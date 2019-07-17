Grupo Televisa : Televisa agrees to sell its equity stake in Sistemas Radiopolis, S.A. de C.V.

Investor Relations

PRESS RELEASE

Televisa agrees to sell its equity stake in Sistemas Radiopolis, S.A. de C.V.

Mexico City, July 17, 2019 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company"; NYSE:TV; BMV:TLEVISA CPO) announced today that Corporativo Coral, S.A. de C.V., a company owned by the Alemán family, has agreed to purchase Televisa's 50% equity participation in Sistemas Radiopolis, S.A. de C.V. ("Radiopolis"), which owns and operates 17 radio stations in Mexico.

In consideration for the sale, Televisa will receive MXN$1,248 million. At closing, Televisa will also receive a dividend of approximately MXN$200 million.

The sale of Televisa's equity participation in Radiopolis is part of the Company's previously announced plans to dispose select non-core operations allowing it to focus its resources on its content and distribution assets.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.