billions Sky O.S.I. 2.12.4 2.52.4 2.3 and 10 Mbps) As of 1Q ´ 19, 165 thousand broadband RGUs 1.8 1.6 1.9 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 1Q'12 1Q'13 1Q'14 1Q'15 1Q'16 1Q'17 1Q'18 1Q´19 9 Highlights 1Q'19 Content Revenue Ps. in billions 7.5 7.9 7.2 7.3 6.5 6.3 6.6 7.0 1Q'12 1Q'13 1Q'14 1Q'15 1Q'16 1Q'17 1Q'18 1Q´19 We are the leading producer of Spanish language content in the world As of 1Q19, Content Revenue and OSI decreased 9.0% and 19.6%, respectively, due to a significant drop in advertising sales to government entities Total prime time viewership in our flagship network increased year-over-year by 4.6% oWe fully revamped our content offering with more updated formats and storylines and higher Ps. in billions Content O.S.I. production values We are partnering with leading global content players such as Amazon, Endemol, Mediapro and Sony 2.6 2.4 2.4 2.6 2.7 2.6 2.8 2.3 1Q'12 1Q'13 1Q'14 1Q'15 1Q'16 1Q'17 1Q'18 1Q´19 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 10 Highlights 1Q'19 (Ch.2)Las Estrellas Kids News Sports Movies Televisa Networks #1 Morning, afternoon and prime time channel in Mexico Most watched shows (Mo-Fri): Silvia Pinal Frente a ti , La Rosa de Guadalupe , Mi marido tiene más familia. #1 Comedy Shows: Nosotros los Guapos , La Familia P. Luche , 40 y 20 . o #1 Magazine show: Hoy oChannel 2 and Channel 5 have as much audience as all competing pay TV channels combined oMost successful animated content o#1 morning newscasts withDespierta con Loret andAl aire con Paola o#1 night newscast withEn punto con Denise Maerker o#1 news channel on a national basis: Foro TV o19 out of 30 most watched soccer matches in local league. oMost watched night soccer show: La Jugadaand NTD.Exclusive sports events oMost watched movies in FTA TV:El regreso de la nana mágica, andNo manches Frida. oMost watched channel among women: Tlnovelas o#1 most watched movie networks: De Película 11 DEFINING TRENDS Highlights 1Q'19 II. Diversified revenue streams III. Growing operating cash flow IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets V. Strong balance sheet 12 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS A strong position in our three core businesses Cable Revenue Ps. in billions 36.2 37.5 31.9 33.0 28.5 20.9 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019 Strong organic growth as a result of attractive 3-play offers and a focus on customer service Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings Sky Revenue Ps. in billions 21.9 22.222.021.8 19.3 17.5 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019 Leveraging off its customer base of 7.4 million video RGUs to sell broadband services Content Revenue Ps. in billions 39.2 38.5 34.9 34.3 36.7 34.0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019 Stable level of revenues in the context of a highly competitive environment 13 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS Distribution (Cable & Sky) overtook Content in terms of OSI since 2014 Consolidated Revenue Ps. in billions OSI Margin 101.3 101.9 88.1 96.394.3 80.1 39.6% 39.6% 39.2% 38.4% 38.3% 38.3% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019 Contribution to OSI 24% Others 32% 34% 37% 38% 25% 39% Cable 25% 25% 27% 24% 24% Sky Content 48% 41% 38% 34% 37% 35% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019 Our multiple revenue sources Cable has overtaken Content as the have allowed us to post a CAGR most important contributor to of 5.5% since 2013 Consolidated OSI Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 14 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content Within Content, the revenue mix has also changed with advertising declining in importance Content Revenue Mix All Other Content Revenue Advertising Revenue 30% 34% 31% 34% 40% 43%46% 49% 70% 66% 69% 66% 60%57% 54% 51% oTelevisa's content revenue mix Content Revenue has changed over the years Ps. in billions o During 1Q'19, advertising Licensing & Syndication Network Subscription revenues represented 51% of Advertising Content revenues 2.0 2.4 1.6 2.1 1.4 2.3 o On a consolidated basis, 1.2 1.3 advertising revenues 0.7 0.9 0.7 0.8 1.1 1.0 1.2 represented 15.7% of 1.2 consolidated revenues in 1Q'19 oTelevisa continues to explore other ways to monetize the content produced 4.5 4.2 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.1 4.3 3.7 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 15 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content The majority of our Licensing and Syndication revenue originates in the Univision Royalties Royalties USD Millions 383.6 376.1 324.6 311.1 313.9 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019 We monetize our content in U.S. through our licensing agreement with Univision. The royalty rate is 16.45% of substantially all of Univision's audiovisual revenue. A step up in the royalty rate of Univision came into effect on January and July 2018. In addition to our stream of royalties, we hold equity and warrants of Univision which upon their exercise would represent 36%. Univision USD Millions Total Revenue Adjusted OIBDA Interest Expense 2,858 2,9992,937 2,714 2,678 1,312 1,333 1,310 1,023 968 540 494423391 391 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019 Source: Grupo Televisa's and Univision's public filings 16 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Content We are developing our digital platforms to turn them into a new, solid revenue stream KPI Q1 2018 Q1 2019 % Chg. Televisa 10.0m 15.3m 53% Sites's Users Televisa 212.6m 321m 51% Pageviews YouTube 1.0b 2.3b 142% views Facebook 1.1b 1.7b 52% views Instagram 23.5m 43m 83% views oDuring 2018 we became the Some of our key online number one digital platform destinations: among all media companies in terms of number of users www.televisa.com (comScore). www.lasestrellas.tv oThe number of views of our content in YouTube, Facebook deportes.televisa.com and Instagram reached more than 4 billion in 1Q19, almost noticieros.televisa.com twice of those in 1Q18. In our own digital platforms, we closed 1Q19 with 15.3 million users, 53% more than in 1Q18. Users: comScore (Desktop 6+ and Total Mobile 15+) Pageviews: comScore (Desktop 6+ and Total Mobile 15+) Youtube, Facebook and Instagram views: Tubular (Televisa total property data) 17 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Cable Within Cable, data and voice account for 64% of revenue generating units Cable RGU Mix Video Voice Data 49% 45% 43%41%37% 36% Strong gross additions Voice and data are the main sources of growth Many data customers are upgrading to faster speeds Growing in high-speed Fiber- to-the-Home users Cable RGU in millions Voice RGUs Data RGUs Video RGUs 3.0 3.2 2.1 2.1 1.9 18% 21% 22% 21% 25% 26% 1.2 4.5 4.6 3.1 3.4 3.8 2.3 33% 34% 35% 38% 38% 38% 3.44.1 4.2 4.2 4.4 4.4 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q'19 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q'19 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 18 DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAMS: Cable Our izzi goapp further positions our cable operation for evolving viewing habits o68 live channels from Mexico and from global content distributors oOver 30 thousand on-demand assets from Televisa's extensive library, FOX Premium, HBO MAX, and other international content partners oSince March, Netflix is included in our izzi TV interface. oWith izzi Kids, six live TV channels and hundreds of hours on video on demand oOver 197 thousand users as of 1Q19 and available for all video subscribers since April Different content at the same time, on the TV and other devices 19 DEFINING TRENDS Highlights 1Q'19 Diversified revenue streams III. Growing operating cash flow IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets V. Strong balance sheet 20 GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW The free cash flow profile of Televisa has improved dramatically Capital Expenditures Ps. in billions Cable Sky Content 17.6 16.2 9.2 10.1 12.3 13.8 5.1 5.4 6.23.83.9 4.1 2.4 2.5 2.9 2.1 1.7 1.7 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019 Expanding operating cash flow in Cable and Sky has increased our ability to generate strong free cash flow The contribution to consolidated OSI, net of capital expenditures, has almost doubled since 2016 O.S.I minus Capex Ps. in billions 20.7 22.220.9 15.3 10.2 11.0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings 21 GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW: Cable We are entering the harvesting phase after heavy investments in infrastructure Cable net adds RGUs in millions 1.5 oDuring 2015 and 2016, Televisa accelerated its 1.2 capital investments in Cable segment 0.6 0.7 0.7 oIt embarked on a heavy-capex phase to upgrade 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.5 its network and support growth in RGUs 0.4 0.3 oCable capex reached Ps 17.6 billion in 2016 making Televisa one of the most important investors in Mexico's telecom infrastructure that year oAs a percentage of revenues, Cable capex came Cable OSI net of CAPEX down from 55% in 2016 to 37% in LTM 1Q19 Ps. in billions 3.9 3.0 2.1 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM -0.4 -0.2 -1.4 2019 -1.5 -4.8 -4.3 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings. * Organic growth only. Excludes RGU growth from acquisitions 22 GROWING OPERATING CASH FLOW: Sky Sky net adds RGUs in millions 1.09 1.15 0.96 0.86 0.74 0.62 0.65 0.20 -0.02 -0.27 -0.36 Sky OSI net of CAPEX Ps. in billions 6.3 5.9 5.5 3.5 3.7 3.1 2.8 2.7 2.3 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM 2019 Source: Grupo Televisa's public filings Cash flow has increased substantially after 2016 due to lower capital needs Sky launched VeTV is 2010, a pre-paid basic pay TV package and launched an aggressive campaign to add new subscribers Its net adds reached a peak in 2012 installing over 40,000 new services every week, on average In 2016, growth further accelerated with the shut- down of the FTA analog signals Majority of subscriber losses in LTM2019 are attributed to the post-World Cup effect Slower net adds starting in 2017 meant lower CAPEX requirement and more cash flow In 2018 Sky launched broadband services through the brand Blue Telecomm, reaching 165 thousand RGUs in 1Q 2019 23 DEFINING TRENDS Highlights 1Q'19 Diversified revenue streams

