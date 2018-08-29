Log in
GRUPPA LSR PAO (LSRG)
  Report  
Gruppa LSR : Decisions of the Board of Directors

08/29/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

The Board of Directors of PJSC LSR Group reviewed items of the agenda and decided the following:

The Board of Directors of LSR Group appointed new Chief Executive Officer - Maxim Sokolov. CEO term of office will be 3 years.

Andrey Molchanov was appointed Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, Dmitri Gontcharov - Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Аndrey Nesterenko - Chairman of the Strategy and Investments Committee.

The Board of Directors of LSR Group also elected the following 7 members of the Executive Committee:
1. Galina Volchetskaya,
2. Yury Ilyin,
3. Vasily Kostritsa,
4. Dmitry Kutuzov,
5. Leonid Sorokko,
6. Evgeny Yatsyshin,
7. Maxim Sokolov, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee.

Executive Committee term of office will be from August 31, 2018 and until new members of the Executive Committee are elected.

For more information please contact:
LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
www.lsrgroup.ru

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 10:46:09 UTC
