Gruppa Cherkizovo : Cherkizovo Group to invest some RUB 250 m in Altaisky Broiler

Moscow, Russia - 16 January 2019 - Investments in the first stage of an upgrade at Altaisky Broiler, part of Cherkizovo Group (MOEX: GCHE), will exceed RUB 250 m.

Last December, the Group announced the acquisition of Altaisky Broiler for RUB 4.6 bn.

The No. 1 poultry producer in the Altai Territory, Altaisky Broiler is also among the largest poultry producing companies in the Siberian Federal District, with a yearly output of 67 thousand tons (live weight) of poultry products (58 thousand tons of finished products). Established in 2007, the company delivered its first products to the market in December 2008. Today, it is a state-of-the-art poultry production facility comprising a hatchery, a feed mill, four fattening sites, a slaughterhouse, and a meat packing plant in Biysk. Chickens are raised on a well-balanced diet of compound feeds produced in-house. Altaisky Broiler offers around 100 chilled and frozen poultry products.

There are plenty of opportunities for the Group's development in Siberia. The Group plans to use Altaisky Broiler as the foundation for its own distribution system in the Siberian Federal District. Cherkizovo sells under the Altaisky Broiler brand but will introduce other poultry brands, such as Petelinka, at the plant going forward.

To produce premium brands, Altaisky Broiler will need to give a major upgrade to its biosafety system, to ensure its compliance with group-wide standards. The first stage will see some RUB 20 m worth of investments, withRUB 55 m and RUB 180 m to be spent on warehouse logistics and upgrading the cut up facilities, respectively.