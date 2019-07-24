Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Televisa SAB    TLEVISA CPO   MXP4987V1378

GRUPO TELEVISA SAB

(TLEVISA CPO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Televisa to Sell Stake in Live Entertainment Business to Live Nation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 05:54pm EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican television and telecommunications company Grupo Televisa SAB agreed to sell its 40% stake in live entertainment business Ocesa Entretenimiento as part of its plans to divest non-core assets and focus on its broadcast, cable and content operations.

Televisa said it will receive 5.2 billion Mexican pesos ($273 million) for the sale, as well as a dividend of 350 million pesos on or before the closing of the deal.

U.S.-based Live Nation Entertainment Inc. agreed to acquire a controlling 51% stake in Ocesa, including Televisa's stake and 11% of Ocesa held by Mexico's Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento SAB, or CIE.

CIE will maintain a 49% stake in Ocesa.

"This move furthers Live Nation's goal of building its global live entertainment platform, allowing the company to better service artists who now travel the world to play to their expanding global fan base," Live Nation said in a release.

The deal is Televisa's third asset sale since last year when it announced plans to divest certain assets to focus on its core business. Last week Televisa agreed to sell its 50% stake in radio broadcaster Sistemas Radiopolis, and last year sold its 19% stake in Spanish media group Imagina.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORP. INTERAMERICANA DE ENTRETENIMIENTO 2.31% 13.3 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GRUPO TELEVISA SAB 0.66% 35.12 End-of-day quote.-29.29%
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 0.57% 70.87 Delayed Quote.43.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
06:05pGRUPO TELEVISA : Televisa Agrees to Sell its Equity Stake in Ocesa Entretenimien..
PU
05:54pTelevisa to Sell Stake in Live Entertainment Business to Live Nation
DJ
07/18GRUPO TELEVISA : announces its intention to prepay MXN$5,000 million of the TLEV..
PU
07/18GRUPO TELEVISA : Investor Presentation Website Second Quarter 2019
PU
07/17GRUPO TELEVISA : Televisa agrees to sell its equity stake in Sistemas Radiopolis..
PU
07/17GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
07/16GRUPO TELEVISA : Announces its Intention to Prepay MXN$6,000 Million of the TLEV..
PU
07/11GRUPO TELEVISA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
07/09GRUPO TELEVISA : Second - Quarter 2019 Results
PU
07/08GRUPO TELEVISA : Announces the Execution of a Credit Agreement
PU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 100 B
EBIT 2019 16 187 M
Net income 2019 4 478 M
Debt 2019 95 651 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
Duration : Period :
Grupo Televisa SAB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO TELEVISA SAB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 52,02  MXN
Last Close Price 34,89  MXN
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Gómez Martínez Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & EVP
Emilio Fernando Azcárraga Jean Executive Chairman & President
Fernando Senderos Mestre Director
José Antonio Bastón Patiño Director & Head-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO TELEVISA SAB-29.29%5 273
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)28.83%254 225
COMCAST CORPORATION30.16%201 159
CBS CORPORATION14.39%18 767
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.15%12 660
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE23.82%8 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group