Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gruppa LSR PAO    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

GRUPPA LSR PAO (LSRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LSR Group pays fourth coupon on its Series 001P-03 bonds:

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 10:20am CEST

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
LSR Group pays fourth coupon on its Series 001P-03 bonds:

02-Oct-2018 / 10:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 LSR Group pays fourth coupon on its Series 001P-03 bonds

LSR Group has fully paid the fourth coupon on its Series 001P-03 certificated interest-bearing non-convertible bearer bonds with mandatory safekeeping worth RUB 112,200,000.   
The identification number of the issue 4B02-03-55234-E-001? as of September 27, 2017, ISIN RU000A0ZYBV5.

The fourth coupon rate was set at 9% per annum and amounted to RUB 22.44 per one bond.
The bond issue was placed on October 3, 2017. The total size of the issue is 5,000,000 (five million) bonds. The maturity is 1,820 days with early redemption of the nominal value, and divided into 20 coupon periods.

For more information please contact:

LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
www.lsrgroup.ru 
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: LSRG
Sequence No.: 6114
EQS News ID: 729541

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=729541&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPPA LSR PAO
10:27aGRUPPA LSR : LSR Group pays fourth coupon on its Series 001P-03 bonds
PU
10:20aLSR GROUP PAYS FOURTH COUPON ON ITS :
EQ
09/26PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group pays eighth coupon on its Series 001P-01 bonds
EQ
09/24GRUPPA LSR : Decisions of the Board of Directors
PU
09/24PJSC LSR GROUP : Decisions of the Board of Directors
EQ
09/21PJSC LSR GROUP : Date and agenda of the Board of Directors
EQ
09/11GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group starts pre-sales in Riviere Noire project
PU
09/11PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group starts pre-sales in Riviere Noire project
EQ
08/29GRUPPA LSR : Maxim Sokolov becomes CEO of LSR Group
PU
08/29GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group publishes 1H 2018 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 945 M
EBIT 2018 302 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1 059 M
Yield 2018 7,83%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 1 064 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,0 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim Sokolov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Chairman
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Valeryevich Goncharov Deputy Chairman
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPPA LSR PAO1 064
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-12.57%42 199
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-19.60%36 725
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.36%34 296
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-14.41%28 314
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-33.60%27 470
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.