Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Gruppa LSR PAO    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

GRUPPA LSR PAO

(LSRG)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes ninth coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:05am EDT

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes ninth coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds

24-Jul-2019 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

LSR Group makes ninth coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds

 

St. Petersburg, Russia - 24 July 2019 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the ninth coupon payment on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-02 bonds. 


A payment of RUB 120,300,000 has been made to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4B02-02-55234-E-001P as of 20 April 2017 (ISIN RU000A0JXPM0). 

The ninth coupon interest rate was set at 9.65% per annum and amounted to RUB 24.06 per one bond. 5,000,000 (five million) bonds were placed as part of the bind issue on 26 April 2017, with a maturity of 1,820 days and an early redemption of the nominal value, divided into 20 coupon payment periods.

 

For more information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

Igor Tsoy

Director of Investor Relations

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

 

                    Media Relations


                   LSR Group Press Service
                   E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
 

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the three largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

 
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 14505
EQS News ID: 846031

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=846031&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRUPPA LSR PAO
06:05aPJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group makes ninth coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bond..
EQ
07/17PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2..
EQ
07/09GRUPPA LSR PAO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/02PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group makes seventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bo..
EQ
06/28PJSC LSR GROUP : Results of Annual General Meeting and Decisions of the Board of..
EQ
06/26PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group makes eleventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-01 b..
EQ
06/24PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group sells a 50% stake in its ZILYUG redevelopment project
EQ
06/07PJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group launches sale of apartments in a new business-class r..
EQ
06/06PJSC LSR GROUP : Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting
EQ
05/29PJSC LSR GROUP : Date and agenda of the Board of Directors
EQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 134 B
EBIT 2019 20 765 M
Net income 2019 8 455 M
Debt 2019 26 677 M
Yield 2019 10,2%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 1 238 M
Chart GRUPPA LSR PAO
Duration : Period :
Gruppa LSR PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 930,00  RUB
Last Close Price 767,00  RUB
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim Yurevich Sokolov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Chairman
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Valeryevich Goncharov Deputy Chairman
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPPA LSR PAO1 238
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.45%49 085
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.92%39 140
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-9.94%36 644
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD13.63%30 478
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.60%30 218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group