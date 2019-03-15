PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)

PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting



15-March-2019 / 15:25 CET/CEST

The agenda for the Board of Directors meeting comprises the following matters:

Review the Company's 2018 financial statements. Review of the KPMG management letter. Discussion of the issues in accordance with the requirements of ISA 260, "Communication with those Charged with Governance". Review of the results of the Long-Term Motivation Programme for senior management in 2018. Monitoring and control over the reliability and efficiency of the Company's corporate governance system. Review of the performance evaluation results of the Board of Directors, the Company's executive bodies and key senior management. Review of the preparation progress of the Sustainability Report. Review of the reports on the Board of Directors committees' performance in 2018.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Igor Tsoy

Director of Investor Relations

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru



About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials, real estate development and prefab construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2017 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of the projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio is equal to 8.6m m2 with the market value of RUB 185 billion. LSR Group reported sales revenue of RUB 51,696 million (IFRS) for the first six months of 2018. LSR Group is a public company, with its GDRs traded on the London Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares traded on the Moscow Exchange.

