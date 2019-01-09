Log in
GRUPPA LSR PAO    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

GRUPPA LSR PAO (LSRG)
My previous session
  Report  
2015ETALON : Subsidy Aims to Stem Falling Russian Apartment Sales
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group pays fifth coupon on its Series 001P-03 bonds

01/09/2019 | 06:20am EST

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group pays fifth coupon on its Series 001P-03 bonds

09-Jan-2019 / 12:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LSR Group has fully paid the fifth coupon on its Series 001P-03 certificated interest-bearing non-convertible bearer bonds with mandatory safekeeping worth RUB 112,200,000.  
The identification number of the issue 4B02-03-55234-E-001? as of September 27, 2017, ISIN RU000A0ZYBV5.

The fifth coupon rate was set at 9% per annum and amounted to RUB 22.44 per one bond.
The bond issue was placed on October 3, 2017. The total size of the issue is 5,000,000 (five million) bonds. The maturity is 1,820 days with early redemption of the nominal value, and divided into 20 coupon periods.

For more information please contact:
LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
www.lsrgroup.ru 
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: LSRG
Sequence No.: 7126
EQS News ID: 764641

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 534 M
EBIT 2018 253 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 887 M
Yield 2018 11,2%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Capitalization 962 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,9 $
Spread / Average Target 114%
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim Yurevich Sokolov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Chairman
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Valeryevich Goncharov Deputy Chairman
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPPA LSR PAO962
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED7.56%44 163
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%37 455
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-8.46%36 314
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD8.51%29 446
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.32%26 045
