GRUPPA LSR PAO (LSRG)
Gruppa LSR : Date and agenda of the Board of Directors

08/28/2018 | 09:27am CEST

LSR Group (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG) announces a meeting of the Board of Directors of PJSC LSR Group, to be held on August 29, 2018, with the following agenda:

1. Election of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Review of CEO term of office.
2. Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
3. Election of the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.
4. Election of the Chairman of the Strategy and Investments Committee.
5. Review of the number of members of the Executive Committee and its term of office. Election of the members of the Executive Committee.
6. Review of the Company's financial statements for 1H 2018.
7. Review of the Company's 2018 financial plan based on the results of 1H 2018.
8. Review of KPMG management letter.
9. Discussion of the items in accordance with the requirements of ISA 260, 'Communication with those charged with governance'.
10. Review of the items related to the insurance of the members of the Board of Directors, Executive Committee, CEO and key managers.
11. Review of the long-term incentive program for the company's management.
12. Review of the items related to the development of the Company's strategy.
13. Approval of transactions in accordance with the Company's Charter.

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:26:04 UTC
