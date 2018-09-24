Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gruppa LSR PAO    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

GRUPPA LSR PAO (LSRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Gruppa LSR : Decisions of the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 05:09pm CEST

The Board of Directors of PJSC LSR Group reviewed items of the agenda and decided the following:

The Board of Directors of LSR Group elected the following 6 members of the Executive Committee:

1. Galina Volchetskaya,
2. Vasily Kostritsa,
3. Dmitry Kutuzov,
4. Leonid Sorokko,
5. Evgeny Yatsyshin,
6. Maxim Sokolov, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee.
Executive Committee term of office will be from September 25, 2018 and until new members of the Executive Committee are elected.

For more information please contact:
LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
www.lsrgroup.ru

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 15:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPPA LSR PAO
05:09pGRUPPA LSR : Decisions of the Board of Directors
PU
05:00pPJSC LSR GROUP : Decisions of the Board of Directors
EQ
09/21PJSC LSR GROUP : Date and agenda of the Board of Directors
EQ
09/11GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group starts pre-sales in Riviere Noire project
PU
09/11PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group starts pre-sales in Riviere Noire project
EQ
08/29GRUPPA LSR : Maxim Sokolov becomes CEO of LSR Group
PU
08/29GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group publishes 1H 2018 Financial Results
PU
08/29PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group reports 1H 2018 financial results
EQ
08/29GRUPPA LSR : Decisions of the Board of Directors
PU
08/29PJSC LSR GROUP : Decisions of the Board of Directors
EQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 945 M
EBIT 2018 302 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1 059 M
Yield 2018 8,29%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 1 005 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 156%
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim Sokolov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Chairman
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Valeryevich Goncharov Deputy Chairman
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPPA LSR PAO1 007
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.01%43 484
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.42%43 376
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.36%36 694
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-22.85%30 314
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-11.57%28 514
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.