Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gruppa Cherkizovo PAO    GCHE   RU000A0JL4R1

GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO PAO (GCHE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
No quotes available
-- RUB   --.--%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gruppa Cherkizovo : Cherkizovo Group to invest some RUB 250 m in Altaisky Broiler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 09:24am EST

Moscow, Russia - 16 January 2019 - Investments in the first stage of an upgrade at Altaisky Broiler, part of Cherkizovo Group (MOEX: GCHE), will exceed RUB 250 m.

Last December, the Group announced the acquisition of Altaisky Broiler for RUB 4.6 bn.

The No. 1 poultry producer in the Altai Territory, Altaisky Broiler is also among the largest poultry producing companies in the Siberian Federal District, with a yearly output of 67 thousand tons (live weight) of poultry products (58 thousand tons of finished products). Established in 2007, the company delivered its first products to the market in December 2008. Today, it is a state-of-the-art poultry production facility comprising a hatchery, a feed mill, four fattening sites, a slaughterhouse, and a meat packing plant in Biysk. Chickens are raised on a well-balanced diet of compound feeds produced in-house. Altaisky Broiler offers around 100 chilled and frozen poultry products.

There are plenty of opportunities for the Group's development in Siberia. The Group plans to use Altaisky Broiler as the foundation for its own distribution system in the Siberian Federal District. Cherkizovo sells under the Altaisky Broiler brand but will introduce other poultry brands, such as Petelinka, at the plant going forward.

To produce premium brands, Altaisky Broiler will need to give a major upgrade to its biosafety system, to ensure its compliance with group-wide standards. The first stage will see some RUB 20 m worth of investments, withRUB 55 m and RUB 180 m to be spent on warehouse logistics and upgrading the cut up facilities, respectively.

Disclaimer

Cherkizovo Group OAO published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 14:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO PAO
09:24aGRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group to invest some RUB 250 m in Altaisky Broile..
PU
01/15GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group announces operating results for December, t..
PU
01/15GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : CHERKIZOVO-PORK secures RUB 15.4 bn loan
PU
01/10GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group publishes financial calendar for 2019
PU
2018GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group acquires 75% of Samson – Food Product..
PU
2018GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group buys out Belaya Ptitsa's debt looking to re..
PU
2018GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : National indexes of meat supply (IMS), January – Novem..
PU
2018GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group completes construction of the third new-for..
PU
2018GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Festive turkey for New Year dinner
PU
2018GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group announces results of Board of Directors mee..
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Igorevich Mikhailov General Director & Director
Evgeny Igorevich Mikhailov Chairman & Head-Business Development
John Ross Chief Operating Officer
Ludmila Ilyinichna Mikhailova Chief Financial Officer
Vladislav Mikhailovich Belyaev Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPPA CHERKIZOVO PAO762
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 692
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-1.17%2 198
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 941
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.1.08%1 844
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 798
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.