Gruppa Cherkizovo : Cherkizovo Group announces results of Board of Directors meeting

Moscow, Russia - March 14, 2019 - Cherkizovo Group (MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat producer in Russia, announces the decisions of its Board of Directors made by absentee voting on March 13, 2019.

The Group's Board of Directors has made the following decisions:

· Determined the price (monetary value) of the assets subject to the interested party transaction (several interrelated transactions).

· Approved the interested party transaction (several interrelated transactions).

The wording of the decisions taken on the agenda issues and the voting results shall be disclosed in a Statement of material fact about the Board's decisions.

