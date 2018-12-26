Log in
2015ETALON : Subsidy Aims to Stem Falling Russian Apartment Sales
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group pays ninth coupon on its Series 001P-01 bonds

12/26/2018 | 11:05am CET

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
26-Dec-2018 / 11:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LSR Group pays ninth coupon on its Series 001P-01 bonds

LSR Group has fully paid the ninth coupon on its Series 001P-01 certificated interest-bearing non-convertible bearer bonds with mandatory safekeeping worth RUB 134,000,000. The ninth coupon rate was set at 10.75% per annum and amounted to RUB 26.80 per one bond.  

The identification number of the issue is 4B02-01-55234-E-001P as of September 22, 2016. ISIN RU000A0JWU98.

The bond issue was placed on September 28, 2016. The total size of the issue is 5,000,000 (five million) bonds. The maturity is 1,820 days with early redemption of the nominal value, and divided into 20 coupon periods.

For more information please contact:
LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru 
www.lsrgroup.ru 

 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 534 M
EBIT 2018 253 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 887 M
Yield 2018 12,0%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 903 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,9 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
Managers
NameTitle
Maxim Yurevich Sokolov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Chairman
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Valeryevich Goncharov Deputy Chairman
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