III. Growing operating cash flow IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets V. Strong balance sheet 24 UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market Composition of Data Subs in Mexico Data Net Adds Thousand RGUs 2.6% DSL 20.2% Incumbent 249 Coaxial 39.1% Fiber Other 38.1% According to the Mexican regulator, as of the end of the third quarter 2018, 7.1 million customers were still on copper (DSL: Digital Subscriber Line) This is a fertile pool for Cable as it takes advantage of its superior coaxial and fiber infrastructure Televisa Cable 110 36 311 62 145 157 173 136 4 89 62 -23 -8 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q´18 4Q´18 1Q´19 In the last seven quarters our Cable Segment has added more than twice the number of data RGUs added by the incumbent Source: Internal analysis based on IFT and other companies ' public information 25 UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market Telecom Market Share Televisa Cable Market Share - Data services AMX 6.6% 22.2% 24.1% 24.2% 5.8% Telefónica 21.3% 4.0% 20.8% AT&T 16.4% 4.4% Megacable 13.1% 10.5% 53.7% Sky Televisa Cable Otros 15.0% As of 1Q19 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q'19 oIn spite of Televisa's strong growth in the oOur cable operation, izzi, has been gaining market share for more than 6 years telecom market, it is still a small participant in the industry Source: Internal analysis based on IFT and other companies' public information 26 UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market Fixed broadband penetration 50.0 subscribers per 100 inhabitants 40.0 30.0 20.0 10.0 0.0 Switzerland Denmark France Netherlands Korea Norway Germany United Kingdom Iceland Belgium Sweden Canada Luxembourg Greece Portugal United States New Zealand Australia Spain Finland Japan Hungary Estonia Czech Republic Ireland Slovenia Austria Lithuania Israel Italy Latvia Slovak Republic Poland Chile Turkey Mexico Colombia Mexico's broadband market is just developing. Data customers in Mexico still have among the lowest speeds in the OECD. Mexico has the second lowest penetration of data services of all OECD countries, and the lowest speed. We are positioned like to no other operator in Mexico to benefit from increased demand for broadband. Source: OECD, Broadband Portal (June 2018) 27 UNTAPPED OPPORTUNITIES: Broadband Market There are 33mmhomes in the country of which more than 14.6mmhomes are passed by Televisa Cable Of those, more than 90%are capable of getting 100Mbps from Televisa Cable but only 4.6mmhomes are currently customers of our data offering There is plenty of room for further growth under existing homes passed In the large majority of the markets we reach, Televisa is the provider capable of delivering the fastest speeds Source: Internal analysis based on IFT and other companies' public information 28 DEFINING TRENDS Highlights 1Q'19 Diversified revenue streams

