Gruppa LSR : Decisions of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of PJSC LSR Group reviewed items of the agenda and decided the following:

The Board of Directors of LSR Group elected the following 6 members of the Executive Committee:

1. Galina Volchetskaya,

2. Vasily Kostritsa,

3. Dmitry Kutuzov,

4. Leonid Sorokko,

5. Evgeny Yatsyshin,

6. Maxim Sokolov, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee.

Executive Committee term of office will be from September 25, 2018 and until new members of the Executive Committee are elected.

For more information please contact:

LSR Group Press Service

E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru

www.lsrgroup.ru