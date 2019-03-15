Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gruppa LSR PAO    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

GRUPPA LSR PAO

(LSRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 10:30am EDT

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting

15-March-2019 / 15:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, announces that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on 19 March 2019.
 
The agenda for the Board of Directors meeting comprises the following matters:  
 
  1. Review the Company's 2018 financial statements.
  2. Review of the KPMG management letter.
  3. Discussion of the issues in accordance with the requirements of ISA 260, "Communication with those Charged with Governance".
  4. Review of the results of the Long-Term Motivation Programme for senior management in 2018.
  5. Monitoring and control over the reliability and efficiency of the Company's corporate governance system.
  6. Review of the performance evaluation results of the Board of Directors, the Company's executive bodies and key senior management.
  7. Review of the preparation progress of the Sustainability Report.
  8. Review of the reports on the Board of Directors committees' performance in 2018.
 
For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
 Igor Tsoy
Director of Investor Relations
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:
PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials, real estate development and prefab construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2017 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of the projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio is equal to 8.6m m2 with the market value of RUB 185 billion. LSR Group reported sales revenue of RUB 51,696 million (IFRS) for the first six months of 2018. LSR Group is a public company, with its GDRs traded on the London Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares traded on the Moscow Exchange. www.lsrgroup.ru
 
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: LSRG
Sequence No.: 7832
EQS News ID: 788115

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=788115&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPPA LSR PAO
10:30aPJSC LSR GROUP : Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting
EQ
02/07PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group becomes Russia's first real estate developer to join..
EQ
01/28PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group reports its operating results for the fourth quarter..
EQ
01/23GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group makes seventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds
PU
01/23PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group makes seventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 b..
EQ
01/09GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group pays fifth coupon on its Series 001P-03 bonds
PU
01/09PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group pays fifth coupon on its Series 001P-03 bonds
EQ
01/09GRUPPA LSR : LSR Group completes the first buildings at the ZILART Residential C..
PU
2018PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group completes the first buildings at the ZILART Residenti..
EQ
2018PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group pays ninth coupon on its Series 001P-01 bonds
EQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 103 B
EBIT 2018 16 924 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 59 302 M
Yield 2018 11,7%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 66 290 M
Chart GRUPPA LSR PAO
Duration : Period :
Gruppa LSR PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1 280  RUB
Spread / Average Target 99%
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim Yurevich Sokolov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Chairman
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Valeryevich Goncharov Deputy Chairman
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPPA LSR PAO1 013
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.29%47 691
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP4.86%41 394
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.22%39 365
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD13.80%30 846
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD15.92%30 671
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.