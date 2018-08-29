PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)

PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group reports 1H 2018 financial results



29-Aug-2018 / 12:44 CET/CEST

LSR GROUP REPORTS 1H 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS



In 1H 2018 LSR Group generated RUB 51,696m of revenues and RUB 9,537m of adjusted EBITDA

Sales revenue increased by 27% , to RUB 51 , 696m

, to Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28% , to RUB 9 , 537m

, to Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18%

Profit for the period increased by 94% , to RUB 3 , 758m

, to Earnings per share amounted to RUB 36.65

Total debt was RUB 77,478m . Net debt was RUB 40,605m

. Net debt was Net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.0 4

Average cost of debt decreased from 9.1% as of 31 December 2017 to 8.59% as of 30 June 2018



PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials, real estate development and prefab construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Yekaterinburg. As of December 31, 2017 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of the projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio is equal to 8.6m m2 with the market value of more than RUB 185bn. In 2017, the sales revenue of LSR Group amounted to RUB 138,494m (IFRS). LSR Group is a public company, with its GDRs traded on the London Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares traded on MICEX-RTS.



For more information please contact:

LSR Group Press Service

Tel.: +7 812 333 11 11

E-mail:

www.lsrgroup.ru