III. Growing operating cash flow

IV. Untapped opportunities in growth markets V. Strong balance sheet 29 STRONG BALANCE SHEET Limited FX exposure, comfortable debt profile, long maturities An operating hedgewith a similar amount in dollar-denominated revenue and in dollar-denominated costs and expenses dollar-denominated revenue US$933 million (2018)

revenue (2018) dollar-denominated costs and expenses US$750 million (2018) A balance sheet hedgewith a similar amount in dollar-denominated assets and liabilities (1Q19) US$3.9b in total debt includes (1) USD debt, (2) capital lease obligations, (3) other notes payable

in total debt includes (1) USD debt, (2) capital lease obligations, (3) other notes payable US$3.4b in total assets includes (1) our stake in Univision; (2) cash and temporary investments We have a very comfortable debt profile with very long maturities Net debt to OSI ratio: around 2.3x as of 1Q19 (LTM OSI)

as of 1Q19 (LTM OSI) Closest USD-denominated maturity: US$600 million in 2025

USD-denominated maturity: Closes MXN-denominated maturity: MXN$10 billion in 2020

MXN-denominated maturity: Weighted average maturity: USD is 19.5 years , MXN is 7.2 years

, MXN is years 1Q19 USD/MXN breakdown: 59% of debt was in USD , 41% of debt in MXN

, 41% of debt in MXN 1Q19 weighted average interest rates: in USD 6.05% , in MXN 7.54%

US$211 million in interest expense (2019), all of which is hedged

