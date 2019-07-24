Grupo Televisa : Televisa Agrees to Sell its Equity Stake in Ocesa Entretenimiento, S.A. de C.V.

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Televisa Agrees to Sell its Equity Stake in Ocesa Entretenimiento, S.A. de C.V.

Televisa will exit the live entertainment business by selling a non- consolidated 40% equity participation in Ocesa

Televisa will receive as consideration MXN$5,206 million and a dividend of approximately MXN$350 million

This marks the third divestment of a non-core asset since Televisa announced its plans to focus on its core Content and Distribution operations.

Mexico City, July 24, 2019 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announced today that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation") has agreed to purchase Televisa's unconsolidated 40% equity participation in Ocesa Entretenimiento, S.A. de C.V. ("Ocesa"), a live entertainment company with operations in Mexico, Central America and Colombia.

In consideration for the sale, Televisa will receive MXN$5,206 million. On or before closing, Televisa also expects to receive a dividend of approximately MXN$350 million.

"We are very thankful to Alejandro Soberon Kuri and his team for many years of collaboration and leadership in the development of Ocesa, which has become one of the main participants in Mexico's live entertainment industry," said Bernardo Gómez and Alfonso de Angoitia, Co- Chief Executive Oﬃcers of Grupo Televisa. "We trust that Live Nation's extensive expertise in the global live entertainment industry will be a great match to Ocesa's solid and longstanding presence in the market."

In 2018, Televisa initiated a process to divest its non-core assets to concentrate its resources on its Cable, Sky and Content divisions. The sale of Televisa's unconsolidated 40% equity participation in Ocesa follows the announcements of the sales on July 17, 2019, of its 50% equity participation in Radiopolis, Televisa's radio broadcasting operation, and on February 16, 2018, of its 19% stake in Spanish media group Imagina.

"The sale of these businesses is allowing us to place all our focus and capital on the expansion of our Cable operation, the development of Sky's broadband business, and the strengthening of our Content business by increasing production values and expanding our revenue streams. These are the core businesses where we have scale and a unique competitive position," said Mr. Gómez and Mr. de Angoitia.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and certain notifications, and to the closing of the sale by Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento, S.A.B. de C.V. to Live Nation of a portion of its stake in Ocesa.