GRUPPA LSR PAO (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group reports 1H 2018 financial results

08/29/2018 | 12:50pm CEST

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group reports 1H 2018 financial results

29-Aug-2018 / 12:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LSR GROUP REPORTS 1H 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS
 
In 1H 2018 LSR Group generated RUB 51,696m of revenues and RUB 9,537m of adjusted EBITDA
 
  • Sales revenue increased by 27%, to RUB 51,696m
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28%, to RUB 9,537m
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18%
  • Profit for the period increased by 94%, to RUB 3,758m
  • Earnings per share amounted to RUB 36.65
  • Total debt was RUB 77,478m. Net debt was RUB 40,605m
  • Net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.04
  • Average cost of debt decreased from 9.1% as of 31 December 2017 to 8.59% as of 30 June 2018
 
 
PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials, real estate development and prefab construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg, Moscow and Yekaterinburg. As of  December 31, 2017 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of the projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio is equal to 8.6m m2 with the market value of  more than RUB 185bn. In 2017, the sales revenue of LSR Group amounted to RUB 138,494m (IFRS). LSR Group is a public company, with its GDRs traded on the London Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares traded on MICEX-RTS.
 
For more information please contact:
LSR Group Press Service
Tel.: +7 812 333 11 11
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
www.lsrgroup.ru
 
Attachment

Document title: LSR_Financial Results_1H2018
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NOAWVOBCWW
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: IR
TIDM: LSRG
Sequence No.: 5935
EQS News ID: 718625

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718625&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
