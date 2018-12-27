Log in
Grupo Televisa : Update to the format of the 2017 Annual Report

12/27/2018 | 01:00am CET

Investor Relations PRESS RELEASE

Update to the format of the 2017 Annual Report

Mexico City, December 26, 2018 - Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company", NYSE: TV; BMV: TLEVISA CPO) announced today that, as requested by the CNBV, Mexico's Banking and Securities Commission, the Company has filed again its 2017 Annual Report.

The update to the 2017 Annual Report is only related to the way in which certain information was originally presented (stating selected data amounts in thousands of Mexican pesos, and placing the wording of the included external auditor's representation in a separate section), without the figures or the results of the period being modified.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects.

Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20 - F, which, among others, could cause

actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 50 countries through 26 pay-tv brands, and television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision") the leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity and warrants which upon their exercise would represent approximately 36% on a fully-diluted, as-converted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers through five cable Multiple System Operators in Mexico. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, radio production and broadcasting, professional sports and live entertainment, feature-film production and distribution, and gaming.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Madrazo / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2445 / cmadrazov@televisa.com.mx Santiago Casado / Tel: (52 55) 5261 2438 /scasado@televisa.com.mx

Media Relations:

Alejandro Olmos / Tel: (52 55) 4438 1205 /aolmosc@televisa.com.mx María Eugenia Zurita / Tel: (52 55) 52 24 63 60 /mezurita@televisa.com.mx

www.televisair.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Disclaimer

Grupo Televisa SAB published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 23:59:01 UTC
